Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Breakfast & Brunch
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
3,252 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
108 west 74th street, New York, NY 10023
Gallery