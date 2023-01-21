A map showing the location of LeYou Ethiopian 1100 N First St suite cView gallery

LeYou Ethiopian 1100 N First St suite c

review star

No reviews yet

1100 N First St suite c

San Jose, CA 95112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Kategna

$7.95

Injera toasted with herb-oil until crispy and filled with a mixture of spiced chili powder, served with yogurt.

Kitfo Bites

$9.95

Minced Ahi Tuna or Salmon, onions, jalapeños infused spiced-herb, cardamom, avocado oil & Mimita served with house salad, served with toasted bite sized Injera.

Sides & Salads

House Selata (V)

House Selata (V)

$6.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & jalapeño tossed with lemon vinaigrette.

Gomen (V)

$8.95

Chopped collard greens sauteed with garlic, ginger & onions.

Okra (V)

$8.95

Sauteed okra with onions, turmeric, tomatoes, garlic & ginger.

Zucchini (V)

$8.95

Sauteed zucchini with onions, turmeric, tomatoes, garlic & ginger.

Atakilt (V)

$8.95

Cabbage, carrots and potatoes sauteed with onions, turmeric, tomatoes, garlic & ginger.

Fossolia(V)

$8.95

Green beans and carrots, sauteed with onions, turmeric, tomatoes, garlic & ginger.

Kay Sir (V)

$6.95

Beets, red onions, jalapeños & peas, tossed with lemon vinaigrette. (Served cold)

Azifa Selat'a (V)

$5.95

Mashed whole lentils, onions & jalapeños tossed in lemon hot mustard vinaigrette. (Served cold),

Stews

Keywot - Sega

$16.95

diced beef.

Keywot - Doro

$15.95

Chicken drumstick served with a hardboild egg.

Keywot - Miser (V)

$13.95

Lentils.

Keywot - Shiro (V)

$13.95

roasted chickpea simmered with basil & jalapeños.

Alicha - Sega

$16.95

diced beef.

Alicha - Doro

$15.95

Chicken drumstick served with a hardboild egg.

Alicha - Asa

$15.95

pieces of white fish.

Alicha - Bolok'ey (V)

$13.95

Cubed tofu

Alicha - Kik (V)

$13.95

split pea

Tibs

Tibs - Sega

$16.95

Cubes of tri-tip

Tibs Doro

$15.95

Diced Chicken breast

Tibs - Ingudayi (V)

$15.95

Chopped Portobello mushrooms

Tibs - Asa

$15.95

Pieces of white fish

Tibs - Beg

$18.95

Cubes of lean boneless lamb

Tibs - Shrimp

$16.95

Large, tail-off Shrimp

Combinations

Two Meat Stew Items

$17.95

Four Vegetarian Sampler

$16.95

Your choice of four vegetarian dishes (excludes Portebllo mushrooms)

Kitfo/Tartare

Kitfo/Tartare

$19.00

Served Raw - Minced Ahi Tuna or Salmon, onions, jalapeños infused spiced-herb, cardamom, avocado oil & Mimita served with house salad

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.95

Affogato

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Keylime Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Hot Drinks

Ethiopian Spiced Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95

Latte

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Americano

$2.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Sna Pellegrino

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Beer

Ale

$6.95

Porter

$6.95

Lager

$6.95

IPA

$6.95

Gojo Ethiopian Canned Beer

$6.50

Wine

House Red Wine - Glass

$7.95

House Red Wine - BTL

$22.00

House White Wine - Glass

$7.95

House White Wine - BTL

$22.00

Ethiopian Honey Wine - Glass

$7.95

Ethiopian Honey Wine - BTL

$22.00

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 N First St suite c, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1516 N 4th Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
The Province
orange star3.6 • 375
1788 N 1st St Ste 10 San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
326 Commercial St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Amici's CloudKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
949 Ruff Dr. San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (San Jose)
orange star3.5 • 5
949 Ruff Dr San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston