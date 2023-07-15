Vegetarian Combo

$15.50

Collard greens: Freshly chopped collard greens slow cooked with diced onions, garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Cabbage with carrots: Shredded cabbage cooked with diced onions, sauteed with garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Split lentils: Split lentils slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Beets: Beet cubes cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Yellow split peas: Split peas slow cooked with diced onion, turmeric, garlic and ginger.