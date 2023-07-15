Food

Appetizer

Sambusa four Pieces

$5.00

Triangle shaped pastry, stuffed with onion, ginger, garlic, jalapeños, cilantro, and lentils fried to perfection. Each order includes four pieces.

Lunch

Vegetarian Combo

$15.50

Collard greens: Freshly chopped collard greens slow cooked with diced onions, garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Cabbage with carrots: Shredded cabbage cooked with diced onions, sauteed with garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Split lentils: Split lentils slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Beets: Beet cubes cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, and traditional spices. Yellow split peas: Split peas slow cooked with diced onion, turmeric, garlic and ginger.

Beef and Chicken Combo

$15.50

Beef 1: Tender beef cubes slow cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, berbere, and traditional spices. Beef 2: Tender beef cubes slow cooked with diced onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and traditional spices. Chicken 1: Chicken breast cubes slow cooked with onion, light berbere, garlic, ginger and traditional spices. Chicken 2: Chicken breast cubes slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and traditional spices.

Pick 4 of your choice

$15.50

Sides

Extra Injera

$1.25

Extra Rice

$3.00

Extra side dish

$4.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

water

Bottled Water

$2.00