LFM - Local Foods Market

11 Reviews

$$

2424 Dunstan

Houston, TX 77005

Grain Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Heirloom rice and ancient grains with 24 hr roasted chicken, shaved rainbow radishes, marinated feta, jammie egg, salsa verde

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood, artisan grocery store, wine + beer shop, and locally sourced chef specialties

Website

Location

