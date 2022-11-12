LGO Cake Shop imageView gallery
Bakeries

LGO Cake Shop

review star

No reviews yet

4410 North 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Order Again

Popular Items

French Sea Salt Cookie
GF Lemon Bar
Red Velvet Cake

Thanksgiving Pastry Menu

Holiday Sugar Cookie Platter (12)

$52.00
Kahlua Chocolate Silk Pie Whole

Kahlua Chocolate Silk Pie Whole

$52.00

chocolate crust, chocolate-kahlua malt pudding, kahlua whipped cream, chocolate shavings

Chelsea's Key Lime Pie

Chelsea's Key Lime Pie

$45.00

Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest

Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie

Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie

$55.00

Lemon custard, graham cracker crust, torched meringue

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$29.00+

Classic red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Gelato Pint

Gelato Pint

$7.00

Pint of Gelato

English Muffin 1/2 Dozen

$11.50

6 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!

English Muffin Dozen

$20.00

12 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!

Herb Pull Apart Dinner Rolls

$8.00

12 herb pull apart dinner rolls. For Thanksgiving and Christmas only.

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$17.00

Seasonal favorite, pumpkin bread, cream cheese filled, brown butter glaze, toasted pepitas

11" Bourbon Pecan Pie - 22nd -Thanksgiving Only

11" Bourbon Pecan Pie - 22nd -Thanksgiving Only

$50.00

flaky pie crust, bourbon, roasted pecans

11" Pumpkin Pie - 22nd - Thanksgiving Only

11" Pumpkin Pie - 22nd - Thanksgiving Only

$50.00

flaky crust, roasted fresh pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg

11" Salted Caramel Apple Pie - 22nd- Thanksgiving Only

11" Salted Caramel Apple Pie - 22nd- Thanksgiving Only

$50.00

flaky crust, roasted apples, cinnamon crumble, salted caramel

Pumpkin Roulade Whole - 22nd Thanksgiving Only

$32.00

pumpkin spiced cake and cream cheese icing,

Biscoff Layered Cheesecake

$60.00

Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake layered with Biscoff Cheesecake in a Biscoff Graham Cracker Crust

Cakes

Cactus Cake

Cactus Cake

$45.00+

Yellow buttermilk vanilla cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, native Arizona cactus décor 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$40.00+

Crushed pineapple, shredded carrots, toasted walnuts, cream cheese buttercream 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$40.00+

Chocolate cake, vanilla white chocolate buttercream, nonpareils around the outside, colorful macarons 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Cake

Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Cake

$42.00+

Chocolate GF cake, chocolate mousse, salted caramel, dark chocolate ganache, chocolate glaze and chocolate shards. Same cake that is served at Buck & Rider and Chelsea's Kitchen for dessert 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake

$38.00+

Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, Milk chocolate buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$42.00+

Lemon cake, house-made blueberry compote, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fresh blueberries 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Marble Drip Cake

Marble Drip Cake

$40.00+

Marbled yellow vanilla cake and chocolate cake, milk chocolate buttercream inside and vanilla white chocolate buttercream on the outside, chocolate drip, piped border and sprinkles 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$35.00+

Classic red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Vanilla Sprinkle Cake

Vanilla Sprinkle Cake

$40.00+

Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Vanilla Vanilla Cake

Vanilla Vanilla Cake

$35.00+

Yellow cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, sprinkles 9" Cake requires 3 day notice

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

$42.00+

Chocolate cake, milk chocolate buttercream, chocolate rosettes, chocolate sprinkles and gold dust

Pies

Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie

Buck's Lemon Meringue Pie

$55.00

Lemon custard, graham cracker crust, torched meringue

Chelsea's Key Lime Pie

Chelsea's Key Lime Pie

$45.00

Key lime custard, graham cracker crust with pecans, whipped cream, lime zest

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$34.00

Peanut butter mousse, dark chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust with roasted peanuts

11" Pumpkin Pie - Not for Thanksgiving

11" Pumpkin Pie - Not for Thanksgiving

$50.00

flaky crust, roasted fresh pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg

Cupcakes

6pk Baby Cakes

6pk Baby Cakes

$9.00

Assortment of our babycakes

Baby Cakes

$1.85

Single bites of our signature cupcakes

Baby Old Timer

Baby Old Timer

$3.00

Bite sized version of the Old Timer without the sweet cream filling

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75

A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla cake with vanilla white chocolate or milk chocolate buttercream, seasonally decorated

Cupcake Platter - Dozen - Assorted

$54.00

dozen assorted cupcakes on a platter

Cupcake Platter - Half Dozen - Assorted

$27.00

half dozen assorted cupcakes on a platter

Mini Vanilla Sprinkle Cake

Mini Vanilla Sprinkle Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Yellow cake, red and green white chocolate vanilla buttercream, holiday decor

Old Timer

Old Timer

$7.50

Rich chocolate cake, sweet cream filling, hard crack chocolate shell

Mini Halloween Sprinkle Cake

$7.25

Yellow cake, red and green white chocolate vanilla buttercream, holiday decor

Cookies

A to Z Cookie

A to Z Cookie

$5.00

Brown butter short dough, chocolate chips, pretzels, peanuts, caramelized corn flakes

French Sea Salt Cookie

French Sea Salt Cookie

$5.00

Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals

GF Chocolate Walnut Cookie

GF Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$5.50

Dense, fudgy chocolate, roasted walnuts

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$5.00

Brown sugar, rolled oats, cinnamon, black raisins

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00

Old fashioned peanut butter cookie

Vegan Apple Cookie

Vegan Apple Cookie

$5.50

Poached apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden syrup, freshly squeezed citrus

Cookie Platter - Half Dozen - Assorted

$27.50

Cookie Platter - Dozen - Assorted

$55.00
Macaron

Macaron

$3.15

Beautiful, vibrant colors, assorted flavors

Macaron Box - 5 pieces

Macaron Box - 5 pieces

$15.00

5 French Macarons in a red box

Macaron Platter

$35.00

Bars & Brownies

Gluten Free Oat Crust, Chocolate, Toasted Pecans, & Caramel. A Favorite!
Brownie

Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

Rich, dark and milk chocolates, sea salt crystals

Camelback Trail Bar

Camelback Trail Bar

$4.75

Caramel short dough, roasted pistachios, cashews, almonds

Cherry Oat Crumble Bar

Cherry Oat Crumble Bar

$5.75

Gluten Free and Vegan! cherries, brown sugar, oatmeal streusel topping, pumpkin seeds

Date Oatmeal Bar

Date Oatmeal Bar

$4.75

dates, brown sugar, oatmeal streusel topping

GF Lemon Bar

GF Lemon Bar

$4.50

Almond crust, sweet tart lemon curd

Grateful Spoon Gelato

Gelato Pint

Gelato Pint

$7.00

Pint of Gelato

Gelato Half Pan

Gelato Half Pan

$24.00

half pan of gelato, approx 70 ounces, enough for about 15-20 ppl

Gelato Full Pan

Gelato Full Pan

$40.00

half pan of gelato, approx 140 ounces, enough for about 30-40 ppl

Party Supplies

Meri Meri Multi Twisted Candles

Meri Meri Multi Twisted Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 16 candles

Meri Meri White Glitter Candles

Meri Meri White Glitter Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 24 candles

Meri Meri Pink Glitter Candles

Meri Meri Pink Glitter Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 24 candles

Meri Meri Blue Glitter Candles

Meri Meri Blue Glitter Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 24 candles

Meri Meri Pastel Striped Candles

Meri Meri Pastel Striped Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 24 candles

Meri Meri Bright Striped Candles

Meri Meri Bright Striped Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 24 candles

Meri Meri Neon Speckled Candles

Meri Meri Neon Speckled Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 16 candles

Meri Meri Daisy Pattern Candles

Meri Meri Daisy Pattern Candles

$12.00

Pack of 16 candles

Meri Meri Rainbow Pattern Candles

Meri Meri Rainbow Pattern Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 16 candles

Meri Meri Cherry Candles

Meri Meri Cherry Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 16 candles

Meri Meri Rainbow Star Candles

Meri Meri Rainbow Star Candles

$12.00Out of stock

Pack of 16 candles

Tops Wish Candle

Tops Wish Candle

$2.95Out of stock

Please specify color in notes!

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Multi

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Multi

$10.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Blue

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Blue

$10.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Pink

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Candle, Pink

$10.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Happy Birthday Party Crowns

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Party Crowns

$15.00

Pack of 8 crowns!

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Plate, Small

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Plate, Small

$8.00Out of stock

Pack of 8 dessert/ cake plates

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Plate, Large

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Plate, Large

$9.95Out of stock

Pack of 8 dinner plates

Meri Meri Rainbow Bamboo Plates, Small

Meri Meri Rainbow Bamboo Plates, Small

$38.00

Bamboo Fibre plates for an eco-friendly option!

Meri Meri Rainbow Bamboo Cups

Meri Meri Rainbow Bamboo Cups

$28.00

Bamboo Fibre cups for an eco-friendly option!

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Napkin, Small

Meri Meri Happy Birthday Napkin, Small

$6.95Out of stock
Meri Meri Birthday Acrylic Topper

Meri Meri Birthday Acrylic Topper

$14.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Birthday Topper, Multi

Meri Meri Birthday Topper, Multi

$22.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Birthday Topper, Pink

Meri Meri Birthday Topper, Pink

$22.00Out of stock
Meri Meri Balloon Topper

Meri Meri Balloon Topper

$15.00Out of stock

MYM Party Fans
$28.00

$28.00

MYM rainbow reusable straws
$9.95

$9.95

COT iridescent paper straws
$9.95

$9.95

COT love balloon banner
$12.95

$12.95

MER Spotty Party Bags
$20.00

$20.00

TOP Fancy Pea Shooters
$15.95

$15.95

CRE word straws
$6.95

$6.95

RIF Feliz Party Hats
$17.95

$17.95

RIF Party Animals Garland
$16.95

$16.95

MER Construction Party Hat
$22.95

$22.95

MER Dumper Truck Mylar Balloon
$19.95

$19.95

MER Ladure Paris Garland
$34.95

$34.95

MER Ladure Paris Macaron Surprise Balls
$30.95

$30.95

MER Ladure Paris Macaron Cart Centerpiece
$46.95

$46.95

MER Wild Daisy Garland
$30.00

$30.00

MYM Oui Birthday Party Hat Set
$16.95

$16.95

MYM Hip Hop Hooray Party Hats
$12.00

$12.00

MYM Cake By Courtney Pink Gingham Paper Table Runner
$22.00

$22.00

MYM Blue Plaid Paper Table Runner
$12.95

$12.95

MYM Bling Paper Table Runner
$12.00

$12.00

MYM Multi Stars Paper Table Runner
$12.00

$12.00

MYM Americana Crackers
$18.00

$18.00

MYM Americana Crackers

$18.00

MYM Stars and Stripes Reuseable Straws
$10.00

$10.00

MYM Fruit Basket Reuseable Straws
$5.95

$5.95

MYM Sweet Land of Liberty Bamboo Tray
$20.00

$20.00

MYM Stars and Stripes America Banner
$12.00

$12.00

MER Unicorn Horn Party Hats
$24.00

$24.00

KNO Gold Silver Confetti
$5.50

$5.50

KNO Tiny Rainbow Confetti
$5.50

$5.50

MER Mermaid Party Crowns
$22.95

$22.95

MER Mermaid Fringe Garland
$26.95

$26.95

MYM NY's Eve Party Hat
$14.95

$14.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

Gallery
LGO Cake Shop image

Map
