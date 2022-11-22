LGO Café and Luggage Room imageView gallery

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91105

Gladiator
Fallen Angel
Margherita

Appetizers & Sides

Baked Chicken Wings 12 piece

Baked Chicken Wings 12 piece

$21.00 Out of stock

Baked then grilled with Point Raised blue cheese.

Baked Chicken Wings

Baked Chicken Wings

$13.00+ Out of stock

Baked then grilled with Point Raised blue cheese.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00+

a cafe favorite, bacon optional. 6 per order.

1/2 Deviled Eggs

1/2 Deviled Eggs

$6.00

a cafe favorite, bacon optional. 3 per order.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$6.00+

dates wrapped in bacon. goat cheese and almond filling. topped with manchego cheese and balsamic reduction. 6 per order.

1/2 Bacon Wrapped Dates

1/2 Bacon Wrapped Dates

$6.00

dates wrapped in bacon. goat cheese and almond filling. topped with manchego cheese and balsamic reduction. 3 per order.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

sashimi grade tuna. guacamole. radishes. ponzu.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

charred tomatillo salsa. housemade guacamole.

Nachitos

Nachitos

$17.00

guacamole. salsa. sour cream. fresno chilis. choice of chicken and/or green chili

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

crispy brussels sprouts dressed in sriracha aoli and lime

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Baked Green Chile Mac & Cheese

Baked Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Gluten-Free Pasta. Anaheim peppers. Tillamook

Roasted Potato Yanks

Roasted Potato Yanks

$5.00 Out of stock
Pickles

Pickles

$5.00
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Salads

"Del Mar" Salad

"Del Mar" Salad

$26.00

shrimp. sweet jumbo crab. pico de gallo. jicama. avocado. olives. chopped iceberg lettuce. champagne vinaigrette. russian dressing

Signature Caesar Salad

Signature Caesar Salad

$17.00

sweet gem romaine, torn sourdough, parmesan reggiano *Our house made Caesar Dressing has Dairy

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$18.00 Out of stock

hand-picked brussels, manchego, dried berries, almonds. add bacon n/c

Shredded Kale & Quinoa Salad

Shredded Kale & Quinoa Salad

$17.00

sunflower seeds, red flame grapes, red bell pepper, preserved lemon, parmesan, manchego

1/2 Shredded Kale & Quinoa Salad

1/2 Shredded Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.00

sunflower seeds, red flame grapes, red bell pepper, preserved lemon, parmesan, manchego

Luggage Room Veggie Chopped Salad

Luggage Room Veggie Chopped Salad

$17.00

lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing

1/2 Luggage Room Veggie Chop Salad

1/2 Luggage Room Veggie Chop Salad

$10.00

lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing

Luggage Room Chopped Salad

Luggage Room Chopped Salad

$17.00

lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing

1/2 Luggage Room Chopped Salad

1/2 Luggage Room Chopped Salad

$10.00

lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing

Pizzas

3:10 To Yuma

3:10 To Yuma

$18.00

beef chorizo. sundried tomatoes. salsa verde. anaheim peppers. jalapeno. pistachios.

Avocado Festival

Avocado Festival

$17.00

hass avocado, house red sauce, tomatoes, basil, lemon zest

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00
Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama

$17.00

peppers, cashew cheese, pesto, kale, brussels sprouts, sun-dried tomatoes (vegan)

Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel

$18.00

housemade italian sausage, house red sauce, shaved fennel, basil, roasted peppers

Farmers Market

Farmers Market

$17.00

Roasted Celery Root, Roasted Kuri Squash, Red Onion, Cheese Cheese, Lemon Zest & Panko Breadcrumbs

Gladiator

Gladiator

$19.00

housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

house red sauce, housemade mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, basil

Mother Earth

Mother Earth

$17.00

artichokes, roasted peppers, rapini, sundried tomatoes, onion

Mushroom Party

Mushroom Party

$18.00

duxelle of crimini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, sweet onion, fennel, porcini seasoning

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00
Shattuck Ave

Shattuck Ave

$19.00

burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers

The Padre

The Padre

$19.00 Out of stock

prosciutto di san daniele, dates, maytag blue cheese, arugula, balsamic

3:10 To Pasadena

3:10 To Pasadena

$18.00

beef chorizo, sun-dried tomatoes, salsa verde, egg, avocado, jalapeño

Cheese Pizzetta

Cheese Pizzetta

$8.00
Pepperoni Pizzetta

Pepperoni Pizzetta

$8.00

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free 3:10 To Yuma

Gluten Free 3:10 To Yuma

$17.00

beef chorizo. sundried tomatoes. salsa verde. anaheim peppers. jalapeno. pistachios.

Gluten Free Avocado Festival

Gluten Free Avocado Festival

$17.00

hass avocado, house red sauce, tomatoes, basil, lemon zest

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Gluten Free Dalai Lama

Gluten Free Dalai Lama

$17.00

peppers, cashew cheese, pesto, kale, brussels sprouts, sundried tomatoes (vegan)

Gluten Free Fallen Angel

Gluten Free Fallen Angel

$18.00

housemade italian sausage, house red sauce, shaved fennel, basil, roasted peppers

Gluten Free Farmers Market

Gluten Free Farmers Market

$17.00

direct from farmers - always vegetarian and this season

Gluten Free Gladiator

Gluten Free Gladiator

$18.00

housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend

Gluten Free Margherita

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

house red sauce, housemade mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, basil

Gluten Free Mother Earth

Gluten Free Mother Earth

$17.00

artichokes, roasted peppers, rapini, sundried tomatoes, onion

Gluten Free Mushroom Party

Gluten Free Mushroom Party

$17.00

duxelle of crimini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, sweet onion, fennel

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
Gluten Free Shattuck Ave

Gluten Free Shattuck Ave

$17.00

burrata, roasted garlic, house red sauce, piquillo peppers

Gluten Free The Padre

Gluten Free The Padre

$18.00

prosciutto di san daniele, dates, blue cheese, arugula, balsamic

GF 3:10 to Pasadena

GF 3:10 to Pasadena

$17.00

beef chorizo, sundried tomatoes, salsa verde, egg, avocado, jalapeno

Gluten Free Cheese Pizzetta

Gluten Free Cheese Pizzetta

$8.00
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizzetta

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizzetta

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, house pickles, onion, russian dressing, grated tillamook cheddar.

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, grated tillamook cheddar, red onion, anaheim peppers, mayo.

"The Misfit" Crispy Chicken Sandwich

"The Misfit" Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

jidori chicken breast, fennel slaw, granny smith apple, spicy mayo (Chicken Gluten Free)

Rotisserie Prime Rib French Dip

Rotisserie Prime Rib French Dip

$26.00

lgo reserve beef, mayo, au jus, bub's & grandma baguette

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$18.00

house made cashew cheese, lettuce, tomato, house pickles.

Taco Platters

Vegetarian Tacos

Vegetarian Tacos

$20.00

white corn, brussels sprouts, broccoli, red bell peppers, spinach and leeks. Served with our vegan cashew cheese. GF

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$28.00

sashimi grade tuna. seared rare. served with tobanjan. GF

Swordfish Tacos

Swordfish Tacos

$28.00

pacific swordfish. line caught & local.

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$27.00

a cafe specialty. cooked pleasantly spicy. GF

Ribeye Steak Tacos

Ribeye Steak Tacos

$29.00

lgo reserve beef. soy-pineapple marinade. GF

New & Noteworthy

Authentic Georgia Crispy Chicken

Authentic Georgia Crispy Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

herbs. spices. Choice of side *Gluten Free* *Cannot be made Dairy Free*

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

7oz, pan seared, with your choice of side

Duke Filet Mignon

Duke Filet Mignon

$47.00

8oz Filet Mignon, homemade steak sauce, and compound butter. Choice of side

"Open Face" Prime Rib

"Open Face" Prime Rib

$30.00

au jus, toasted baguette, french fries, creamy horseradish

Kids

Cheese Pizzetta

Cheese Pizzetta

$8.00
Pepperoni Pizzetta

Pepperoni Pizzetta

$8.00
Gluten Free Cheese Pizzetta

Gluten Free Cheese Pizzetta

$8.00
Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizzetta

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizzetta

$8.00
Kids Fish Taco

Kids Fish Taco

$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$7.00
Kids Fried Chicken Taco

Kids Fried Chicken Taco

$7.00

Beverage

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$5.00
Perrier Sparking Water

Perrier Sparking Water

$5.00
Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$5.00
Bitburger Alcohol Free Beer

Bitburger Alcohol Free Beer

$9.00

Alcohol Free!

Dessert

Gelato Pint

Gelato Pint

$8.00Out of stock

We are proudly serving "Grateful Spoon Gelato"

Half Dozen English Muffins

Half Dozen English Muffins

$8.00Out of stock

Our English muffins are made exactly the same way as when created in London in the late 1800's. They are low in fat and cooked lightly on the stove top instead of baked in the oven. Cut like a bagel & toast 2 times! **Vegan**

Mad River Jam

Mad River Jam

$8.00Out of stock
Dozen English Muffins

Dozen English Muffins

$15.00Out of stock

Our English muffins are made exactly the same way as when created in London in the late 1800's. They are low in fat and cooked lightly on the stove top instead of baked in the oven. Cut like a bagel & toast 2 times! **Vegan**

Luggage Room Tank Top

Luggage Room Tank Top

$15.00

Sizes: XS, S, M

Wine by the Bottle

Duckhorn Cabernet 1.5L

$116.00

Duckhorn Merlot 1.5L

$87.00
Bee Hunter Chard 1.5L

Bee Hunter Chard 1.5L

$60.00

Cadre Sauv Blanc 1.5L

$46.00
LGO Private Label Red Blend

LGO Private Label Red Blend

$33.00

Tempranillo & Syrah blend, Dunnigan Hills, CA

Black's Station Cabernet

Black's Station Cabernet

$25.00Out of stock

Yolo County, CA

Cordon Syrah Btl

$56.00

Lgo Pinot Noir

$35.00

Purple Hands Btl

$50.00
OPP Pinot Noir

OPP Pinot Noir

$49.00

O.P.P., Maison Noir Wines, Dundee, Oregon

La Valentina Montepulciano

La Valentina Montepulciano

$33.00

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo D.O.C., Italy

Chateauneuf Du Pape

Chateauneuf Du Pape

$54.00

Mis En Bouteille Par La Famille Perrin, Orange, Southern Rhone, France

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Alto Adige, Italy

LGO Private Label Chardonnay

LGO Private Label Chardonnay

$35.00

Dunnigan Hills, CA

Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc

Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Loire, France

Walter Scott 'La Combe Verte' Chardonnay

Walter Scott 'La Combe Verte' Chardonnay

$48.00

Willamette Valley, Oregan

Victorine de Chastenay Sparkling Rosé

Victorine de Chastenay Sparkling Rosé

$52.00Out of stock

Victorine de Chastenay, Burgundy, France

Adami 'Bosco' Prosecco

Adami 'Bosco' Prosecco

$45.00

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore

LGO 'Pere Lachaise' Sparkling

LGO 'Pere Lachaise' Sparkling

$52.00

LGO Private Label Sparkling Wine, Central Coast, CA

LGO Private Label Rosé

LGO Private Label Rosé

$35.00

Dunnigan Hills, CA

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$82.00

Champagne, France

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105

