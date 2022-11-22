LGO Café and Luggage Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft by Smoke and Fire - Pasadena - 30 W. Green Street
No Reviews
30 W. Green Street Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurant