The Lighthouse Grill

2 Kurosaka Lane

Lake George, NY 12845

Wine Glass

Prosecco

$11.00

Alexander Valley Chardonnay

$15.00

Seeker Chardonnay

$10.00

Seeker Riesling

$10.00

Seeker Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Caposalda Moscato

$10.00

Whispering Angel Palms ROSE

$15.00

Seeker Cabernet

$10.00

Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Seeker Pinot Noir

$10.00

Blanc Paso Robles Blend

$14.00

Pacific Rim Wicked Good

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George, NY 12845

