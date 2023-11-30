Li's Smoothie Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 2018, Li's Smoothie Bar has become a Mansfield staple, offering a vibrant blend of fresh smoothies & bowls, health-conscious meals, and cozy café vibes. Nestled at 23203 Columbus Rd. Suite L, Li's invites you to indulge in a menu brimming with wholesome ingredients and revitalizing flavors. Whether you're seeking a quick energy boost or a leisurely afternoon retreat, Li's Smoothie Bar is your haven for healthy indulgence.
Location
23203 Columbus Rd L, Columbus, NJ 08022
Gallery
