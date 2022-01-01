Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

68 Reviews

$$$

951 Market Promenade Ave

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Chicken Breast
Wedge Salad
Strawberry & Arugula Salad

APPETIZERS

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Sauteed onions & peppers, cheddar-Jack cheese, cilantro, Salsa, sour cream, jalapenos.

Liam's Chicken Wings

$15.95

Jumbo wings, naked, celery, bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Mild, Guinness BBQ, hot BBQ, Hot, Dry Rub

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Served with Spicy Mustard.

Liam's Sliders

$9.00

Two angus beef sliders, cheddar cheese, whiskey-caramelized onions.

Liam's Pub Chips

$5.00

Chive sour cream dip.

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

Honey Lime Pork Rinds

$8.00

Salami and Tomato Flatbread

$14.00

The "Fredo" Flatbread

$15.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Apple & Brie Flatbread

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

St. James Gate Onion Soup

$7.00+

Beef broth, caramelized onions, croutons, provolone cheese and Swiss cheese.

Liam's Potato & Garlic Soup

$7.00+

Roasted garlic cream, herb new potatoes, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, chives.

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Strawberry & Arugula Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

BURGERS & HANDHELDS

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, 1000 Island, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Cheese Steak

$16.00

The Italian

$17.00

JR Smash Burger JR

$11.00

ENTREES

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Lamb, beef, carrots, celery onion, corn, peas, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, tomato, lemon balsamic.

Porter's Famous Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar.

Irish Mac and Cheese

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kid's 2 Mini Cheeseburgers & Fries

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Kid's Shepherd's Pie

$7.95

Lamb, beef, carrots, celery, onion, corn, peas, mashed potatoes, mixed greens, tomato, lemon balsamic.

Kid's Pasta & Butter

$5.95

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Chef's Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side HOMEFRIES

$3.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

2oz. Beer Cheese

$1.00

4oz. Beer Cheese

$2.00

2oz. Dressing

$0.50

4oz. Dressing

$0.75

2oz. Wing Sauce

$0.50

4oz. Wing Sauce

$0.75

$3 SUB Onion Soup

$3.00

$4 SUB HALF HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

DESSERTS

Skillet Cookie

$7.00

Bailey's Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Bottle Water

$3.25

Bottle Sparkling Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.25

OUTSIDE BAR BUTTONS (Copy)

$7 WELL

$7.00

$9 DOUBLE WELL

$9.00

$9 PREMIUM

$9.00

$12 DOUBLE PREMIUM

$12.00

$5 COORS LIGHT CAN

$5.00

$5 MILLER LITE CAN

$5.00

$3 WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

$5 GREEN TEA SHOT

$5.00

$5 FIREBALL

$5.00

$7 VODKA BOMBS

$7.00

$6 JAGER BOMBS

$6.00

$7 HARP

$7.00

$8 CAR BOMB

$8.00

$7 GUINNESS

$7.00

$3 RED BULL CAN

$3.00

$10 LONG ISLAND

$10.00Out of stock

$9 Coldbrew

$9.00Out of stock

$6 CAB

$6.00Out of stock

$6 CHARD

$6.00Out of stock

$10 MARGARITA

$10.00Out of stock

$6 White Tea Shot

$5.00

$5 BUDLIGHT SELTZER

$5.00Out of stock

DRAFT (Copy)

420 G13 IPA

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Bass Ale

$5.75Out of stock

Black n Blue

$7.50

Black n Tan

$7.50Out of stock

Black Velvet

$7.50

Blacksmith

$7.50

BUD LIGHT DFT

$4.95

Goose Island IPA

$5.25

Guinness

$7.50

Guinness - Milk Stout

$6.75Out of stock

HALF & HALF

$7.50

Harp

$7.50

Jai Lai

$8.00Out of stock

KONA BIG WAVE

$5.50

Land Shark Lager

$5.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.95

SHOCK TOP

$5.50

Smithwicks

$7.50

SNAKE BITE

$7.50

Stella

$7.00

Strongbow

$5.50Out of stock

Yuengling

$5.50

Central 28 Sunshine Greetings

$5.50Out of stock

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50Out of stock

Sam Seasonal

$5.50Out of stock

Central 28 IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Guinness Blonde

$6.50Out of stock

Lagunitas

$6.50Out of stock

Peachy Keen

$6.50Out of stock

GLASS WINE (Copy)

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Red Blend

$6.00

Fetzer Moscato

$7.00

Fetzer Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chloe Sauv Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Bonterra Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Beckon Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Noir

$9.00

Series 68 Red Blend

$10.00

Cono Sur Cab

$9.00

1000 Stories Cab

$13.00

Rose Split Maschio

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

Prosecco Split

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$6.00

Gambino Champagne

$6.00

Wycliff - Champagne

$6.00Out of stock

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

Freakshow Red Blend

$11.00Out of stock

Dos Almas Cabernet Sauvingon

$9.00Out of stock

Red Zinfandel Alexander Valley

$10.00

TintoNegro Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Successfully operating since April of 2008, Liam Fitzpatrick’s welcomes guests with it traditional Irish pub exterior, rich wood furnishings and accents, large dining room, fully stocked bar and pub area and private dining room. Lively and festive day to late night, Liam’s provides the perfect setting for any occasion whether it’s a business lunch, a gathering with old friends or a celebration with new ones. With a wide-ranging menu of great home-cooked food to suit every taste and pouring some of the best beers and wines in the world, Liam’s delivers an unmatched experience in the warmest hospitality.

Website

Location

951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Directions

Gallery
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Friendly Confines - Lake Mary
orange starNo Reviews
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A LAKE MARY, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Swine & Sons
orange starNo Reviews
200 S. Myrtle Ave. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Enzian Theater
orange star4.3 • 3
1300 S Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Maitland, FL
orange starNo Reviews
933 South Orlando Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
The Copper Rocket
orange star4.4 • 753
106 Lake Ave Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Mary

Krazy Greek Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,299
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Dalli's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,650
101 North Country Club Road Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
F&D CANTINA LAKE MARY
orange star4.4 • 1,076
1125 Town Park Ave Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Kona Poké - Lake Mary
orange star4.7 • 471
242 Wheelhouse Ln. Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
4th Street Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 154
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange star4.7 • 153
3805 Lake Emma Rd Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Mary
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston