Seafood
Steakhouses
Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar Liam's 1 Inc SPI
1,642 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island, TX 78597
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen - Daddy's 1 Inc
4.1 • 2,081
1808 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Padre Island
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen - Daddy's 1 Inc
4.1 • 2,081
1808 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurant
More near South Padre Island