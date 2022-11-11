A map showing the location of Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar Liam's 1 Inc SPIView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar Liam's 1 Inc SPI

1,642 Reviews

$$$

202 W Tarpon St

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Popular Items

Mashed Potatoes
Lobster Bisque Cup
Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Rosemary Chicken

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Shrimp - Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Crab - Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Seared Sesame - Crusted Tuna

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Spinach Artichoke Crabmeat Dip

$14.00

Tuna Agua Chile

$18.00

Sauteed Snow Crab Claws

$18.00Out of stock

Mussels

$16.00

Ribeye Guacamole

$19.00

Bread

Laylas Lemon Shrimp Sauteed

$14.99

Shri Cookoff Sample

$4.62

Room Fee

$369.51Out of stock

Crispines

$2.50

Ravioli Lobster

$22.00

Escargot

$19.00

Oysters

Tony's Oysters 1 Doz.

$20.00

Tony's Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$12.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

1 Doz Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$20.00

1/2 Doz Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$12.00

Chipotle Oysters 1 Doz.

$20.00

Chipotle Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$12.00

Grill Combo 8 Oysters

$19.00

Burger & Sandwiches

Ribeye Tips Sandwich

$19.00

Surf & Turf

Filet Mignon

$69.00

Boneless Ribeye

$55.00

New York Strip

$55.00

Lamb Chops 14oz

$55.00

Lobster Tail

$54.00

Tuna Steak

$27.00

Rosemary - Lemon Grilled Chicken Breast

$22.00

Bone In Ribeye

$79.00

Lamb Chops 8oz

$37.00

Specialties

Red Snapper Rockefeller

$29.00

Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Mussette Snapper

$29.00

King Crab

$80.00Out of stock

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

Liam's Orange/Wine Shrimp

$27.00

Flounder Veracruz

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$29.00

Mahi Mahi Ixtapa

$28.00

Flounder Almondy

$25.00

Bourbon - Glazed Salmon

$31.00

Layla Belle

$28.00

Flounder Fillet

$21.00

Red Snapper Fillet

$21.00

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Mediterranean Salad, Medium

$25.00

Mediterranean Salad, Large

$36.00

Spring Mix Salad

$8.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Rosemary Chicken

$17.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Tuna Steak

$22.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Blackened Shrimp

$19.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$23.00

Caesar Dinner Salad

$8.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$14.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$10.00

Cioppino Bowl

$11.00

Cioppino Jumbo

$20.00

Tuscan Soup Cup

$7.00

Tuscan Soup Bowl

$10.00

Pastas

Tuna Red Pepper Pasta

$29.00

Seafood Primavera

$29.00

Shrimp Pesto

$25.00

Rosemary Pasta Chicken Breast

$23.00

Blackened Shrimp Marinara

$24.00

Roma Pasta

$25.00

Blackened Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$26.00

Pasta Scampi

$23.00

Gorgonzolla Filet

$35.00

Fried Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Oysters

$25.00

Oyster & Shrimp

$26.00

Oyster & Fish

$26.00

Shrimp N Fish

$28.00

Fried Fish

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$11.00

Kids Fish

$11.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Chicken Spaguetti

$12.00

Desserts

Liam's Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Cake

$12.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$13.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Chipotle Corn

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Mashed Cauliflower

$4.00

Caramelized Carrots

$4.00

Add

Serranos

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Side Avocado

$3.00

Extras

Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Extra Potato Toppings

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Serranos

$1.25

2 oz Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Olives

$1.50

Sodas

Virgin PinaColada

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Topochico

$4.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.25

Aqcua Panna

$4.50Out of stock

Peregrino

$4.00

Mini Topochico

$3.00Out of stock

Plastic Bottle Water

$2.50Out of stock

Saratoga Water

$4.00

Lime Shot

$2.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.50

Vodka

360 Double Chocolate

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Mango

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$12.00

Dripping Springs

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Le Melon

$12.00

ketel one

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$12.00

Skky Vodka

$9.00

Stoli

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray 10yr

$12.00

Rum

Appleton

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi gold

$12.00

Bacardi 151

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Flor De Cana Ex Seco

$12.00

Flor De Cana 4YR

$12.00

Flor De Cana 12yr

$14.00

Long Island Tea

$17.00

Malibu

$12.00

Myers Dark

$12.00

Rum Chata

$12.00

Zacapa

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Margarita

$15.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Agavero

$9.00

Cenote anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

El Jimador Anejo

$12.00

El Jimador Resposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Rep

$12.00

Jose cuervo

$10.00

Jose cuervo tradicional

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$20.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Black velvet

$10.00

Booker's

$25.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal Black

$13.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$16.00

Crown Royal XO

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Highwest American

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Kavalan

$85.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Maker's 46

$16.00

Penny Packer

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$12.00

Seagram's VO

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Jefferson Sea

$22.00Out of stock

Screwball

$12.00

Scotch

The Balvenie

$22.00Out of stock

Buchanans 12 Yr

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivent 14

$15.00

Glenlivet Double Cask

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

J&B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$15.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$18.00Out of stock

Macallan 18 Yr

$50.00Out of stock

Macallan Double Cask

$14.00Out of stock

Old Parr 12

$12.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Carajillo Martini

$14.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Bros. Brandy

$12.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème De Banana

$9.00

Crème de Menthe Green

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Goldschlager

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahula

$11.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Martini & Rosa(sweet)

$9.00

Martini & Rosa extra dry

$9.00

Martell VS

$12.00

Midori Melon

$9.00

Peach Shnapps

$9.00

Remi Martin

$16.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Strawberry Pucker

$9.00

Sour Apple

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Mr Black Coffee Liquor

$12.00

Presidente

$9.00

Martinis

1800 Margarita

$15.00

Carajillo Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Dusty Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Horchata Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Liz's Pear Martini

$14.00

Mango Martini

$14.00

Manhatan

$14.00

Mexican Blue Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

New fashioned Martini

$16.00

Sour Apple Martini

$14.00

Summer Lovin

$14.00

No Make

Blue moon

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Dog Fish 60min

$6.00

Dog Fish 90 Min

$8.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$5.50

Guiness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Landshark

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Michelada

$2.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Red Wine by the Glass

Gl Drumheller Cab

$10.00

Gl Shannon Ridge Cab

$10.00

Gl Bonterra Merlot

$10.00

Gl Drumheller Merlot

$10.00

Gl Susana Cabernet

$15.00

Gl Altos Ibericos

$9.00

Gl Alexander Valley Merlot

$12.00

Gl Boen Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gl St. Francis

$12.00

Gl Malbec Crios

$8.00

Gl PORT WINE 20

$12.00Out of stock

Gl Red Sangria

$10.00

Gl Cocodrilo Red Blend

$15.00

10 Year Port Wine

$10.00

Gl Montes

$10.00

Cork Fee

$35.00

Gl Quest Red Blend

$12.00

Gl Ontanon Rioja

$9.00

Gl Pizzella Malbec

$10.00

Gl GABBINO Chianti

$12.00

Gl Cherrie Pie Pinot Noir

$15.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Btl Quest Red Blend

$42.00

Btl Alma Negra Red Blend

$45.00

Btl St. Francis

$47.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Drumheller Merlot

$30.00

Btl Duckhorn

$105.00

Btl Austin Hope

$76.00

Btl Belle Glos Las Alturas

$95.00

Btl Caymus Cabernet

$180.00

Btl Boen Pinot Noir

$32.00

Btl Aalto

$86.00

Btl Altos Ibericos

$30.00

Btl Catena la Consulta Malbec

$45.00

Btl Shannon Ridge Cab

$30.00

Btl Bonterra Merlot

$30.00

Btl Cherrie Pie Pinot Noir

$46.00

Btl Susana Cabernet

$42.00

Btl Transit 1

$55.00

Btl Joseph Phelps Cab

$106.00

Btl Silver Oak Cab

$190.00

Btl Free mark Abbey merlot

$69.00

Btl Villa Antinori Toscana

$38.00

Btl Altos Ibericos Tempranillo

$30.00

Btl Ontanon Tempranillo

$33.00

Btl Juan Gil Blue Label

$58.00

Btl Cocodrilo Red Blend

$46.00

Btl Paradigm Cab

$160.00

Btl Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$65.00

Btl Vina Real Rioja

$65.00

Btl Treana Red Blend

$65.00

Caymus 1lt

$180.00Out of stock

The Pesimist

$53.00

Btl Alexander Valley Merlot

$39.00

Btl Pepolli Chianti

$42.00

Btl Pizzella Malbec

$32.00

Suisun By Caymus

$75.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$170.00

Btl Quilt Cabernet

$55.00

Btl Terruno Carmenere

$55.00

Sassicaia

$375.00

Btl Stag's Leap

$120.00

White Wine by the Glass

Gl Ryder Charddonay

$10.00

Gl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

Gl Drumheller Chardonnay

$10.00

Gl Brancott

$10.00

Gl Aveleda Alvarinho

$8.00

Gl White Sangria

$10.00

Gl Moscato Stella

$10.00

Gl Caposaldo moscato

$9.00

Gl Banfi le Rime Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gl Boen Chardonnay

$11.00

Gl Korbel Proceco

$9.00

Gl Emmolo Suav Blanc

$11.00

Gl Miraval Rose

$15.00

Gl Bollini Pinot G

$9.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Btl Ryder Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Ken Jackson Chard

$32.00

Btl Boen Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Elouan Chard

$40.00

Btl La Crema chard

$45.00

Btl Cakebread

$65.00

Btl Aveleda Alvarinho

$28.00

Btl Brancott SauvBlanc

$24.00

Btl Caposaldo

$30.00

Btl Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Stella Moscato

$30.00

Btl Craggy The Luna suav blanc

$30.00

Btl Honig Suav Blanc

$33.00

Btl St. Supery moscato

$39.00

Btl Mumm Brut

$36.00

Btl Taittinger Brut

$81.00Out of stock

Btl G.H. Mumm Rose

$115.00Out of stock

Btl A to Z Reisling

$32.00

Btl Drumheller Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Btl Banachetto Proceco

$28.00Out of stock

Emmolo Suav Blanc

$27.00

Btl Emmolo Suav Blanc

$27.00

Btl Miraval Rose

$45.00

Btl Avissi Proceco

$28.00

Btl Bollini Pinot G

$25.00

Champagne

Btl Dom Perignon

$380.00Out of stock

Btl Moet Chandon

$117.00Out of stock

Btl Stella Berry

$30.00

Michelle Brut

$30.00

Btl Perrier grand brut

$65.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

