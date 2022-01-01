Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside

review star

No reviews yet

60 Atlantic Avenue

Oceanside, NY 11572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Large Pizza
Garlic Knots (6)
Chicken Roll

NA Beverages

20oz bottle soda

Water

$2.35

2 Liter Coke

$4.85

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.85

2 liter Sprite

$4.85

2 liter Ginger Ale

$4.85

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.82

Powerade Mtn Blast

$2.82

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Snapple

$2.75

Half & Half

$2.75

Lemon

$2.75

Energy drinks

$3.50

Coffe

$2.50

Tea

$2.00
Espesso

Espesso

$2.99
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.99

Small San Pellegrino

$2.79

Large San Pellegrino

$4.99

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Dunkin Coffee

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.45

BodyArmor

$4.25

Smart water

$2.75

12 " Personal Pie

Personal Regular

$11.99

Personal Mamma Maria

$10.99

Margherita

$13.99

Quattro Gusti

$16.99

Whole Wheat

$11.99

Gluten Free

$14.99

16" Small

16" Small Pizza

$16.99

Small Pie 1 Topping * (Deep Copy)

$21.99

Small Pie 2 Toppings (Deep Copy)

$24.29

Small Pie 3 Toppings (Deep Copy)

$25.99

Small Pie 4+ Toppings (Deep Copy)

$28.99

Small Pie w/ 1/2 Topping (Deep Copy)

$16.99

18" Large

18" Large Pizza

$18.49

Large Pie w/ 1/2 Topping

$18.49

Large Pie 1 Topping

$23.49

Large Pie 2 Toppings

$25.75

Large Pie 3 Toppings

$27.49

Large Pie 4+ Toppings

$30.49

18" heart shaped Pizza

$22.99

Sicilian

Sicilian Square Pie

$20.99

Sicilian Pie 1 Topping

$25.99

Sicilian Pie 2 Topping

$28.24

Sicilian Pie 3 Topping

$29.99

Sicilian Pie 4+ Topping

$32.99

Marinara Square Pie

$20.99

Marinara Square Pie 1 Topping

$25.99

Marinara Square Pie 2 Topping

$28.24

Marinara Square Pie 3 Topping

$29.99

Marinara Square Pie 4+ Topping

$32.99

Old Fashion Square Pie

$23.99

Grandma Square Pie

$20.99

Grandma Square Pie 1 Topping

$25.99

Grandma Square Pie 2 Topping

$28.24

Grandma Square 3 Topping

$29.99

Grandma Square 4+ Topping

$32.99

Specialty pizza

Baked Ziti Pie

$26.99

BBQ Pie

$31.99

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$31.99

Caesar Salad Pie

$31.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$32.99

Chicken Francese Pie

$31.99

Chicken Parm Pie

$31.99

Chicken tomato Pie

$31.99

Chiken Marsala Pie

$31.99

Eggplant & Ricotta Pie

$26.99

Everything Pie

$31.99

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Pie

$31.99

General Tso Pie

$31.99

Grilled Chicken Balsamic Pie

$31.99

Margherita Pie

$26.99

Rigatoni Vodka Pie

$26.99

Spinach & Broccoli Pie

$26.99

Stuffed Pizza Meat Pie

$42.99

Stuffed Pizza Veg. Pie

$37.99

Taco Pie

$32.99

Vegetable Pie

$31.99

White Pie

$26.99

Slices

Reg. Slice

Reg. Slice

$3.30

Sicilian Slice

$3.30

Marinara Slice

$3.30

Grandma Slice

$3.30

Old Fashion Slice

$3.65

Specialty Slices

Eggplant & Ricotta Slice

$4.99

Spinach & Broccoli Slice

$4.99

White slice

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.99

BBQ Slice

$4.99

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Slice

$4.99

Chicken Francese Slice

$4.99

Chicken Marsala Slice

$4.99

Caesar Salad Slice

$4.99

Vegetable Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Margherita Slice

$4.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.99

Rigatoni Vodka Slice

$4.99

General Tso Slice

$4.99

Taco Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.99

Rolls/Wraps

Chicken Roll

$8.50

Sausage Roll

$8.50

Gri Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Fri Chicken Mozzarella Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Eggplant Roll

$8.50

Stromboli Roll

$8.99

Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.75

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$3.75

Buffalo Roll

$8.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.99

Meat Riceball

$6.75

Pizza Wrap

$8.99

Panini G. Chicken

$8.99

Panini G. Zucchini

$8.99Out of stock

Veg. Riceball

$6.75Out of stock

Panelle

$9.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Ravioli

$12.99

Calamari Fritti

$16.99

Fried Zucchini

$11.99

French Fries

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Bufallo Wings

$15.50

Calamari Arrabiati

$16.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Mozzarella in Carroza

$13.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.99

Stuffed Artichke

$12.95

Asian Calamari

$16.99

Baked Clams

$13.99

Hot Antipasto

$24.99

Cold Antipasto

$14.99

Potato Croquets (1)

$3.95Out of stock

Potato Croquets (4)

$12.00Out of stock

Zuppa Di Cozze

$14.99

Soup

Small Escarol Beans

$8.99

Small Pasta e Fagioli

$8.99

Small Minestrone

$8.99

Small Chicken Soup

$8.99

Small Tortellini In Brodo

$8.99

Small Stracciatella

$8.99

Tomato Bisque

$12.99

Large Escarol Beans

$12.99

Large Pasta e Fagioli

$12.99

Large Minestrone

$12.99

Large Chicken Soup

$12.99

Large Tortellini In Brodo

$12.99

Large Stracciatella

$12.99

Large Broccoli Cheddar

$12.99

Salads

Small House Salad

$7.99

Small Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$14.99

Crispino Salad

$16.99

Lia's Salad

$14.99

Large House Salad

$10.99

Large Caesar Salad

$11.99

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.99

Rolls/Wraps

Chicken Roll

$8.50

Sausage Roll

$8.50

Gri Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Fri Chicken Mozzarella Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Eggplant Roll

$8.50

Stromboli Roll

$8.99

Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.75

Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel

$3.75

Buffalo Roll

$8.99

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.99

Meat Riceball

$6.75

Pizza Wrap

$8.99

Panini G. Chicken

$8.99

Panini G. Zucchini

$8.99Out of stock

Veg. Riceball

$6.75Out of stock

Panelle

$9.99Out of stock

Pasta

Capellini Bolognese

$18.99

Cappellini Shrimp

$22.99

Farfalle Al Pesto

$16.99

Farfalle Alla Campagniola

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fusilli Con Pollo

$19.99

Linguini Alla Sofia

$22.99

Linguini Frutta Di Mare Red

$26.99

Linguini Frutta Di Mare White

$26.99

Linguini Red Clams

$20.99

Linguini White Clams

$20.99

Lobstar Ravioli

$27.99

Penne Broccoli

$15.99

Penne Butter

$11.99

Penne Montanara

$20.99

Penne Primavera Red

$18.99

Penne Primavera White

$18.99

Rigatoni Cara Mia

$19.99

Rigatoni Fiorentina

$20.99

Rigatoni Vodka

$16.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.99

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$16.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$17.99

Spaghetti Meatball

$17.99

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$11.99

Spaghetti Sausage

$17.99

Tortellini Pappalini

$20.99

Mussels Marinara

$23.99

Calamari Marinara

$20.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Ravioli

$14.99

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Baked Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$15.99

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken Francese

$22.99

Chicken Alla Griglia

$22.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.99

Chicken Sanremo

$22.99

Chicken Piccata

$22.99

Veal Marsala

$25.99

Veal Francese

$25.99

Veal Piccata

$25.99

Veal Sorrentina

$25.99

Veal Parmigiana

$25.99

Veal Rollantini

$25.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.99

Shrimp Oreganata

$25.99

Shrimp Scampi

$25.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$25.99

Flounder Oreganata

$26.99

Grilled Salmon

$28.99

Salmon Marechiara

$28.99

MeatBall Parmigiana

$18.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Eggplant Rollantini

$19.99

Sausage & Peppers

$18.99

Heroes

Chicken Heroes

$11.99

Eggplant Heroes

$10.99

Fried Chicken Heroes Let Tom

$13.49

Grilled Chick Fresh Mozz Brocc Rabe

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Heroes

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Heroes Let Tom

$13.49

Meatball Heroes

$10.99

Peppers & Eggs Heroes

$8.99

Potato & Eggs Heroes

$8.99

Sausage & peppers Heroes

$10.99

Sausage Heroes

$9.99

Shrimp Heroes

$13.99

Veal Cutlet Heroes

$14.99

Side Orders

SD Fried Chicken

$10.99

SD Garlic Bread

$5.99

SD Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.49

SD Grilled Chicken

$10.99

SD Meat Ball

$9.99

SD Mixed Vegetable

$9.99

SD Pasta

$8.99

SD Pint Bolognese

$7.99

SD Pint House Dressing

$7.99

SD Pint Meat Sauce

$7.99

SD Pint Pizza Sauce

$6.99

SD Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.99

SD Pint Vodka Sauce

$7.99

SD Pizza Dough

$5.61

SD Sausage

$9.99

SD Sauted Broccoli Rabe

$12.99

SD Sauteed Broccoli

$10.99

SD Sauteed Spinach

$10.99

Dessert

Cannoli (1)

Cannoli (1)

$4.50
Cannoli (2)

Cannoli (2)

$10.00
Cassata

Cassata

$3.99Out of stock
Choccolate Mouse

Choccolate Mouse

$6.50Out of stock
Tartufo

Tartufo

$6.50
Tartufo Pistacio

Tartufo Pistacio

$6.50Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Appetizers Catering

Fried Calamari 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$64.00

Fried Calamari Full Tray (Catering)

$110.00

Broccoli 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$47.00

Broccoli Full Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Spinach 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$47.00

Spinach Full Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Baked Clams 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$60.00

Baked Clams Full Tray (Catering)

$110.00

Buffalo Wings 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$69.00

Buffalo Wings Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Chicken Fingers 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$55.00

Chicken Fingers Full Tray (Catering)

$90.00

Tray Garlic Bread Sticks (No Charge)

Tray Garlick Bread Sticks (Catering)

$17.00

Antipasti Catering

Cold Antipasto 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$70.00

Cold Antipasto Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Mixed Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$37.00

Mixed Salad Full Tray (Catering)

$65.00

Lia's Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$45.00

Lia's Salad Full Tray (Catering)

$72.00

Caprese Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$53.00

Caprese Salad Full Tray (Catering)

$85.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$39.00

Caesar Salad Full Tray (Catering)

$62.00

Crispino Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$58.00

Crispino Salad Full Tray (Catering)

$89.00

Seafood Catering

Liguini w/ Clams 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Linguini w/ Clams Full Tray (Catering)

$120.00

Shrimp Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$95.00

Shrimp Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$140.00

Shrimp Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$95.00

Shrimp Francese Full Tray (Catering)

$140.00

Seafood Combo 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Seafood Combo Full Tray (Catering)

$149.00

Shrimp Scampi 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Shrimp Scampi Full Tray (Catering)

$149.00

Mussels 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$55.00

Mussels Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Salmon 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$120.00

Salmon Full Tray (Catering)

$180.00

Baked Pasta Catering

Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Baked Ziti Full Tray (Catering)

$90.00

Lasagna 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Lasagna Full Tray (Catering)

$119.00

Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$55.00

Stuffed Shells Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Baked Ziti Siciliana 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$65.00

Baked Ziti Siciliana Full Tray (Catering)

$95.00

Entrees Catering

Meatball Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Meatball Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Sausage and Peppers 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Sausage and Peppers Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Eggplant Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Eggplant Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Eggplant Rollatini 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$69.00

Eggplant Rollantini Full Tray (Catering)

$110.00

Sausage Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Sausage Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$99.00

Veal Catering

Veal Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$100.00

Veal Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$180.00

Veal Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$100.00

Veal Frances Full Tray (Catering)

$180.00

Veal Marsala 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$100.00

Veal Marsala Full Tray (Catering)

$180.00

Veal Sorrentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$100.00

Veal Sorrentina Full Tray (Catering)

$180.00

Chicken Catering

Chicken Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Chicken Parm Full Tray (Catering)

$109.00

Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Chicken Frances Full Tray (Catering)

$109.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray (Catering)

$109.00

Chicken Sorrentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$85.00

Chicken Sorrentina Full Tray (Catering)

$119.00

Pasta Catering

Pasta Tomato Sauce 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$40.00

Pasta Tomato Sauce Full Tray (Catering)

$60.00

Pasta Marinara 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$49.00

Pasta Marinara Full Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Farfalle Pesto 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Farfalle Pesto Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Fettucini Alfredo 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Fettucini Alfredo Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Penne Vodka Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Penne Primavera 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Penne Primavera Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Spaghetti Carbonara 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$59.00

Spaghetti Carbonara Full Tray (Catering)

$80.00

Spinach Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$50.00

Spinach Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Broccoli Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$50.00

Broccoli Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)

$75.00

Penne Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$40.00

Penne Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)

$60.00

Rigitoni Fiorentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$55.00

Rigitoni Fiorentina Full Tray (Catering)

$89.00

Capollini Bolognese 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$55.00

Capollini Bolognese Full Tray (Catering)

$89.00

Heros 3 Foot Catering

Italian Cold Cut

$80.00

Lia's Combo

$89.00

Grill Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Broccoli Rabe

$89.00

Dessert Catering

Cannoli 1/2 Tray (Catering)

$60.00

Cannoli Full Tray (Catering)

$110.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gather a group of friends, and visit us today to get a taste of traditional Italian fare. From delicious pizzas to classic entrees, you’ll be sure to find something you love on our dine-in menu!e in and enjoy!

Website

Location

60 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside image
BG pic
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Press 195 - Rockville Centre
orange star4.6 • 5,697
22 N Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Ruffino
orange starNo Reviews
139 Lakeview Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563
View restaurantnext
Famous Pita- Off the Diet
orange star4.5 • 57
1305A Broadway Hewlett, NY 11557
View restaurantnext
John Anthony Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 149
1056 Franklin ave Valley stream, NY 11580
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Cedarhurst
orange star4.3 • 1,047
688 Central Ave Cedarhurst, NY 11516
View restaurantnext
Capo Ristorante Panino e Vino
orange starNo Reviews
700A Franklin Avenue 700a Franklin Avenue, NY 11010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oceanside
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Island Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston