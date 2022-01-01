Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside
No reviews yet
60 Atlantic Avenue
Oceanside, NY 11572
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NA Beverages
20oz bottle soda
Water
$2.35
2 Liter Coke
$4.85
2 Liter Diet Coke
$4.85
2 liter Sprite
$4.85
2 liter Ginger Ale
$4.85
Powerade Fruit Punch
$2.82
Powerade Mtn Blast
$2.82
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Snapple
$2.75
Half & Half
$2.75
Lemon
$2.75
Energy drinks
$3.50
Coffe
$2.50
Tea
$2.00
Espesso
$2.99
Double Espresso
$3.99
Cappuccino
$4.99
Small San Pellegrino
$2.79
Large San Pellegrino
$4.99
Milk
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.49
Shirley Temple
$2.95
Dunkin Coffee
$3.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.45
BodyArmor
$4.25
Smart water
$2.75
12 " Personal Pie
16" Small
18" Large
Sicilian
Sicilian Square Pie
$20.99
Sicilian Pie 1 Topping
$25.99
Sicilian Pie 2 Topping
$28.24
Sicilian Pie 3 Topping
$29.99
Sicilian Pie 4+ Topping
$32.99
Marinara Square Pie
$20.99
Marinara Square Pie 1 Topping
$25.99
Marinara Square Pie 2 Topping
$28.24
Marinara Square Pie 3 Topping
$29.99
Marinara Square Pie 4+ Topping
$32.99
Old Fashion Square Pie
$23.99
Grandma Square Pie
$20.99
Grandma Square Pie 1 Topping
$25.99
Grandma Square Pie 2 Topping
$28.24
Grandma Square 3 Topping
$29.99
Grandma Square 4+ Topping
$32.99
Specialty pizza
Baked Ziti Pie
$26.99
BBQ Pie
$31.99
Buffalo Chicken Pie
$31.99
Caesar Salad Pie
$31.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
$32.99
Chicken Francese Pie
$31.99
Chicken Parm Pie
$31.99
Chicken tomato Pie
$31.99
Chiken Marsala Pie
$31.99
Eggplant & Ricotta Pie
$26.99
Everything Pie
$31.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Pie
$31.99
General Tso Pie
$31.99
Grilled Chicken Balsamic Pie
$31.99
Margherita Pie
$26.99
Rigatoni Vodka Pie
$26.99
Spinach & Broccoli Pie
$26.99
Stuffed Pizza Meat Pie
$42.99
Stuffed Pizza Veg. Pie
$37.99
Taco Pie
$32.99
Vegetable Pie
$31.99
White Pie
$26.99
Specialty Slices
Eggplant & Ricotta Slice
$4.99
Spinach & Broccoli Slice
$4.99
White slice
$4.99
Buffalo Chicken Slice
$4.99
BBQ Slice
$4.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Slice
$4.99
Chicken Francese Slice
$4.99
Chicken Marsala Slice
$4.99
Caesar Salad Slice
$4.99
Vegetable Slice
$4.99Out of stock
Margherita Slice
$4.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
$4.99
Rigatoni Vodka Slice
$4.99
General Tso Slice
$4.99
Taco Slice
$4.99Out of stock
Chicken Parm Slice
$4.99
Rolls/Wraps
Chicken Roll
$8.50
Sausage Roll
$8.50
Gri Chicken Wrap
$9.50
Fri Chicken Mozzarella Wrap
$9.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.50
Eggplant Roll
$8.50
Stromboli Roll
$8.99
Calzone
$8.99
Pepperoni Pinwheel
$3.75
Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel
$3.75
Buffalo Roll
$8.99
Garlic Knots (6)
$3.99
Meat Riceball
$6.75
Pizza Wrap
$8.99
Panini G. Chicken
$8.99
Panini G. Zucchini
$8.99Out of stock
Veg. Riceball
$6.75Out of stock
Panelle
$9.99Out of stock
Appetizers
Fried Ravioli
$12.99
Calamari Fritti
$16.99
Fried Zucchini
$11.99
French Fries
$5.99
Chicken Fingers
$14.99
Bufallo Wings
$15.50
Calamari Arrabiati
$16.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99
Mozzarella in Carroza
$13.99
Mozzarella Caprese
$13.99
Stuffed Artichke
$12.95
Asian Calamari
$16.99
Baked Clams
$13.99
Hot Antipasto
$24.99
Cold Antipasto
$14.99
Potato Croquets (1)
$3.95Out of stock
Potato Croquets (4)
$12.00Out of stock
Zuppa Di Cozze
$14.99
Soup
Small Escarol Beans
$8.99
Small Pasta e Fagioli
$8.99
Small Minestrone
$8.99
Small Chicken Soup
$8.99
Small Tortellini In Brodo
$8.99
Small Stracciatella
$8.99
Tomato Bisque
$12.99
Large Escarol Beans
$12.99
Large Pasta e Fagioli
$12.99
Large Minestrone
$12.99
Large Chicken Soup
$12.99
Large Tortellini In Brodo
$12.99
Large Stracciatella
$12.99
Large Broccoli Cheddar
$12.99
Salads
Rolls/Wraps
Chicken Roll
$8.50
Sausage Roll
$8.50
Gri Chicken Wrap
$9.50
Fri Chicken Mozzarella Wrap
$9.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.50
Eggplant Roll
$8.50
Stromboli Roll
$8.99
Calzone
$8.99
Pepperoni Pinwheel
$3.75
Spinach & Broccoli Pinwheel
$3.75
Buffalo Roll
$8.99
Garlic Knots (6)
$3.99
Meat Riceball
$6.75
Pizza Wrap
$8.99
Panini G. Chicken
$8.99
Panini G. Zucchini
$8.99Out of stock
Veg. Riceball
$6.75Out of stock
Panelle
$9.99Out of stock
Pasta
Capellini Bolognese
$18.99
Cappellini Shrimp
$22.99
Farfalle Al Pesto
$16.99
Farfalle Alla Campagniola
$19.99
Fettuccine Alfredo
$17.99
Fusilli Con Pollo
$19.99
Linguini Alla Sofia
$22.99
Linguini Frutta Di Mare Red
$26.99
Linguini Frutta Di Mare White
$26.99
Linguini Red Clams
$20.99
Linguini White Clams
$20.99
Lobstar Ravioli
$27.99
Penne Broccoli
$15.99
Penne Butter
$11.99
Penne Montanara
$20.99
Penne Primavera Red
$18.99
Penne Primavera White
$18.99
Rigatoni Cara Mia
$19.99
Rigatoni Fiorentina
$20.99
Rigatoni Vodka
$16.99
Spaghetti Carbonara
$17.99
Spaghetti Garlic & Oil
$16.99
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
$17.99
Spaghetti Meatball
$17.99
Spaghetti Pomodoro
$11.99
Spaghetti Sausage
$17.99
Tortellini Pappalini
$20.99
Mussels Marinara
$23.99
Calamari Marinara
$20.99
Baked Pasta
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
$22.99
Chicken Francese
$22.99
Chicken Alla Griglia
$22.99
Chicken Parmigiana
$22.99
Chicken Sanremo
$22.99
Chicken Piccata
$22.99
Veal Marsala
$25.99
Veal Francese
$25.99
Veal Piccata
$25.99
Veal Sorrentina
$25.99
Veal Parmigiana
$25.99
Veal Rollantini
$25.99
Shrimp Parmigiana
$25.99
Shrimp Oreganata
$25.99
Shrimp Scampi
$25.99
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$25.99
Flounder Oreganata
$26.99
Grilled Salmon
$28.99
Salmon Marechiara
$28.99
MeatBall Parmigiana
$18.99
Eggplant Parmigiana
$18.99
Eggplant Rollantini
$19.99
Sausage & Peppers
$18.99
Heroes
Chicken Heroes
$11.99
Eggplant Heroes
$10.99
Fried Chicken Heroes Let Tom
$13.49
Grilled Chick Fresh Mozz Brocc Rabe
$14.99
Grilled Chicken Heroes
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Heroes Let Tom
$13.49
Meatball Heroes
$10.99
Peppers & Eggs Heroes
$8.99
Potato & Eggs Heroes
$8.99
Sausage & peppers Heroes
$10.99
Sausage Heroes
$9.99
Shrimp Heroes
$13.99
Veal Cutlet Heroes
$14.99
Side Orders
SD Fried Chicken
$10.99
SD Garlic Bread
$5.99
SD Garlic Bread With Cheese
$7.49
SD Grilled Chicken
$10.99
SD Meat Ball
$9.99
SD Mixed Vegetable
$9.99
SD Pasta
$8.99
SD Pint Bolognese
$7.99
SD Pint House Dressing
$7.99
SD Pint Meat Sauce
$7.99
SD Pint Pizza Sauce
$6.99
SD Pint Tomato Sauce
$6.99
SD Pint Vodka Sauce
$7.99
SD Pizza Dough
$5.61
SD Sausage
$9.99
SD Sauted Broccoli Rabe
$12.99
SD Sauteed Broccoli
$10.99
SD Sauteed Spinach
$10.99
Appetizers Catering
Fried Calamari 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$64.00
Fried Calamari Full Tray (Catering)
$110.00
Broccoli 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$47.00
Broccoli Full Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Spinach 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$47.00
Spinach Full Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Baked Clams 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$60.00
Baked Clams Full Tray (Catering)
$110.00
Buffalo Wings 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$69.00
Buffalo Wings Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Chicken Fingers 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$55.00
Chicken Fingers Full Tray (Catering)
$90.00
Tray Garlic Bread Sticks (No Charge)
Tray Garlick Bread Sticks (Catering)
$17.00
Antipasti Catering
Cold Antipasto 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$70.00
Cold Antipasto Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Mixed Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$37.00
Mixed Salad Full Tray (Catering)
$65.00
Lia's Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$45.00
Lia's Salad Full Tray (Catering)
$72.00
Caprese Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$53.00
Caprese Salad Full Tray (Catering)
$85.00
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$39.00
Caesar Salad Full Tray (Catering)
$62.00
Crispino Salad 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$58.00
Crispino Salad Full Tray (Catering)
$89.00
Seafood Catering
Liguini w/ Clams 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Linguini w/ Clams Full Tray (Catering)
$120.00
Shrimp Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$95.00
Shrimp Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$140.00
Shrimp Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$95.00
Shrimp Francese Full Tray (Catering)
$140.00
Seafood Combo 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Seafood Combo Full Tray (Catering)
$149.00
Shrimp Scampi 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Shrimp Scampi Full Tray (Catering)
$149.00
Mussels 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$55.00
Mussels Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Salmon 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$120.00
Salmon Full Tray (Catering)
$180.00
Baked Pasta Catering
Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Baked Ziti Full Tray (Catering)
$90.00
Lasagna 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Lasagna Full Tray (Catering)
$119.00
Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$55.00
Stuffed Shells Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Baked Ziti Siciliana 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$65.00
Baked Ziti Siciliana Full Tray (Catering)
$95.00
Entrees Catering
Meatball Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Meatball Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Sausage and Peppers 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Sausage and Peppers Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Eggplant Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Eggplant Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Eggplant Rollatini 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$69.00
Eggplant Rollantini Full Tray (Catering)
$110.00
Sausage Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Sausage Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$99.00
Veal Catering
Veal Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$100.00
Veal Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$180.00
Veal Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$100.00
Veal Frances Full Tray (Catering)
$180.00
Veal Marsala 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$100.00
Veal Marsala Full Tray (Catering)
$180.00
Veal Sorrentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$100.00
Veal Sorrentina Full Tray (Catering)
$180.00
Chicken Catering
Chicken Parm 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Chicken Parm Full Tray (Catering)
$109.00
Chicken Francese 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Chicken Frances Full Tray (Catering)
$109.00
Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Chicken Marsala Full Tray (Catering)
$109.00
Chicken Sorrentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$85.00
Chicken Sorrentina Full Tray (Catering)
$119.00
Pasta Catering
Pasta Tomato Sauce 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$40.00
Pasta Tomato Sauce Full Tray (Catering)
$60.00
Pasta Marinara 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$49.00
Pasta Marinara Full Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Farfalle Pesto 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Farfalle Pesto Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Fettucini Alfredo 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Fettucini Alfredo Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Penne Vodka Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Penne Primavera 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Penne Primavera Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Spaghetti Carbonara 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$59.00
Spaghetti Carbonara Full Tray (Catering)
$80.00
Spinach Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$50.00
Spinach Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Broccoli Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$50.00
Broccoli Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)
$75.00
Penne Garlic/Oil 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$40.00
Penne Garlic/Oil Full Tray (Catering)
$60.00
Rigitoni Fiorentina 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$55.00
Rigitoni Fiorentina Full Tray (Catering)
$89.00
Capollini Bolognese 1/2 Tray (Catering)
$55.00
Capollini Bolognese Full Tray (Catering)
$89.00
Heros 3 Foot Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gather a group of friends, and visit us today to get a taste of traditional Italian fare. From delicious pizzas to classic entrees, you’ll be sure to find something you love on our dine-in menu!e in and enjoy!
Location
60 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Oceanside
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Island Park
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Long Beach
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.