LIA'S

7,002 Reviews

$$

4435 Willard Avenue

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mediterranean
Lia's Chopped Salad
Bacon Cheddar Burger

BRUNCH

(**only available 12-4 pm Saturday-Sunday)
Ricotta Donuts

Ricotta Donuts

$9.50

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) powdered sugar, raspberry sauce

Apple Bread

$6.00
Tuscan Eggs Benedict

Tuscan Eggs Benedict

$19.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) crusty baguette, country ham, garlic spinach, truffle hollandaise, pecorino, crispy yukon potatoes

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) 8 oz coulotte steak, sunny side up eggs, roasted tomatoes, crispy yukon potatoes

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Frittata

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Frittata

$17.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) arugula, tomatoes, cheese

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) two sunny side up eggs, turkey bacon,rustic multigrain, pico de gallo

Classic Scramble

$16.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, texas toast, crispy yukon potatoes

Baguette French Toast

$14.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) sautéed apples, maple syrup, powdered sugar

Crab & Spinach Omelet

$25.00

(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) arugula salad, crispy yukon potatoes

Starters

Foccacia

$5.00

whole wheat foccacia & honey butter

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

$9.00

rosemary, croutons

Antipasti

$15.00

goat cheese stuffed peppadews, prosciutto, tapenade, crostini

Burrata

$15.00

fig jam, arugula, saba vinaigrette, flat bread

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

lemon zest, parmesan

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.00+

marinara, lemon aioli

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$12.00

zucchini, mozzarella, spicy marinara, basil aioli

Turkey Meatballs

$15.00

parmesan polenta, spicy tomato sauce

Tuna Carpaccio

Tuna Carpaccio

$16.00

arugula, tomato, capers, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

provolone, arugula, tomato sauce, parmesan

Baby Bella Pizza

Baby Bella Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, fontina, caramelized onions, rosemary

Straight Up Pizza

$15.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, evoo

Amore Pizza

Amore Pizza

$17.00

bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel sausage, tomato sauce

Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$15.00

bechamel, country ham, bacon, caramelized onion, honey, gorgonzola

Garlic Shrimp Pizza

$16.00

creamy pesto, swiss chard, provolone, lemon ricotta

Salads

Spinach & Kale Salad

$12.00

apple, cranberry, quinoa, smoked gouda, candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

parmesan, croutons, grape tomatoes

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.00

romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper

Lia's Chopped Salad

Lia's Chopped Salad

$12.00

chopped mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan

Burgers & Sandwiches

Lia's Original Burger

Lia's Original Burger

$18.00

gorgonzola, crispy onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$18.00

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

Turkey Burger

$18.00

brie, spinach, pecan apple aioli, multigrain bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

lettuce, fontina cheese, truffle honey, red onion, brioche

Lamb Burger

$18.00

feta, arugula, tomato, black olives, oregano aioli, herb pita

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$19.00

caramelized onion, arugula, provolone, garlic aioli

Prosciutto Panino

$19.00

provolone, pesto, arugula, tomatoes

Pasta

Potato Gnocchi

$21.00

wild mushrooms, truffle-mascarpone sauce

Fall Squash Ravioli

$21.00

cacio e pepe, sage

Rigatoni Carbonara

$22.00

bacon, egg, ham, parmesan

Cavatelli

$25.00

wild boar ragu, pecorino

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

spaghetti, garlic, white wine, parmesan

Features

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

caper & golden raisin sauce, pine nuts, chili aioli

Seared Salmon Limoncello

$29.00

wild mushrooms, broccolini

Sole Fillets

$27.00

brown butter lemon crab sauce, sautéed swiss chard

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

housemade penne, marinara, fresh mozzarella

Rosemary Garlic Steak

$29.00

alfredo mac & cheese, cabernet sauce, broccolini

Chicken Bella

Chicken Bella

$22.00

tomato-wine braised chicken thighs, sweet corn-fontina risotto

Veal Marsala

$26.00

wild mushrooms, mascarpone polenta

Seared Scallops

$29.00

sweet & sour brussels sprouts, butternut squash puree

Maple Glazed Salmon Harvest Cobb Salad

$29.00

apple, spinach, egg, gorgonzola, red onion, bacon, avocado, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette

Simple & Healthy

Simple & Healthy Chicken

$23.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Simple & Healthy Salmon

$29.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Simple & Healthy Shrimp

$25.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Simple & Healthy Coulotte Steak

$31.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Simple & Healthy Scallops

$29.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Simple & Healthy Sole Fillets

$27.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan

Sides

Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Broccolini & Tomatoes

$9.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Alfredo Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Balsamic Greens

$7.00
Caesar Fries

Caesar Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

gluten free chocolate cake, mint chip ice cream, whipped cream

Warm Marsala Apple Crumble

$10.00

granola streusel, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

gingersnap crust, salted caramel

Vegan Apple Dumpling

$10.00

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$4.50+
Kahlua Tiramisu

Kahlua Tiramisu

$9.50

chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

housemade spaghetti, marinara, parmesan, turkey meatballs

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

french fries, CG ranch

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

housemade spaghetti

Kid's Steak

$13.00

5 oz coulotte steak, french fries, CG ranch

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

american cheese, french fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Dessert

Kid's Dirt & Worms

$6.00

Kid's Froyo Push Pop

$3.00

Kid's Sundae

$7.00

Kid's Scoop of Vanilla

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00+

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Traditional Margarita

$24.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Bloody Mary

$8.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Mimosa Package

$32.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

BOTTLED BEER

Amstel Light

$4.50

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Heineken

$4.50

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

St. Pauli Girl N/A

$4.50

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Stella

$4.50Out of stock

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Stiegl Radler

$4.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

RED WINE BOTTLE

CG Cabernet

$24.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Padrillos Malbec

$32.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Castello Di Poppiano Chianti

$45.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Glunz Zinfandel

$45.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Markham Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

CG Verdejo

$24.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

CG Chardonnay

$24.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

DiLenardo Pinot Grigio

$20.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Secateurs Chenin Blanc

$32.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Merlin-Cherrier Sancerre

$52.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Michael Pozzan Chardonnay

$32.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

ROSE BOTTLE

CG Rose

$32.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

CG Cava

$24.00

**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.

Poggio Prosecco

$32.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Gatorade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Website

Location

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Directions

