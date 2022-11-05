- Home
4435 Willard Avenue
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Popular Items
BRUNCH
Ricotta Donuts
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) powdered sugar, raspberry sauce
Apple Bread
Tuscan Eggs Benedict
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) crusty baguette, country ham, garlic spinach, truffle hollandaise, pecorino, crispy yukon potatoes
Steak & Eggs
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) 8 oz coulotte steak, sunny side up eggs, roasted tomatoes, crispy yukon potatoes
Wild Mushroom & Truffle Frittata
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) arugula, tomatoes, cheese
Avocado Toast
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) two sunny side up eggs, turkey bacon,rustic multigrain, pico de gallo
Classic Scramble
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, texas toast, crispy yukon potatoes
Baguette French Toast
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) sautéed apples, maple syrup, powdered sugar
Crab & Spinach Omelet
(**only available 12-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) arugula salad, crispy yukon potatoes
Starters
Foccacia
whole wheat foccacia & honey butter
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
rosemary, croutons
Antipasti
goat cheese stuffed peppadews, prosciutto, tapenade, crostini
Burrata
fig jam, arugula, saba vinaigrette, flat bread
Brussels Sprouts
lemon zest, parmesan
Crispy Calamari
marinara, lemon aioli
Risotto Balls
zucchini, mozzarella, spicy marinara, basil aioli
Turkey Meatballs
parmesan polenta, spicy tomato sauce
Tuna Carpaccio
arugula, tomato, capers, lemon vinaigrette
Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
provolone, arugula, tomato sauce, parmesan
Baby Bella Pizza
mozzarella, fontina, caramelized onions, rosemary
Straight Up Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, evoo
Amore Pizza
bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel sausage, tomato sauce
Brussels Sprouts Pizza
bechamel, country ham, bacon, caramelized onion, honey, gorgonzola
Garlic Shrimp Pizza
creamy pesto, swiss chard, provolone, lemon ricotta
Salads
Spinach & Kale Salad
apple, cranberry, quinoa, smoked gouda, candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
parmesan, croutons, grape tomatoes
Mediterranean
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
Lia's Chopped Salad
chopped mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, celery, peppers, parmesan
Burgers & Sandwiches
Lia's Original Burger
gorgonzola, crispy onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli
Bacon Cheddar Burger
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Turkey Burger
brie, spinach, pecan apple aioli, multigrain bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, fontina cheese, truffle honey, red onion, brioche
Lamb Burger
feta, arugula, tomato, black olives, oregano aioli, herb pita
Impossible Burger
caramelized onion, arugula, provolone, garlic aioli
Prosciutto Panino
provolone, pesto, arugula, tomatoes
Pasta
Features
Roasted Cauliflower Steak
caper & golden raisin sauce, pine nuts, chili aioli
Seared Salmon Limoncello
wild mushrooms, broccolini
Sole Fillets
brown butter lemon crab sauce, sautéed swiss chard
Chicken Parmesan
housemade penne, marinara, fresh mozzarella
Rosemary Garlic Steak
alfredo mac & cheese, cabernet sauce, broccolini
Chicken Bella
tomato-wine braised chicken thighs, sweet corn-fontina risotto
Veal Marsala
wild mushrooms, mascarpone polenta
Seared Scallops
sweet & sour brussels sprouts, butternut squash puree
Maple Glazed Salmon Harvest Cobb Salad
apple, spinach, egg, gorgonzola, red onion, bacon, avocado, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette
Simple & Healthy
Simple & Healthy Chicken
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Simple & Healthy Salmon
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Simple & Healthy Shrimp
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Simple & Healthy Coulotte Steak
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Simple & Healthy Scallops
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Simple & Healthy Sole Fillets
served with sautéed broccolini, lemon & parmesan
Sides
Dessert
Chocolate Decadence
gluten free chocolate cake, mint chip ice cream, whipped cream
Warm Marsala Apple Crumble
granola streusel, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
gingersnap crust, salted caramel
Vegan Apple Dumpling
Ice Cream & Sorbet
Kahlua Tiramisu
chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings
Kid's Menu
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
housemade spaghetti, marinara, parmesan, turkey meatballs
Kid's Chicken Tenders
french fries, CG ranch
Kid's Pasta
housemade spaghetti
Kid's Steak
5 oz coulotte steak, french fries, CG ranch
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
american cheese, french fries
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Kid's Dessert
COCKTAILS
Seasonal Sangria
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Traditional Margarita
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Bloody Mary
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Mimosa Package
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
BOTTLED BEER
Amstel Light
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Heineken
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
St. Pauli Girl N/A
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Stella
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Stiegl Radler
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
RED WINE BOTTLE
CG Cabernet
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Padrillos Malbec
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Castello Di Poppiano Chianti
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Glunz Zinfandel
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Markham Cabernet Sauvignon
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
WHITE WINE BOTTLE
CG Verdejo
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
CG Chardonnay
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
DiLenardo Pinot Grigio
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Secateurs Chenin Blanc
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Merlin-Cherrier Sancerre
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
Michael Pozzan Chardonnay
**For carryout only. Delivery of alcohol is not permitted in Montgomery County.
ROSE BOTTLE
SPARKLING BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Great Food, Libation & Merriment!
4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815