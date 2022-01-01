Restaurant header imageView gallery

Libations & Company 25 Southeast 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

25 Southeast 3rd Street

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Order Again

Buy the Glass

Arindo Verdejo Rueda, Spain GL

$11.25

Colosi Nero d'Avola, Sicily GL

$11.25

Chateau Minuty Rose, France GL

$12.50

Tommasi Prosecco Tenuta Filodora, Italy GL

$12.50

Wine Flight (Four Half Pours)

$24.00

Buy the Bottle

Arindo Verdejo Rueda, Spain BTL

$45.00

Colosi Nero d'Avola, Sicily BTL

$45.00

Chateau Minuty Rose, France BTL

$50.00

Tommasi Prosecco Tenuta Filodora, Italy BTL

$50.00

Wine Flight

3 oz pour of each variation

$26.00

J. Rieger Distillery

J. Rieger Whiskey

$35.00

J. Rieger Bourbon

$58.00

J. Rieger Gin

$34.00

J. RIeger Caffe Amaro

$28.00

J. Rieger Vodka

$22.00

J. Rieger Rye

$73.00

J. Rieger Red Kingdom Vodka

$16.00

Tom's Town Distilling

Tom's Town Gin

$34.00

Tom's Town Vodka

$26.00

Tom's Town Double Oak Bourbon

$38.00

Tom's Town Royal Gold Bourbon

$50.00

Union Horse Distilling

UH Reserve Bourbon

$36.00

UH Reunion Rye Whiskey

$40.00

UH Rolling Standard Whiskey

$28.00

Lifted Spirits Distillery

LS Absinthe 375

$28.00

LS Absinthe 750

$48.00

LS Barrel Reserve Gin #2

$30.00

LS Bold Gin

$40.00

LS Bright Gin

$26.00

LS Supernova 375

$24.00

LS Vodka

$18.00

LS Wheat Whiskey

$34.00

LS Wicket & Peg Whiskey

$45.00

SD Strong Distillery

SD Strong Pillar 136 Gin

$36.00

SD Strong Vodka

$21.00

Mean Mule Agave Distilling

Mean Mule Silver

$36.00

Mean Mule Gold

$40.00

Restless Spirits Distilling

RS Duffy's Run Vodka

$24.00

RS Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey

$43.00

RS Builders Gin

$30.00

RS Gully Town Single Malt Whiskey

$56.00

RS Stone Breaker Blended Whiskey

$42.00

West Bottoms Whiskey

West Bottoms Whiskey

$35.00

Big O Ginger

Big O 750ml

$38.00

Barware Kits

Stainless Steel Kit

$100.00Out of stock

Copper Kit

$120.00

Gold Kit

$120.00

Black Kit

$130.00Out of stock

Julep Strainer

Stainless Steel

$18.00

Copper

$18.00

Gold

$18.00

Black

$18.00

Hawthorne Strainer

Stainless Steel Hawthorne

$20.00

Copper Hawthorne

$20.00

Gold Hawthorne

$20.00

Black Hawthorne

$20.00

Fee Brothers

Any Flavor

$10.00

The Bitter Truth

Any Flavor

$20.00

El Guapo Bitters

Any Flavor

$16.00

Reagan's

Orange

$16.00

Peychaud's

Original Flavor

$9.00

Angostura

Angostura 16oz

$28.00

Angostura 6.7oz

$12.00

Angostura 4oz.

$8.00

Retail Cocktail Kits

The Big O' Fashioned Kit

$68.00

The Boss Tom Collins

$58.00

Tommy's Margarita

$52.00

The Manhattan

$125.00

The Big Dickel

$65.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Basil Hayden Bourbon 10 Year

$18.00

Ben Holladay Bourbon

$16.00

Blue Note Juke Joint

$16.00

Chicken Cock Bourbon

$18.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$8.00

George Dickel 9 year

$18.00

George Dickel Barrel Reserve Whiskey

$18.00

George Dickel Recipe #12 Sour Mash Whiskey

$12.00

George Dickel Rye Whiskey

$12.00

George Dickel Small Batch 8yr

$16.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$18.00

J. Rieger Bourbon Bottled in Bond

$22.00

J. Rieger Kansas City Whiskey

$14.00

J. Rieger Rye Whiskey

$18.00

John Chester Ross

$18.00

Johnny Drum Bourbon

$20.00

Koval Bottle in Bond Rye Whiskey

$18.00

Nelson's Green Briar Whiskey

$14.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$14.00

Redwood Empire Rye Whiskey

$14.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr Bourbon

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$18.00

James E Pepper Bourbon

$16.00

James E Pepper Rye

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Small Batch 1884

$18.00

Gin

J. Rieger Dry Gin

$12.00

Tom's Town Botanical Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Elvelo Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Elvelo Tequila Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Ocho 8/8/8 Plata

$30.00

Libelula Blended Tequila

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Vodka

J. Rieger Vodka

$10.00

Tom's Town Vodka

$10.00

Mezcal

Banhez Artisan Mezcal

$16.00

Madre Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$16.00

Rum

Foursquare Isonomy 17yr

$30.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$14.00

Plantation Original Dark

$12.00

Gosling's Black Rum

$11.00

Scotch & Irish Whisky

Glenfarclas 12yr Single Malt (Speyside)

$18.00

Auld Blow-In 14yr Multi-Grain (Highland)

$18.00

Keeper's Heart Irish Whisky 10yr Single Malt

$22.00

Fall

The Daisy Carrot

$16.00

The Burnt Apple Pie

$16.00

The Jack & Diane

$16.00

Private Parties - 1909 Club

By the Hour

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the heart of downtown Lee’s Summit Enjoy handmade craft cocktails in a curated experience of cocktail culture. Please use your lounge voice, Cheers

Location

25 Southeast 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

