Libations Winery

130 American Way

Mercer, PA 16137

Retail

Retail Items

Libations Glass

$4.00

Winged Cork Screw

$7.00

Mulling Spices

$4.00

Waiter Cork Screw

$10.00

Pocket Cork Screw

$2.50

Silicon Cap

$3.00

Whiskey Sticks

$10.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Stocking Cap

$10.00

Ball Cap

$15.00

Slushy Bag

$9.99

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Coffee

Regular

$3.00

DeCaf

$3.00

Other

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A festive experience featuring great wine, craft beer, and food.

130 American Way, Mercer, PA 16137

