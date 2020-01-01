Main picView gallery

Libbey's Coastal Kitchen 357 Pier 1 Road

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Water

Mocktail

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Crushes

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Key Lime Crush

$11.00

Lemon Crush

$11.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Papa's Crush

$11.00

Pineapple Crush

$11.00

Southern Crush

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

Autumn Spritz

$11.00

Bay Bridge Crush

$13.00

Wheatly vodka, blood orange liqueur, fresh blood orange juice, blood orange soda

Blackberry Paloma

$13.00

Blustery Breeze

$11.00

Bourbon Blueberry Smash

$13.00

elijah craig burbon, lemon, blueberry, fresh mint, turbinado sugar

Bunyan's Breakfast

$13.00

Cold Colada

$12.00

Harvest Mule

$12.00

Papas Old Fashioned

$13.00

papas pilar aged dark rum, sweet potato cinnamon syrup, tiki bitters, lime zest

Pearsecco

$12.00

Rhubarb Margarita

$13.00

Dessert Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Nutty Irishman Coffee

$12.00

PB&J Old Fashion

$12.00

PeanutButter Cup Martini

$13.00

Beer

Can All Day IPA

$4.00

Can Baltimore Haze

$4.00

Can Baltimore Sour

$4.00

Can Bold Rock

$4.00

Can Bud Light

$4.00

Can Budweiser

$4.00

Can Coors Lite

$4.00

Can Corona

$4.00

Can Corona Light

$4.00

Can Dance Days

$4.00

Can DB Orange

$4.00

Can Guinness

$4.00

Can Half Street

$4.00

Can Heineken Zero

$4.00

Can High Noon Black Cherry

$4.00

Can High Noon Grapefruit

$4.00

Can High Noon Lemon

$4.00

Can High Noon Watermelon

$4.00

Can Mich Ultra

$4.00

Can Miller Lite

$4.00

Can O'Doul's

$4.00

Can Old Pro Sour

$4.00

Can Space Hatchling

$4.00

Can Stella

$4.00

Can The GOAT IPA

$4.00

Can Twisted Tea

$4.00

Can Yuengling

$3.00

Draft Blue Moon

$7.00

Draft Hazy IPA

$7.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Draft Miller Lite

$6.00

Draft RAR

$7.00

Draft Stella Artois

$7.00

DB Vienna Lager

$7.00

Southern Pumpking

$7.00

Wine

Casalini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Italy

Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

CA

The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

New Zealand

Cypress Vineyards Chardonnay

$8.00

CA

J.Lohr Riverstone, Chardonnay

$11.00

CA

Pozzi Moscato

$8.00

Italy

Boordy Riesling

$9.00

MD

Summer Water Rose

$9.00

CA

Primaterra Prosecco

$9.00

Italy

Jules Loren Brut Blanc de Blanc

$8.00

France

BTL Casalini Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Italy

BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Italy

BTL Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

CA

BTL The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

New Zealand

BTL Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

New Zealand