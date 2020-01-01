- Home
Libbey's Coastal Kitchen

357 Pier 1 Road
Stevensville, MD 21666
Arnold Palmer
$2.75
Coffee
$2.75
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.75
Dr. Pepper
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Ice Tea
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Milk
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$2.75
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pepsi
$2.75
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$2.75
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Water
Mocktail
$5.00
Kids Drink
$1.50
Hot Tea
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Crushes
Signature Cocktails
Autumn Spritz
$11.00
Bay Bridge Crush
$13.00
Wheatly vodka, blood orange liqueur, fresh blood orange juice, blood orange soda
Blackberry Paloma
$13.00
Blustery Breeze
$11.00
Bourbon Blueberry Smash
$13.00
elijah craig burbon, lemon, blueberry, fresh mint, turbinado sugar
Bunyan's Breakfast
$13.00
Cold Colada
$12.00
Harvest Mule
$12.00
Papas Old Fashioned
$13.00
papas pilar aged dark rum, sweet potato cinnamon syrup, tiki bitters, lime zest
Pearsecco
$12.00
Rhubarb Margarita
$13.00
Dessert Cocktails
Beer
Can All Day IPA
$4.00
Can Baltimore Haze
$4.00
Can Baltimore Sour
$4.00
Can Bold Rock
$4.00
Can Bud Light
$4.00
Can Budweiser
$4.00
Can Coors Lite
$4.00
Can Corona
$4.00
Can Corona Light
$4.00
Can Dance Days
$4.00
Can DB Orange
$4.00
Can Guinness
$4.00
Can Half Street
$4.00
Can Heineken Zero
$4.00
Can High Noon Black Cherry
$4.00
Can High Noon Grapefruit
$4.00
Can High Noon Lemon
$4.00
Can High Noon Watermelon
$4.00
Can Mich Ultra
$4.00
Can Miller Lite
$4.00
Can O'Doul's
$4.00
Can Old Pro Sour
$4.00
Can Space Hatchling
$4.00
Can Stella
$4.00
Can The GOAT IPA
$4.00
Can Twisted Tea
$4.00
Can Yuengling
$3.00
Draft Blue Moon
$7.00
Draft Hazy IPA
$7.00
Draft Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Draft Miller Lite
$6.00
Draft RAR
$7.00
Draft Stella Artois
$7.00
DB Vienna Lager
$7.00
Southern Pumpking
$7.00
Wine
Casalini Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Italy
Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
CA
The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
New Zealand
Cypress Vineyards Chardonnay
$8.00
CA
J.Lohr Riverstone, Chardonnay
$11.00
CA
Pozzi Moscato
$8.00
Italy
Boordy Riesling
$9.00
MD
Summer Water Rose
$9.00
CA
Primaterra Prosecco
$9.00
Italy
Jules Loren Brut Blanc de Blanc
$8.00
France
BTL Casalini Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Italy
BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio
$34.00
Italy
BTL Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc
$33.00
CA
BTL The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
New Zealand
BTL Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc
$46.00
New Zealand