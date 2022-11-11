  • Home
Libby’s Sweet Soul Kitchen 26423 Michigan 102

26423 Michigan 102

Redford Charter Township, MI 48240

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Croquettes Dinner
Cabbage
Red Beans & Rice

Dinner Menu

BBQ Chicken Dark Meat Dinner

$17.95

BBQ Chicken White Meat Dinner

$18.95

Chicken Wings Dinner

$17.95

Fried Chicken Dark Meat Dinner

$17.95

Fried Chicken White Meat Dinner

$18.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.96

Pepper Steak Dinner

$16.95

Pork Chops Dinner

$17.95

Rib Tips Dinner

$16.95

Salmon Croquettes Dinner

$17.95

salmon croquettes dinner served with bread or muffin and choice of two sides.

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

$16.95

Turkey Chops Dinner

$18.95

Shrimp, chicken and steak Rasta Pasta

$19.95

Shrimp, chicken and steak Rasta Pasta (Copy)

$19.95

Fresh Fish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$17.95

Ocean Perch Dinner

$17.95

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

$6.00+

Broccoli & Cheese

$6.00+

Cabbage

$6.00+

Candied Yams

$6.00+

Coleslaw

$6.00+

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Cornbread Dressing

$6.00+

Fried Okra

$6.00+

Green Beans

$6.00+

Jumbo mac

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Pinto Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00+

Spaghetti

$6.00+

Sweet Corn

$6.00+

Northern Beans

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Meatloaf & Fries

$12.95

Ocean Perch & Fries

$12.95

Pork Chops & Fries

$12.95

Shrimp Po Boy & Fries

$12.95

Fried Chicken sandwich & Fries

$12.95

Soups & Salads

Gumbo

$9.00

Side Salad

$8.95

Desserts

7up Cake

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Caramel Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$4.00

Strawberry Banana pudding

$5.00

Strawberry cream cake

$4.00

A La Carte

Chicken Breast A La Carte

$3.50

Chicken Thigh A La Carte

$3.00

Chicken Wing A La Carte

$3.00

Chicken Leg A La Carte

$3.00

Meatloaf A La Carte

$4.00

Pork Chop A La Carte

$6.00

Turkey Chop A La Carte

$7.00

Rib Tips A La Carte

$7.00

Catfish A La Carte

$7.00

Perch A La Carte

$4.00

Cornbread A La Carte

$1.00

Beverages

Kool-Aid

$2.50

Can of Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Lunch Specials

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Lunch

$10.00

Fried Chicken Dark Lunch

$10.00

Whole Wings Lunch

$10.00

Pepper Steak Lunch

$10.00

Rib Tips Lunch

$10.00

Perch Sandwich Lunch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26423 Michigan 102, Redford Charter Township, MI 48240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

