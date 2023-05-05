  • Home
Libelula Cafe and Grill 865 Kearny Ave

Libelula Cafe and Grill 865 Kearny Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

865 Kearny Ave

Kearny, NJ 07032

All Day Menu

Breakfast

2 Eggs any Style

$9.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$10.95

Three Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Veggie Omelette

$10.95

BYO Omelette

$10.95

Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast

Pancakes

$0.00+

French Toast

Waffles

Bagel or Croisssant

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$5.95

Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Burgers & Hotdogs

Cheese Burger

$8.25

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Libelula Burger

$12.50

Classic Hotdog

$2.95

Cheese & Bacon Hotdog

$4.25

Chili & Cheese Hotdog

$4.25

Libelula Hotdog

$4.25

Mushroom Burger

$11.25

Hot Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Philly Cheeseteak Sub

$10.95

Meatballs Sub

$10.95

Taylor Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Turkey Sub

$10.95

Cold Subs

Virginia Ham Sub

$10.95

Tuna Sub

$10.95

Turkey & American Cheese Sub

$10.95

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Bologna Sub

$10.95

Salami Sub

$10.95

Tripple Decker

Turkey Club

$11.95

Tuna Club

$11.95

Chicken Club

$11.95

Wraps & Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Steak Wrap

$11.95

Turkey Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Libelula Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Libelula Quesadilla

$12.95

Sides

Empanadas

$2.75

Tequenos

$7.95

Sweet Plaintains with Cheese

$4.95

Arepa

$6.95

Corn Cake Venezuelan Style with Ham & Cheese

Fried Casaba (7)

$5.95

Fried Platain (6)

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

French Fries

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Dinosaur Nuggets

$5.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.25

Flan / Quesillo

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

Sorbet

$6.25

Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.95

Tartufo

$6.95

Salads

Caesar Dressing

$8.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Libelula Specials

Appetizers

Tequenos

$7.95

Tostones

$5.95

Tostones Rellenos

$10.95

Stuffed Avocado

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Maduros w/ Queso

$5.95

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$17.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast

$17.95

Grilled Chicken and Shrimps

$19.95

Grilled Chicken w/mushroom sauce

$19.95

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Meat

Grilled Steak w/ fried eggs

$21.95

Grilled Steak w/ peppers & onion

$21.95

Steak & Shrimp

$24.95

Grilled Sauteed Pork chops

$19.95

Grilled Pork Chops w/ shrimps

$20.95

Grilled Steak and Chicken

$26.95

Grilled Pork Chops w/Peppers & Onions

$20.95

Grilled Steak w/Sautéed Onions

$21.95

Fish

Grilled salmon Fillet

$20.95

Tilapia in Lemon Sauce

$17.95

Shrimp & Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Shrimp Marinara Sauce w/Linguini

$21.95

Beverage Menu

Coffees

American Coffee

$2.00

Capuccino

$3.25

Espresso

Latte

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Tea

$1.75

Juices

Orange

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.95

Apple

$4.95

Passion Fruit

$4.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mango

$4.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mamey

$4.95

Guanabana

$4.95

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sparkling

$5.95

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Snapple

$2.50

Pelegrino

$3.75

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.95

Banana

$5.95

Mango

$5.95

Mamey

$5.95

Guanbana

$5.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

865 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

