Small Plates (Appetizer)

Empanadas

$3.50

Flaky fried dough filled with vegetables, beef or pork

Chicharron

$18.00

Fried pork belly, salsa criolla and green sauce

Pasteles

$14.00

Filled with cheese and mushroom, salsa criolla (3pcs)

Ceviche

$18.00

White market fish, leche de tigre, tostones, sweet potato and fried corn

Maduros

$10.00

Fried plantain, queso fresco, lime crema, cilantro

Yucca Frita

$10.00

Huancaina sauce, house seasoning, lime

Sandwich/Platters

Chicharon Sandwich

$14.00

Rocoto sauce, pork belly, onion salad

Chimichurri Burger

$14.00

Cabbage, house sauce, tomato, onion

Mangu Tres Golpes

$16.00

Plantains, egg, fried cheese, sausage, mojo onions

Dessert

Tres Leches

$10.00

Three milk cake with lemon curd and toaste meringue

Espresso Flan

$10.00

Baked milk custard with espresso and dulce de leche glaze

Churros

$8.00

Fried dough rolled in cinnamon sugar. Side of chocolate and dulce de leche dipping sauce

Beverages

Americano

$3.00+

Cappucino

$3.75+

Chicha Morada

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cortado

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Drip Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Latte

$4.25+

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Selection of Teas

Sparkling Water

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.50

Sides

Yucca

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

Papas fritas

$6.00

Arroz

$6.00

Sauces

$2.00

Choice of Sauce

Tostones

$6.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Mangu Tres Golpes

$16.00

Plantains, egg, fried cheese, sausage, mojo onions

DR breakfast sandwich

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Veg omelette

$14.00

Chocolate Ferina

$10.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Entree

Lomo Saltado with Tallarin Verde

$22.00

Marinated beef, fries, tomatoes with spaghetti tossed in a spinach pesto

La Bandera

$18.00

Slow roasted pork, white rice, red beans,sweet plaintains

Pollo ala Brasa

$16.00

Roasted Chicken french fries, aji verde, onion salad

Pescado de Coco

$20.00

Chimichurri burger

$16.00

Bakery

Medialuna

$3.00

Glazed croissant

Pain au chocolate

$3.25

Chocolate croissant

Jamon y Queso croissant

$4.25

Ham and cheese croissant

Pastelitos

$4.25

Danish

Orejitas

$3.00

Palmiers, "elephant ears"

Cookies

$3.00

Chocolate Chip, Spicy Double Chocolate

Alfajores

$3.00

Shortbread cookie filled with dulce de leche

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.50

Chocolate Bread pudding

$4.50

Kouign Aman

$3.00

Almond croissant

$3.75