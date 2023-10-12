Libelula Bakery and kitchen 5 North Fullerton Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5 North Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
No Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montclair
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant