Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberation Coffee House

21 Reviews

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Summer Lemon Black Tea
Matcha Latte

Pastries

Chocolate-Chip & Walnut Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate-Chip & Walnut Sea Salt Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Filled with walnuts and topped with sea salt

Super Seed Cookie

Super Seed Cookie

$3.75Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

Classic croissant made with grass fed-cultured butter

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Croissant filled with sprouted almond cream and roasted almonds

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Croissant stuffed with pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese

Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant

Guava & Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$3.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$3.75
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95

Coffee cake batter loaded with blueberries

Seasonal Pop-Tart

$5.25

Banana Bread (GF)

$5.25Out of stock
Coconut Iced Donut GF

Coconut Iced Donut GF

$4.95

Vegan Carrot Donut

$4.95Out of stock

Potato Onion Rosemary Scone

$4.95Out of stock
Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.00

Macaroons

$1.25

Sesame Croissant Wheel

$3.95Out of stock

Parfaits/Fruits

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.75

Rolled oats, chia seeds, coconut and oat milk topped with seasonal fruit and toasted coconut (vegan)

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

Vanilla yogurt, almond granola, seasonal fruit

Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$5.50

Mixed fruits including grapes, pineapple, melon and berries

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa

Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg

Breakfast Burrito With Braised Beef & Scrambled Egg

$9.75

Tortilla filled with barbacoa braised beef, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar cheese and corn salsa

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$8.00

Pretzel roll topped with Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese (Try it toasted!)

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$8.00

Wheatberry bread topped with roasted turkey and cheddar cheese (Try it toasted!)

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Toasted wheatberry bread filled with provolone and cheddar cheese, crusty Parmesan topping

Ginger Peanut Island Wrap

$8.50

Thai Curry Sweet Potato, Shredded Cabbage, Pineapple Spear, Red Peppers, Toasted Coconut, Peanuts, Mint, Ginger Carrot Dressing

Italian Melt

$7.00

Breakast Bagel

$6.50

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Salads

BBQ Southwest Chicken Salad

BBQ Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.25

BBQ Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Pesto Chicken Caesar

Pesto Chicken Caesar

$10.25

Grilled pesto chicken, roasted tomatoes, romaine lettuce

Thai Chili Chicken Salad

Thai Chili Chicken Salad

$10.25

Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing

Vegan Tart

$10.25Out of stock

Caramelized Pear & Blue Cheese Tart

$4.95Out of stock

BBQ Southwest Jackfruit Salad (Vegan)

$10.25Out of stock

Pizza

Bacon Breakfast Flatbread

Bacon Breakfast Flatbread

$8.50

Bacon jam, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, green peppers and applewood smoked bacon

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.50

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan and romano cheese topped with classic pepperoni

Quesadilla

Beef

$7.50

Breakfast

$7.50

Veggie

$7.50

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Verve Coffee Roasters- Streetlevel Blend- red apple, marmalade, molasses

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Verve Coffee Roasters, Buena Vista dark roast- s'mores, dark chocolate, caramelized

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.75
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

Mocha Calienté

$5.50

Brevé (Cap With 1/2 & 1/2)

$4.50

Flat White

$4.75

Extra Charge

$0.25

Espresso Tonic

$7.50
Hot Teas

Hot Teas

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Guittard Chocolate Company dark chocolate

Turmeric Ginger Latte

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$5.25

Ginger root, turmeric, lemongrass, lemon, black pepper and cane sugar

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.25

Black tea, cinnamon, ginger root, cardamom, black pepper, molasses, lemon juice, cloves and cane sugar

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.25

Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan

Espresso Tonic

$7.50

Organic Thai Iced Tea

$5.75

Hibiscus Berry

$3.25+

Moroccan Mint

$3.25+

Summer Lemon Black Tea

$3.25+

Peach Black Tea

$3.25

Meyer Lemonade

$3.25+

Pink Meyer Lemonade

$3.25+

Moroccan Mint Lemonade

$3.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Coffee Frappes

$5.75

Matcha Frappe

$6.75

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$5.50

Berry Banana Vegan

$5.50

Mango Pineapple

$5.50

Mango Pineapple Vegan

$5.50

Packaged Food

Chips Dirty Sea Salt

Chips Dirty Sea Salt

$2.50
Chips Dirty Jalapeno

Chips Dirty Jalapeno

$2.50
Chips Dirty Salt & Vinegar

Chips Dirty Salt & Vinegar

$2.50
Chips Dirty BBQ

Chips Dirty BBQ

$2.50

Swedish Fish

$2.50Out of stock

Jooliettes

$3.99

Hard Candy Drops

$3.50

Ritter Sport

$4.20Out of stock

LUNA Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Nora Seaweed Snacks Tempura

$4.95

Nora Seaweed Snacks Original

$4.95
Sun & Swell Trail Mix

Sun & Swell Trail Mix

$3.75Out of stock

Sun & Swell Energy Bites

$3.75

KIND Bar

$2.80

Yes BAR

$3.75

Super POP

$3.50

Seaweed Snacks

$5.00

Drinks

Perrier

Perrier

$2.50

MPower Water

$3.50

Fermensch Kombocha Hibiscus Ginger

$5.25
Fermensch Kombucha Hopped Pear

Fermensch Kombucha Hopped Pear

$5.25
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Valencia Orange Juice

Valencia Orange Juice

$3.75
Verve Nitro Red

Verve Nitro Red

$4.50
Verve Nitro Blue

Verve Nitro Blue

$4.50Out of stock
Oli Pop

Oli Pop

$3.50

La Croix

$2.20

Liquid Death

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Coffee/Tea Bags

Coffee Bag 12oz

Coffee Bag 12oz

$18.00Out of stock
Rishi Tea Sachets Box

Rishi Tea Sachets Box

$8.99

Merchandise

Apron- Culinary Arts Program Logo

Apron- Culinary Arts Program Logo

$25.00Out of stock
Hat- Liberation Coffee House Logo

Hat- Liberation Coffee House Logo

$15.00Out of stock

Porcelain Logo Mug

$20.00
Travel Logo Tumbler 16oz (Small)

Travel Logo Tumbler 16oz (Small)

$30.00

Perfect for hot coffee and tea, flip top lid

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sun Glasses

$10.00

Sticker

$0.50
Travel Logo Bottle 20oz (Large)

Travel Logo Bottle 20oz (Large)

$35.00

Best for iced beverages and water, screw top with easy carry handle

50 Anniversary Photobook

$50.00Out of stock

Key Chain

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Online ordering starting soon! Open Monday-Saturday - 7:30AM-2:30PM. Located at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s flagship Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 1,600-square-foot Liberation Coffee House is a café and community space operated and staffed by graduates of the organization’s intergenerational Culinary Arts program, a three-month training program launched in 2019 to prepare LGBTQ youth and seniors from the Center for employment in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Revenue from this unique social enterprise will be reinvested into the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.

Location

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Liberation Coffee House image
Liberation Coffee House image
Liberation Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Salt’s Cure
orange starNo Reviews
1155 North Highland Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Sightglass
orange starNo Reviews
7051 W. Willoughby Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Isshin Ramen & Boba
orange star4.5 • 21
6775 Santa Monica Blvd #7 Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
La Carmencita - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1156 N Highland Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Fat Sal's - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N Highland Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston