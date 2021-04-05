Restaurant info

Online ordering starting soon! Open Monday-Saturday - 7:30AM-2:30PM. Located at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s flagship Anita May Rosenstein Campus, the 1,600-square-foot Liberation Coffee House is a café and community space operated and staffed by graduates of the organization’s intergenerational Culinary Arts program, a three-month training program launched in 2019 to prepare LGBTQ youth and seniors from the Center for employment in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Revenue from this unique social enterprise will be reinvested into the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services.