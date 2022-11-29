  • Home
Liberatore's- Bel Air 562 Baltimore Pike

No reviews yet

562 Baltimore Pike

Bel Air, MD 21014

Appetizer

blacken scallops

$13.95

served over a bed of sweet and spicy corn relish

Bruschetta

$6.95

Clams Casino

$12.95

Crab Dip

$14.95

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.95

empanadas Italiana (3)

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Grilled Calamari

$12.95

Lazy Man's Steamed Shrimp

$23.95+

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$15.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$12.95

Polpettone

$12.95

roasted brussels sprouts

$11.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

Shrimp risotto cake

$9.95

Steamed Clams

$13.95

Tuscan Antipasti Board

$14.95

Wings

$11.95

Salad

Augie Salad

$12.95+

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Endless Summer Salad

$12.95

Grilled Romaine

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.95

House Salad

$4.95+

Liberatore Salad

$9.95

spinach salad

$9.95

Soup

Cream of Crab

$6.95+

Tortelleni en Brodo

$4.95+

Pasta Fagioli

$4.50+

Soup du Jour

$6.95+

Pasta

Cappillini Margherita

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Crab Ravioli

$20.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

fettuccine bolognese

$16.95

Lasagna al Forno

$14.95

Liguini White Clam Sauce

$18.95

Linguini Crab

$23.95

Penne Alexander

$17.95

Penne Black & Bleu

$19.95

Rigatoni Vodka

$17.95

Sausage & Peppers

$16.95

Scallops & Shrimp Tettrazini

$29.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.90

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$15.45

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Tortellini Chiara

$16.95

Tortellini Tre Salsa

$17.95

Entree

Chicken & Shrimp Annamarie

$23.95+

chicken fradiavolo

$19.95

Chicken Giovanni

$20.95+

Chicken Marsala

$20.95+

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95+

Chicken Piccata

$20.95+

Chicken Pino

$19.95+

Crabcake Platter

$30.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

5oz Filet Con Risotto

$24.95

10oz Filet Con Risotto

$34.95

Filet Mignon

$34.95

Flounder Francais

$24.95

flounder piccata

$23.95

Frutta di Mare

$27.95

grilled pork chop

$26.95

lamb chop dinner

$33.95

Linguini Crabmeat

$23.95

New York Strip

$31.95

Pollo a Pepperoncini

$20.95

Salmon Nicola

$21.95

seafood di donna

$27.95

Seafood Risotto

$26.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.95

Shrimp Risotto Cakes

$25.95

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Single Crabcake Platter

$14.95

Veal & Shrimp Annamarie

$23.95

Veal Liberatore

$31.95

Veal Marsala

$23.95

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Veal Piccata

$23.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.95

Daily Specials

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.50

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$10.95

Pork Chop Special

$28.95

Sea Bass Special

$32.95

Short Rib Special

$26.95

Zoodle Special

$24.95

Lobster Ravioli Special

$27.95

Panini

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

CrabCake Sandwich

$16.95

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$12.95

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Monster Burger

$13.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.95

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sub

$13.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Pizza

9 Inch Margherita Pizza

$12.95

9 Inch Shrimp Pizza

$15.95

9 Inch Classic Pizza

$10.95

9 Inch Fra Diavolo Pizza

$14.95

9 Inch Cristina Pizza

$15.95

9 Inch White Vegetable Pizza

$13.95

9 Inch Crab Pizza

$18.95

16 inch Margherita Pizza

$17.95

16 inch Shrimp Pizza

$21.95

16 inch Cheese Pizza

$15.95

16 inch Fra Diavolo Pizza

$20.95

16 inch Cristina Pizza

$21.95

16 inch White Vegetable Pizza

$17.95

16 inch Crab Pizza

$27.95

Add-on

Ahi Tuna Steak

$9.95

Brocolli

$2.00

Chicken

$4.95

Meatballs

$4.50

Salmon

$9.95

Sausage

$5.95

Scallops

$9.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Steak

$11.95

Kid's Menu

2 Mini Burgers

$6.95

Kid Drink

$1.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Kid's Penne & Butter

$6.95

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.95

Dessert

apple cobbler Cheesecake

$7.95

black bottom cheese cake

$7.95

Blueberry Cobbler(cheesecake)

$7.95

cake batter cheese Cake

$7.95

Cannoli

$6.95

chocolate brownie cheesecake

$7.95

chocolate mouse cake

$7.95

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Ice Cream

$3.95

Italian Lemon Cake

$7.95

NY Plain cheesecake

$7.95

Oreo Cake

$6.50

Peach Cobbler(cheesecake)

$7.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.50

SIDE OPTIONS

SIDE OPTIONS

RESTAURANT WEEK- DINNER

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Cup-Cream of Crab

Cup- Pasta Faglioli

Clams Casino

Seared Ahi Tuna

Bruschetta

Dynamite Shrimp

Mussels Marinara

Mozzarella Caprese

Rigatoni Vodka

$35.22

Lasagna al Forno

$35.22

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$35.22

Eggplant Parmigiana

$35.22

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$35.22

Linguini Crab Sauce

$35.22

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.22

Shrimp Scampi

$35.22

Chicken Parmigiana

$35.22

Chicken Giovanni

$35.22

Chicken Gioia

$35.22

NY Strip

$35.22

Filet con Risotto

$35.22

Single Crab Cake Platter

$35.22

1/2 Oreo Cake

1/2 Coconut Cake

1/2 Mini Cannoli

SIDE OPTIONS

SIDE OPTIONS

Frozen Meals

Frozen Baked Rigatoni

$7.95

Frozen Shrimp Scampi

$12.95

Frozen Chicken Marsala

$11.95

Frozen Rigatoni Vodka

$9.95

Frozen Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Frozen Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Frozen Meatballs- 6 ct

$10.95

Frozen Chicken Parmigiana

$11.95

Frozen Lasagna

$8.95

Frozen Sausage & Peppers

$8.95

Frozen Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

Sodas

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.95

Aquafina

$2.50

San Pelligrino Bottle

$5.95

Soda cup

$1.65

Jar Sauce

Jar Marinara

$11.95

Jar Putanesca

$12.95

Jar Fra Diavolo

$12.95

Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$5.00+

Alfredo Sauce

$10.00+

Meat Sauce

$10.00+

Vodka Sauce

$10.00+

Alfredo sauce

$10.00+

creamy pesto sauce

$10.00+

tre salsa sauce

$10.00+

tettrazzini sauce

$10.00+

piccata sauce

$10.00+

marsala sauce

$10.00+

fra diavolo sauce

$10.00+

giovanni sauce

$10.00+

demi-glace sauce

$10.00+

dressings

house (creamy Italian) dressing

$7.00+

caesar dressing

$7.00+

blue cheese dressing

$7.00+

tomato vinaigrette dressing

$7.00+

creamy raspberry dressing

$7.00+

Herb infused table oil

$7.00+

Family Pack To Go

Family Package #1

$65.95

Family Package #2

$69.95

Family Package #3

$75.95

Family Package #4

$89.95

Tuesday Specials

Shrimp Night Special

APPETIZER

blacken scallops

$13.95

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$12.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.95

GARLIC BREAD

$3.95

GRILLED CALAMARI

$13.95

MOZZARELLA CAPRESSE

$11.95

seared ahi tuna

$13.95

SOUPS/SALADS

PASTA FAGIOLI

$4.95+

CREAM OF CRAB

$6.95+

LOBSTER BISQUE

$6.95+

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

CHOPPED SALAD

$11.95

ENTREES

RIGATONI VODKA

$17.95

FETT ALFREDO MEDLEY

$20.95

EGGPLANT PARMIG

$17.95

CHICK GIOVANNI

$22.95

chicken fradiavolo

$22.95

Frutta di Mare

$27.95

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$23.95

Scallops & Shrimp Tettrazini

$30.95

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$25.95

SHRIMP FRADIAVOLO

$23.95

GRL SALMON PICCATA

$22.95

STEAK TOSCANA

$32.95

CRABCAKE PLATTER

$30.95

GRL PORK CHOP

$27.95

APPETIZER SPECIAL

APPS SPECAILS

$13.95

PASTA SPECIAL

PASTA SPECIAL

$27.95

MEAT SPECIAL

MEAT SPECIAL

$34.95

FISH SPECIAL

FISH SPECIAL

$29.95
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Authentic Italian cuisine in a comfortable and casual setting. From the traditional to the modern dishes, you can't go wrong with any of the many choices. Friendly service, great food, reasonable prices in an inviting atmosphere.

562 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014

