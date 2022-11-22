Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberatore's Ristorante & Catering

No reviews yet

5005 Honeygo Center Dr Suite 101

Perry Hall, MD 21128

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$6.95

Burrata

$13.95

Clams Casino

$11.95

Crab Dip

$14.95

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Goat Cheese Arancini

$5.95

Grilled Calamari

$12.95

Grilled Eggplant Rollatini

$11.95

Lazy Man's Steamed Shrimp

$23.95+

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$14.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$12.95

Polpettone

$10.95

Rockfish Bites

$10.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Steamed Clams

$12.95

Tony's Shrimp Taco's

$9.95

Tuscan Antipasti Board

$12.95

Wings

$15.95

Salad

Augie Salad

$11.95+

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Endless Summer Salad

$11.95

Grilled Romaine

$10.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.95

House Salad

$4.95+

Liberatore Salad

$9.95

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$19.95

Greek Salad

$7.95+

Soup

Cream of Crab

$6.95+

Tortelleni en Brodo

$4.95+

Pasta Fagioli

$4.50+

Soup du Jour

$6.95+

Pasta

Cappillini Margherita

$16.95+

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Crab Ravioli

$23.95+

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95+

Lasagna al Forno

$13.95

Liguini White Clam Sauce

$18.95+

Linguini Crab

$23.95+

Lobster & Shrimp Tettrazini

$35.95+

Orecchiette Alexander

$18.95+

Orecchiette Formaggio

$18.95+

Penne Black & Bleu

$19.95+

Rigatoni Vodka

$17.95+

Sausage & Peppers

$12.95+

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.95+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.95+

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.90+

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$13.90+

Spaghetti Shrimp Sauce

$15.95+

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$9.95+

Tortellini Chiara

$16.95+

Tortellini Tre Salsa

$17.95+

Entree

Chicken & Shrimp Annamarie

$23.95+

Chicken Gioia

$19.95+

Chicken Giovanni

$19.95+

Chicken Imperial

$27.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.95+

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95+

Chicken Piccata

$17.95+

Chicken Pino

$19.95+

Crabcake Platter

$39.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Filet Con Risotto

$24.95

Filet Mignon

$34.95

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Flounder Francais

$21.95

Frutta di Mare

$27.95

Linguini Crabmeat

$23.95+

Lobster & Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.95+

Marco Pollo

$19.95+

New York Strip

$29.95

Pollo a Pepperoncini

$19.95+

Salmon Niccola

$20.95

Seafood Risotto

$26.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.95+

Shrimp Risotto Cakes

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95+

Single Crabcake Platter

$22.95

Veal Liberatore

$31.95

Veal Marsala

$23.95+

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Veal Piccata

$23.95+

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.95+

Veal & Shrimp Carciofi

$27.95+

Daily Specials

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.50

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$10.95

Pork Chop Special

$25.95

Sea Bass Special

$32.95

Zoodle Special

$24.95

Steak Special

$29.95

Pumpkin Ravioli

$27.95

Swordfish Special

$29.95

Panini

CrabCake Sandwich

$19.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Ahi Tuna Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$11.95

Monster Burger

$13.95

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sub

$13.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Pizza

9 Inch Margherita Pizza

$12.95

9 Inch Shrimp Pizza

$14.95

9 Inch Classic Pizza

$10.95

9 Inch Fra Diavolo Pizza

$13.95

9 Inch Cristina Pizza

$14.95

9 Inch White Vegetable Pizza

$13.95

9 Inch Crab Pizza

$18.95

$11.95

$11.95

$21.95

$21.95

$16.95

$16.95

$14.95

$14.95

$13.95

$13.95

$16.95

$16.95

$14.95

$14.95

$16.95

$16.95

$21.95

$21.95

$13.95

$13.95

$17.95

$17.95

$19.95

$19.95

$17.95

$17.95

$27.95

$27.95

Add-on

Chicken

$4.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Salmon

$9.95

Ahi Tuna Steak

$9.95

Steak

$10.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Kid's Penne & Butter

$8.95

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.95

Kid Drink

$1.95

Dessert

Big Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Cannoli

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Cannoli

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.95

Cinnabun Cheesecake

$8.50

Coconut Cake

$6.95

Creme Brule

$7.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$7.95

Oreo Cake

$6.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.50

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.95

SIDE OPTIONS

SIDE OPTIONS

Sunday Italian Feast Night

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Sunday Italian Feast

$18.00

Oreo Cake

Coconut Cake

Cannoli

Tuesday Steak Night

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Tuesday Steak

$23.00

Oreo Cake

Coconut Cake

Cannoli

Wednesday Shrimp Night

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.00

Oreo Cake

Coconut Cake

Cannoli

Thursday Seafood Night

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Seafood Risotto

$20.00

Broiled Salmon

$20.00

Flounder Francais

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Oreo Cake

Coconut Cake

Cannoli

RESTAURANT WEEK- DINNER

1/2 House Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

Cup-Cream of Crab

Cup- Pasta Faglioli

Clams Casino

Seared Ahi Tuna

Bruschetta

Dynamite Shrimp

Mussels Marinara

Mozzarella Caprese

Rigatoni Vodka

$35.22

Lasagna al Forno

$35.22

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$35.22

Eggplant Parmigiana

$35.22

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$35.22

Linguini Crab Sauce

$35.22

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.22

Shrimp Scampi

$35.22

Chicken Parmigiana

$35.22

Chicken Giovanni

$35.22

Chicken Gioia

$35.22

NY Strip

$35.22

Filet con Risotto

$35.22

Single Crab Cake Platter

$35.22

Oreo Cake

Coconut Cake

Cannoli

SIDE OPTIONS

SIDE OPTIONS

Frozen Meals

Frozen Baked Rigatoni

$7.95

Frozen Shrimp Scampi

$12.95

Frozen Chicken Marsala

$11.95

Frozen Rigatoni Vodka

$9.95

Frozen Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.95

Frozen Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Frozen Meatballs- 6 ct

$10.95

Frozen Chicken Parmigiana

$11.95

Frozen Lasagna

$8.95

Frozen Sausage & Peppers

$8.95

Frozen Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

Sodas

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.95

Aquafina

$2.50

San Pelligrino Bottle

$5.95

Jar Sauce

Jar Marinara

$11.95

Jar Putanesca

$12.95

Jar Fra Diavolo

$12.95

Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$5.95+

Alfredo Sauce

$5.95+

Meat Sauce

$11.95+

LG Vodka Sauce

$5.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Since 2006, LIBERATORE'S of Perry Hall has provided delicious classic and innovative Italian dining just a mile and a half from the Avenue in White Marsh.

5005 Honeygo Center Dr Suite 101, Perry Hall, MD 21128

