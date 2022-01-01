A map showing the location of Liberatore's- Timonium 9515 Deereco Rd,Ste 105View gallery

Liberatore's- Timonium 9515 Deereco Rd,Ste 105

review star

No reviews yet

9515 Deereco Rd,Ste 105

Lutherville, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

Cup Cream of Crab

$9.00

Cup Md Crab Soup

$9.00

Cup of Zuppa

$9.00

Bowl Cream of Crab

$11.00

Bowl of Md Crab

$11.00

Bowl of Zuppa

$11.00

Salads

Augie

$14.00

Caesar

$11.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

House Salad

$8.00

Liberatore Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Endless Summer Salad

$13.00

Pasta

Cheese Rav

$17.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Ling White Calm

$21.00

Crab Rav

$23.00

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Penne Blk and Blu

$19.00

Fett Alfredo

$15.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Ling Crab Sauce

$25.00

Ling Bolognese

$18.00

Spg Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Spg Meatballs

$19.95

Spg Meatsauce

$19.95

Spg Sausage

$19.95

Tort Tre Salsa

$19.00

Fett Alfredo Chicken

$19.00

Cap Margherita

$15.00

Ling Rosamilda

$21.00

Make Your Own Pasta

Cappelini

$1.00

Linguini

Spaghetti

Fettuccini

$3.00

Penne

Rigatoni

Gnocchi

$3.00

Tortellini

$3.00

Ch Ravioli

$3.00

Chicken

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Chicken Gio

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Pino

$22.00

Chicken Lib

$32.00

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Seafood

Crab Cake (1)

$25.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$46.00

Frutti di Mare

$37.00

Lobster Shrimp Tet

$39.00

Salmon Nicola

$27.00

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.00

Shrimp Mediter

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Shrimp Tetraz

$27.00

Grill Salmon

$27.00

Lobster Tetrazzini

$48.00

Veal

Veal Parm

$24.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Veal Saltim

$27.00

Veal Lib

$34.00

Beef & Pork

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

New York Strip

$42.00

Steak Pizzaiola

$42.00

Veal Chop

$53.00

Dessert

Chocolate Oreo Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Cheese cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$10.00

Lemon Nonna

$9.00

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

German Chocolate

$9.00

Black Bottom Cheese

$9.00

Apple Crumb Cheese

$9.00

Mixed Berry Cheese

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Coconut Sorbet

$9.00

Peach Sorbet

$9.00

Secret Menu

Half Caesar

$6.00

Half Augie

$7.95

Half Lib Salad

$6.75

Half Spg Meat Ball

$11.95

Half Spg Meat Sauce

$11.95

Half Penne Vodka

$9.95

Half Chicken Gio

$11.95

Half Chicken Parm

$11.95

Half Ling Bolognese

$9.95

Half Chicken Marsala

$11.95

Pint Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Pint Caesar Dressing

$8.00

Pint House Dressing

$7.00

Shrimp Parm

$28.00

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Appetizers

++++++++++

--------------------

###########

PICK - UP

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Devil Eggs

$7.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Garlic Dip

$5.00

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Lolli Pop Chops

$17.00

Mozz Caprese

$14.00

Mussels Blanco

$14.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Crab Bruschetta

$12.95

Sides

french fries

$9.00

mashed potatoes

$9.00

garlic bread

$9.00

side meat balls

$9.00

side sausage

$10.00

Side pasta

Sub veg

$3.95

Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side vegetables

$9.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Oreo

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

German Choc Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Apple Crumb Cheese

$9.00

Black Bottom Cheese

$9.00

Mixed Berry Cheese

$9.00

Cinn Bun Cheese

$9.00

Choc Chio Milk Cake

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Peach sorbet

$10.00

Coconut Sorber

$10.00

Lemon Nonna

$10.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$11.00

Kids Penne Butter Sauce

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$11.00

Hot Tapas

Crab Dip

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Tacos of the Day

$10.95

Cheesy Meatballs

$9.95

Broiled Naked Oysters

$9.95

Drunken Mussels

$11.95

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$15.95

Fried Oysters

$10.95

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.95

Mini Crab Cakes

$16.95

Rice Balls

$9.95

Empanadas

$9.95

Falafel

$7.95

Braised Short Rib

$14.95

Lamb Chops

$19.95

Eggplant Involtini

$9.95

Lobster Mac

$14.95

Dymamite Shrimp

$14.95

Cool Tapas

Tuna Tartare

$16.95

Ceviche

$14.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.95

Beef Carpaccio

$14.95

Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Burrata

$11.95

Burrata with Proscuito

$17.95

Double Dip

$7.95

Tzatziki Dip

$7.95

Soups and Salads

Md Crab Soup

$6.95

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.95

Soup of the Day

$6.95

LL Mediterranean Salad

$7.95

LL Wedge Salad

$7.95

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad

$9.95

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.95

Faders Salad

$7.95

Grilled Hearts of Romaine

$7.95

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

The Gringo Pizza

$15.95

Pesto Pizza

$15.95

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Chorizo Pizza

$16.95

Cristina Pizza

$16.95

Seafood Pizza

$17.95

Boards

Cheese Board

$14.95

Charcuterie Board

$15.95

Combo Board

$19.95

Sides

Seasonal Grilled Veggies

$6.95

Mixed Olives

$4.95

Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Dessert

Chocolate Oreo Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Cheese cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$10.00

Lemon Nonna

$9.00

Strawberry Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

German Chocolate

$9.00

Black Bottom Cheese

$9.00

Apple Crumb Cheese

$9.00

Mixed Berry Cheese

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Specials

Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Steamed Clams

$14.95

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$15.00

Salmon Special

$16.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$16.00

Stuffed oysters

$15.00

Chioppino

$25.00

Tzatziki Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Guacamole

$17.00

Stuffed Mushroom Cap

$16.00

Libs Restaurant Appts

Bruschetta

$7.00

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Clams Casino

$12.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Mussels Blanco

$14.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Garlic Dip

$5.00

Devil Eggs

$7.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Mozz Caprese

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Lolli Pop Chops

$17.00

----------

++++++++++

/////////////////

PICK - UP

Libs Restuarant Mains

Augie

$14.00

Caesar

$11.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

House Salad

$8.00

Liberatore Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Endless Summer Salad

$13.00

Cap Margherita

$15.00

Cheese Rav

$17.00

Crab Rav

$23.00

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Fett Alfredo

$15.00

Fett Alfredo Chicken

$19.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Ling Crab Sauce

$25.00

Ling Bolognese

$18.00

Ling White Calm

$21.00

Penne Blk and Blu

$19.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Spg Meatballs

$19.95

Spg Meatsauce

$19.95

Spg Sausage

$19.95

Spg Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Tort Tre Salsa

$19.00

Ling Rosamilda

$21.00

Chicken Gio

$22.00

Chicken Lib

$32.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Chicken Pino

$22.00

Veal Lib

$34.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Parm

$24.00

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Veal Saltim

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

New York Strip

$42.00

Steak Pizzaiola

$42.00

Veal Chop

$53.00

Crab Cake (1)

$25.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$46.00

Frutti di Mare

$37.00

Lobster Shrimp Tet

$39.00

Salmon Nicola

$27.00

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.00

Shrimp Mediter

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Shrimp Tetraz

$27.00

french fries

$9.00

mashed potatoes

$9.00

garlic bread

$9.00

side meat balls

$9.00

side sausage

$10.00

Side pasta

Sub veg

$3.95

NA Beverages

Cappucino

$5.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Double Espresso

$4.75

Espresso

$3.75

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.75

Cranberry J

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$7.75

Pineapple J

$3.75

OJ

$3.75

Big Plates

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken Cutlet

$21.00

Fish Of The Day

$36.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9515 Deereco Rd,Ste 105, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mamacita's Tacos - 2450 Broad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Broad Avenue Cockeysville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Hightopps Backstage Grille - 2306 York Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2306 York Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
An Poitin Stil
orange starNo Reviews
2323 York Road Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Nick's Grandstand Grill - Full Build
orange starNo Reviews
2200 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck 21204 Maryland, MD 21093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lutherville

Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Ryleigh's Oyster
orange star4.2 • 1,010
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wits End Saloon
orange star4.7 • 249
9603 Deereco Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lutherville
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston