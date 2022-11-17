Liberatore's- Westminster 521 Jermor Ln

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$7.00

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Carpaccio

$14.00

Cheesy Meatballs with Ricotta

$12.00

Clams Casino

$12.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Grilled Calamari

$12.00

Mussels Blanco

$12.00

Mussels Marinara

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Shrimp and Garlic

$12.00

Soups

Cream of Crab

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$5.50

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Salads

Antonella

$13.00

Augie

$12.00

Caesar

$8.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

House

$6.00

Liberatore

$11.00

Pino's Chopped

$11.50

Santa Fe

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Pasta

Capellini Margherita

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Crab Ravioli

$23.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp

$21.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$16.00

Lasagna al Forno

$17.00

Linguine Crab Sauce

$25.00

Linguine Sausage and Peppers

$19.00

Penne Alexander

$17.00

Penne Black and Bleu

$21.00

Rigatoni Vodka

$18.00

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Tortellini Tre Salsa

$19.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti Sausage

$14.00

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Chesapeake

$31.00

Chicken Dante

$22.00

Chicken Giovanni

$22.00

Chicken Liberatore

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Chicken Pino

$22.00

Pan Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Seafood

Blackened Rockfish

$28.00

Crab Cake (1)

$32.00

Fabio's Flounder

$25.00

Salmon Nicola

$24.00

Seafood Bowl

$32.00

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Beef & Pork

10 oz Sizzling Filet

$46.00

Argentina Steak

$35.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.00

New York Strip

$34.00

Steak Pizzaiola

$34.00

Veal

Veal Liberatore

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Veal Positano

$26.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Light Fare

Baltimore Club

$29.00

Burger

$14.00

Chicken Black and Bleu

$12.00

Christina Pizza

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$13.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Seafood Flatbread

$16.00

Classic Pizza

$9.00

Sides

1 Meatball

$2.00

Asparagus Sautéed with Garlic and Olive Oil

$7.00

Baked Scalloped Potatoes

$7.00

Bread Sticks and Bread Dipper

$6.00

Broccoli Sautéed with Garlic and Olive Oil

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$6.00

Sausage

$4.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Spinach Sautéed with Garlic and Olive Oil

$7.00

Truffle Oil and Cheese Fries

$6.00

Dipper Only

$3.00

Plain French Fries

$4.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Oreo Cake

$7.50

Coconut Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Lemon Dream Cake

$8.50

Peanut Butter Bomb

$8.50

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza - Kids

$8.50

Cheese Ravioli - Kids

$8.50

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$8.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Penne with Butter Sauce- Kids

$8.50

Spaghetti Marinara-Kids

$8.50

Spaghetti and Meatball - Kids

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

521 Jermor Ln, Westminster, MD 21157

