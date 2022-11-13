Libertad
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Libertad is a casual and lively downtown Skokie restaurant featuring Latin American inspired cuisine. Chef Jose Gonalez offers bold and exciting flavors on a seasonal menu of small plates ideal for sharing and experiencing the diverse mosaic of the countries that make up Latin America. Noted mixologist Julieta Campos present tasty and creative cocktail selections, and Sommelier Shebnem Ince compiles a succinct wine list that complements the menu with by the glass and bottle selections.
7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie, IL 60077
