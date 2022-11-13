Restaurant header imageView gallery

Libertad

3,364 Reviews

$$

7931 Lincoln Ave

Skokie, IL 60077

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

KIDS MENU

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Quesadilla with house fries

KIDS POLLITO

$6.00

crispy chicken tenders with house fries

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.00

mac-n-cheese with house fries

CHIPS AND DIPS

Matilda Chips

$4.00Out of stock

14oz lightly salted chips

Curbside Guacamole ™

$8.00

Made to order guacamole

Avocado Salsa

$6.00

avocado, tomatillo, serrano salsa. medium spicy

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Libertad is a casual and lively downtown Skokie restaurant featuring Latin American inspired cuisine. Chef Jose Gonalez offers bold and exciting flavors on a seasonal menu of small plates ideal for sharing and experiencing the diverse mosaic of the countries that make up Latin America. Noted mixologist Julieta Campos present tasty and creative cocktail selections, and Sommelier Shebnem Ince compiles a succinct wine list that complements the menu with by the glass and bottle selections.

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie, IL 60077

Directions

