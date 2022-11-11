Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Liberty Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

370 West Broad Street

Falls Church, VA 22046

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked Pulled Pork

FROM THE GRILL

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, basil pesto, creamy lemon butter sauce

14oz Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Mashed potatoes, shallot butter

Duck Confit

$28.00

pan-roasted fall vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry reduction

SHARED PLATES

Chicken Wings

$14.00+

slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.

Deviled Eggs

$8.00+

Four deviled eggs topped with candied bacon and served with a side of paprika aioli dipping sauce.

Mini Cornbread Muffins (8)

$6.00

Six mini homemade corn bread muffins with a side of whipped honey butter.

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Chicken Tender (3)

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Blue Plate Nachos

$12.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Little Caesar Salad

$8.00

Classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine hearts, crispy house made croutons, and shaved parmesan. Add a meat of your choice to create an entree!

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine bacon, sharp cheddar, avocado, watermelon radish, hard-boiled egg, creamy avocado dressing

Field Greens Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Baby mixed greens salad with shaved carrots and watermelon radish, tossed in a red wine shallot vinaigrette. Add a meat of your choice to create an entree!

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

creme fraiche, candied pepitas

Smoked Brisket Chili

$8.00

Cheddar, sour cream, scallions,tortilla chips

SMOKED MEATS

Served with housemade white bread and pickles

Smoked Beef Brisket

$15.50

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pork Belly Char Siu Style

$12.00

Pork Spare Ribs

$15.00+

Smoked Pork Sausage

$6.00

Jalapeño/ cheddar

Smoked Turkey Breast

$13.00Out of stock

PLATTERS

Our Platters consist your selection of smoked meats & sides, served with white bread and pickles.

Double Platter

$19.95

Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of two smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.

Triple

$23.95

Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of three smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.

Grand Slam

$69.50

A selection of a half pound of 4 smoked meats, totaling 2 lbs of meat! Served with 4 large (16oz each) sides! Great to share!

BIRDS

1/2 Fried Chicken

$15.00

Whole Fried Chicken

$27.00

SANDWICHES

Add a choice of any side for $4.50!
Wil's Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Wil's Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Our Award Winning Sandwich! Sliced smoked brisket smothered in queso with grilled onion, fresno chilis, and horseradish mayo, all served on a potato roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

smoked turkey, sage stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, homemade white bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

A House Specialty! Fried chicken breast served with jalapeño slaw, lettuce, pickles, and basil aioli on a potato roll.

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$12.00
Liberty Burger

Liberty Burger

$13.00

1/3 pound patty, American, pickle, caramelized onions, lettuce, super sauce

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

Beef hot dog served with a small side of french fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Pulled Pork

$9.00

SIDES

Small Cole Slaw

$4.50

Mayo based cole slaw of carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, and red onion.

Small Potato Salad

$5.00

Creamy red bliss potato salad.

Small Tomato And Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Small Barbeque Navy Beans

$5.00

Slow cooked navy beans with flavorful burnt ends.

Small Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed with fresh lemon juice and served with garlic aioli.

Small Collard Greens

$5.00

Slow braised collard greens with ham hock and a touch of heat.

Small Crispy Cauliflower

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Small Fries

$4.50

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$5.00

3 cheese mac and cheese topped with crumbled ritz crackers.

Chips

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$5.00

Martin's Potato Bun

$0.65

Udi's Gluten -Free bun

$1.50

Large Cole Slaw

$8.50

Mayo based coleslaw of carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, and red onion.

Large Potato Salad

$9.00

Creamy red bliss potato salad.

Large Tomato And Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Large Navy Beans

$9.00

Slow cooked navy beans with flavorful burnt ends.

Family Mac & Cheese (32oz)

$15.50

Two Large Mac Sides - totaling 32 ounces of 3 cheese mac and cheese topped with crumbled ritz crackers.

Large Collard Greens

$9.00

Slow braised collard greens with ham hock and a touch of heat.

Large Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed with fresh lemon juice and served with garlic aioli.

Large Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Large Fries

$7.50

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

3 cheese mac and cheese topped with crumbled ritz crackers.

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

LG Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

DESSERT

Texas Sheet Cake

$7.00

Chocolate ganache, whiskey sugar, toasted pecans

Butterscotch Banana Pudding

$6.00

Salted caramel sauce, vanilla wafers, whipped cream

Coconut Chocolate Chunk Blondie

$9.00

Warm toffe sauce, coconut ice cream, salty pretzel crunch

COCKTAILS TO GO

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Hornitos Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice

LB Manhattan

$12.00

Basil Hayden, Dolin Rouge, Cointreau, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo cherry, orange peel

LB Mules

$10.00+

Tito's Vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, ginger beer

Fashionable Peach

$11.00

Jim Beam, House made peach jam, lemon, Angostura Bitters Our take on an Old Fashioned

Smoked Old Fashioned

$11.00

Maker's Mark, Angostura bitters, Sugar, Luxardo cherry, hickory smoke

32oz Margarita Growler

$30.00Out of stock

Hornitos Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice

64oz Margarita Growler

$60.00Out of stock

Hornitos Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice

BEER TO GO

Natty "Bohemiam Lager" 1 unit

$4.00

Bud light 6 Pack

$9.99

Duvel "Singel" (1 unit)

$8.95Out of stock

Budweiser 6 Pack

$9.50

Delirium "Tremens", 8.5% 4 pack

$17.99Out of stock

Founders "All Day IPA" 6 pack

$12.99

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

Guinness Draught 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

Any Single Domestic Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Lagunitas "Daytime Session IPA" 4 pack

$12.99Out of stock

Miller light 6 pack

$9.99

Port City Optimal "Wit" 4.9% 4 pack

$12.99

Hardywood "Singel" (1 unit)

$6.50

Hardywood " Great Return IPA (1 unit)

$6.00Out of stock

WINE TO GO

MAGNUM Siema, "Pinot Grigio", 2017

$39.99

Bauer "Riesling", Austria, 2019

$24.99Out of stock

Chevalier Famaey, "Malbec Rose", France, 2019

$24.95

Pinot Noir, Corte Fresca, Italy, 2017

$19.00Out of stock

FRICO Sparking Can, Italy

$8.00Out of stock

Sauce Bottles & Liberty Barbecue Magnets

12oz glass bottle, perfect for a gift! Liberty Barbecue Refrigerator Magnet

12oz Boss Sauce "Sweet & Tangy"

$9.00

12oz Georgia Mustard Sauce

$9.00

12oz Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$9.00

Liberty Barbecue Refrigerator Magnet

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual dining restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu with best-in-class BBQ, Southern fried chicken, and Southern-inspired sides. Our neighborhood style bar offers a wide selection of local and craft beers, as well as a unique cocktail menu.

Website

Location

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

