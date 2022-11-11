Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Liberty Barbecue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A casual dining restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu with best-in-class BBQ, Southern fried chicken, and Southern-inspired sides. Our neighborhood style bar offers a wide selection of local and craft beers, as well as a unique cocktail menu.
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
