Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway

3,257 Reviews

$$

5181 Keller Springs

Dallas, TX 75248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Liberty Burger
Sweet Potato Fry
Kid BURGER

Burgers

The Liberty Burger

The Liberty Burger

$8.00

A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Napa

The Napa

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Gorgonzola, Wild Arugula, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Green Olives, Red Onion, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Chillerno

Chillerno

$8.50

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, a Fire-Roasted Poblano Pepper, and Chipotle BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Baby Bella

Baby Bella

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Queso Blanco, Sauteed Baby Bella Mushrooms, a Big O Ring, and Basil Garlic Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Libertine

The Libertine

$9.00

All White, All Natural Ground Turkey topped with Wild Arugula, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Marinated Cucumber, and our Liberty Mustard served on a Toasted Multi-Grain Bun. *Contains Nuts

South Of The Burger

South Of The Burger

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, crispy Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Refried Beans on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Wild West

Wild West

$10.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Red Onion, and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Nooner

The Nooner

$12.00

Our custom Beef Blend Patty topped with American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, Hashbrowns, Fried Egg, and Ketchup on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Ahi

Ahi

$12.50

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Ground and Seared topped with a sesame Slaw and Wasabi Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Woodstock

Woodstock

$9.00

Fresh Chopped Vegetable Patty, Made in House, topped with Swiss Cheese, Spring Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Basil Garlic Aioli, served on a Multi-Grain Bun.

Jackie O

Jackie O

$12.00

Fresh Ground Lamb Patty, with Feta Cheese, Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, and Tzatziki Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

MacDaddy - Burger of The Month

$12.00

Our custom Beef patty is topped with creamy Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese with a Tri Pepper Aioli. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A UNION OF CHEDDAR, AMERICAN AND SWISS CHEESES GARNISHED WITH PICKLES ON A HEALTHY MULTI-GRAIN BREAD

The Traitor

The Traitor

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

Salads

Crunchy

Crunchy

$9.00

With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.

Kale Mary

Kale Mary

$10.00

Baby kale with red cabbage, shredded carrots, goat cheese, quinoa, blueberries, cranberries, tomatoes, seasoned croutons.

Sturdy

Sturdy

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Sliced Carmine Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, and Croutons.

Simple Salad

$5.00

A side salad of spring greens, red onion, and tomato wedges. Served with choice of dressing.

Sides

Skinny Fry

Skinny Fry

$2.75

Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt

Sweet Potato Fry

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.25

Sweet Potatoes, dusted with our special blend of seasoning.

Big O Rings

Big O Rings

$7.50

Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.

Single O Ring

$1.50

One individual Ring.

The Torch

The Torch

$4.00+

A fire roasted Jalapeno, stuffed with bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, and queso blanco then battered and fried.

Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$6.00

A Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. We top them with Queso Blanco, chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, and sliced Jalapenos.

Plain Sidewinders

$4.00

Thicker cut, Twisted Fry. Plain Jane style.

Simple Salad

$5.00

A side salad of spring greens, red onion, and tomato wedges. Served with choice of dressing.

Salted Pretzel

$5.00

Two Classic salted pretzels served with sides of Liberty Mustard and Queso Blanco

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Tart Dill Pickles, Battered and Fried to a crispy crunch. Served with our House-Made Buttermilk Garlic Ranch Dressing.

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.25

Kids Menu

Kid BURGER

Kid BURGER

$7.00

4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Sandwich

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Grill Cheese

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese, melted between white bread, garnished with pickle slices. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Kid Chicken Bites

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

Bites of all white meat chicken breast, made Crispy or Grilled. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.

Beverages

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

Ice Tea & Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Featuring Fresh Brewed Texas Select Tea & Oak Cliff Beverage Works all Natural Craft Sodas.

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Richard's classic 24-hour bubbles, made with four simple ingredients: rain, ice-cold temperature, pressure, and time. Caught clean from the sky for a purity you can taste. 12 oz Bottle.

Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

Crisp, clean still rain, now in a container as sustainable as the water itself. Perfect for enjoying at home or on the go.

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00
Gosling's Ginger Beer

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Sauces

Add a Dipping Sauce

Buttermilk Garlic Ranch

$0.50

Poppyseed

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Raspberry Chipotle

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Queso Blanco

$1.00

Liberty Mustard

Chipotle Ketchup

Liberty Hot Sauce

Basil Garlic Aioli

Tzatziki

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Vegan Mayo

Shakes & Dessert

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Oreo Shake

$7.50

Nutella & Graham Cracker

$7.50

Heath Bar Shake

$7.50

Caramel Sea Salt Shake

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.50

JOY-Cereal Milk

$9.00

JOY-Cookies n Cream

$9.00

JOY-Vanilla Bean

$9.00

JOY-Strawberry Coconut

$9.00

JOY- Lavender

$9.00

JOY- Peanut Butter Chocolate

$9.00

JOY- Mango Pineapple

$9.00Out of stock

HARD SELTZER*

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer delivers all the refreshment consumers love, made in the spirit of Topo Chico® Mineral Water, with added minerals for taste. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains only 100 calories, 2g of sugar, and 4.7% alcohol by volume per 12oz.

Deep Ellum Patio Water

$5.00

BEER*

12 oz Bottle or Can

Deep Ellum, Dallas Blonde

$5.00

American Blonde Ale ABV: 5.2%

Shiner Bock

$4.50

American-Style Dark Lager ABV: 4.4%

Shiner Light Blonde

$4.50

American Light Lager ABV: 4.2% Calories: 99

Lakewood Lager

$5.00

Vienna-Style Lager ABV: 4.6%

Lakewood Temptress

$7.00

Imperial Milk Stout ABV: 9.1%

Manhattan Project, Hoppenheimer

$6.00

West Coast American IPA ABV: 7.4%

Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00

Traditional Amber Lager ABV: 4.5% IBU: 12

Bishop Pineapple Apple Cider

Bishop Pineapple Apple Cider

$5.00

Semi-sweet Tropical Cider ABV: 5.0%

Austin Eastcider

$5.00

Original Dry Apple Cider ABV: 5.0%

Texas Select NA

$3.00

American-Style Lager- this faithful brew continues to provide the very best all-natural ingredients, hops, and barley. A rich taste and quality ingredients give Texas Select its great reputation as an NA beer.

WINE BOTTLES*

750 ml Bottles

Sycamore Lane Chard

$20.00Out of stock

California - With a smoky note weaving through its Macintosh apple, honeysuckle and vanilla flavors, and a round finish that lingers nicely,

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

New Zealand - Flavors of pear, green apple and lemon zest are intense, focused and smooth, with a hint of lime. Culminates in a crisp finish.

14 Hands Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Washington - Aromas of pear, cantaloupe and apple are followed by broad, dry fruit flavors, with a spritzy finish. There's not much complexity, but the wine goes down easy and is very varietal.

Becker Chardonnay

$36.00

California - Brilliant silver straw yellow in color. Intense aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and sweet lemon drop are complemented by toasty oak, spice, and cream. In the mouth, the silky texture of the wine is overlaid with bright, juicy flavors of ripe apple and pear for a long and fresh finish.

Sycamore Lane Cab

$20.00

California - Full cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint of oak

14 Hands Merlot

$28.00

Washington - Wood, sweet spice and plum aromas are out front in this wine. The palate is broad, with abundant plum flavors and astringent tannins. Baking spice notes linger on the finish.

Nobel Vines Pinot Noir

$32.00

California - Enticing aromas of strawberry and raspberry with barrel notes of caramel, vanilla and baking spices. Oak aging rounds out the palate and gives the wine its body. The wine drinks of deep, concentrated raspberry, cherry pie with a touch of cola berry. The wine shows juicy fruit texture and subtle oak.

Novecento Brut

$12.00

Argentina - The nose offers vibrant aromas of citrus fruit. In the great for seafood salad fried tempura grilled fish and creamy fresh cheese. Mouth the mousse offers fine bubbles and a pleasant and balanced finish. The marked acidity and light body make it

Bottle of Sauce

Liberty Mustard BTL

$6.00

Chipotle Ketchup BTL

$6.00

Hot Sauce BTL

$6.00

T-Shirt

SM T-Shirt

$18.00

M T-Shirt

$18.00

LG T-Shirt

$18.00

XL T-Shirt

$18.00

XXL T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Website

Location

5181 Keller Springs, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

