Liberty Chick 'n' Fish 961 Liberty Ave

961 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Fancy Fries With Sauce
Breaded Wings (6)
Chicken tenders

Appetizers

Cajun Spiced Corn

$6.00

Corn on cob spiced with Cajun spices

Calamari Rings

$10.00
Chicken Deli Salad with Crispy Toast

$6.00

Deli salad made of grilled chicken pieces, cucumbers, red grapes, green onions, mayo and seasoned with dill. It comes with toasted sliced bread.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

All house made chicken nuggets, comes with ketchup

Chicken tenders

$10.00

House cut and house breaded chicken tenders, comes with ketchup

Fried Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$7.00

Fresh cut zucchini, house breaded and served with our house made sauce for dipping.

Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

$8.00

Fried house battered shrimp with our special cocktail sauce for dipping

Seafood Deli Salad with Crispy Toast

$6.00

Seafood Deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo. It comes with toasted sliced bread.

Veggie Tempura with Sauce

$7.00

Fresh cut broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini breaded and fried, served with our house made sauce

Daily Soup

$5.00

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Gluten Free Chicken Deli Salad with Toasted GF bread

$6.00

Gluten Free Seafood Deli Salad with Toasted GF Bread

$6.00

Burger

Four protein options - which one will be your fav? Beef or fish or chicken or veggie?

Burger

$14.00

comes with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo

Chicken Specialties

Breaded Wings (6)

$11.00

Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!

Breaded Wings (12)

$18.00

Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!

Breaded Wings (18)

$22.00

Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!

Fried Chicken Whole

$22.00

Whole Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.

Fried Chicken Half

$13.00

Half Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.

Chicken Hoagie

$11.00

Chicken tenders in 6" hoagie bun, comes with tomatoes and lettuce, mozzarella cheese and mayo

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Spinach Tortilla filled with chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and mayo.

Sandwich with Chicken Deli Salad

$6.00

Sandwich filled with deli salad made of grilled chicken pieces, cucumber, red grapes, green onion, mayo, and seasoned with dill

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders with GF Hoagie Bread

$11.00

Fancy Fries

Hand cut from fresh potatoes fries made in our store, fresh upon order. Special fries with sauces and toppings you won't find anywhere else.
Fancy Fries With Sauce

$8.00

Pick your favorite sauce for hand cut fries!

Fancy Fries With Toppings

$10.00

Pick toppings your heart is calling for to accompany our hand cut fresh fries.

Fish Specialties

breaded Cod

$14.00

Hand breaded filet of cod, pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad

grilled salmon

$14.00

Filet of grilled salmon, comes with two sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad

Battered Tilapia

$15.00

Battered filet of tilapia fish, fried and comes with pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad

Fish hoagie

$12.00

6' hoagie bun with your choice of cod or tilapia fish, comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and tartar sauce

Fish Wrap

$12.00

Spinach wrap filled with your choice of fish: cod or tilapia. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mozzarella cheese.

Sandwich with Seafood Deli Salad

$6.00

Sandwich filled with seafood deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo

Sandwich with Tuna Fish

$6.00

Tuna fish meat chunks mixed with green onions, lettuce and dressing, topped with sliced egg in a sliced bread sandwich

Shrimp Hoagie

$11.00

Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos with cheese sauce

$5.00

Salad

Build your own salad with many protein and vegetable topping options
Garden Salad

$12.00

Fresh cut salad made of crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers with a wide selection of additional toppings.

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Fresh baked in house pie with pecan nuts

Blueberry Pie

$5.00

Fresh baked in house blueberry pie

Snickers Cake

$6.00

Super decadent cake with peanuts, chocolate and caramel

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Cheesecake made with white chocolate and raspberry swirls