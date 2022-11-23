- Home
Liberty Chick 'n' Fish 961 Liberty Ave
961 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Appetizers
Cajun Spiced Corn
Corn on cob spiced with Cajun spices
Calamari Rings
Chicken Deli Salad with Crispy Toast
Deli salad made of grilled chicken pieces, cucumbers, red grapes, green onions, mayo and seasoned with dill. It comes with toasted sliced bread.
Chicken Nuggets
All house made chicken nuggets, comes with ketchup
Chicken tenders
House cut and house breaded chicken tenders, comes with ketchup
Fried Breaded Zucchini Sticks
Fresh cut zucchini, house breaded and served with our house made sauce for dipping.
Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
Fried house battered shrimp with our special cocktail sauce for dipping
Seafood Deli Salad with Crispy Toast
Seafood Deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo. It comes with toasted sliced bread.
Veggie Tempura with Sauce
Fresh cut broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini breaded and fried, served with our house made sauce
Daily Soup
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Gluten Free Chicken Deli Salad with Toasted GF bread
Gluten Free Seafood Deli Salad with Toasted GF Bread
Burger
Chicken Specialties
Breaded Wings (6)
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
Breaded Wings (12)
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
Breaded Wings (18)
Breaded or battered? You pick, then get your favorite sauce and pick dressing for dipping. Perfect wings are coming!
Fried Chicken Whole
Whole Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.
Fried Chicken Half
Half Fried chicken, comes with cole slaw, fries, and corn.
Chicken Hoagie
Chicken tenders in 6" hoagie bun, comes with tomatoes and lettuce, mozzarella cheese and mayo
Chicken Wrap
Spinach Tortilla filled with chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and mayo.
Sandwich with Chicken Deli Salad
Sandwich filled with deli salad made of grilled chicken pieces, cucumber, red grapes, green onion, mayo, and seasoned with dill
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders with GF Hoagie Bread
Fancy Fries
Fish Specialties
breaded Cod
Hand breaded filet of cod, pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
grilled salmon
Filet of grilled salmon, comes with two sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
Battered Tilapia
Battered filet of tilapia fish, fried and comes with pick 2 sides: coleslaw, corn on cob, fries, or small garden salad
Fish hoagie
6' hoagie bun with your choice of cod or tilapia fish, comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and tartar sauce
Fish Wrap
Spinach wrap filled with your choice of fish: cod or tilapia. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mozzarella cheese.
Sandwich with Seafood Deli Salad
Sandwich filled with seafood deli salad made of crab meat, celery, red onions, dill, and mayo
Sandwich with Tuna Fish
Tuna fish meat chunks mixed with green onions, lettuce and dressing, topped with sliced egg in a sliced bread sandwich