Liberty House Grill

1901 Liberty Ave

Beloit, WI 53511

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Hand Battered Cheese Curds

$12.00

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Loaded Onion Straws

$12.00

Loaded Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Hand Cut Steaks

8oz Filet Mignon

$44.00

14oz New York Strip

$44.00

16oz Ribeye

$44.00

Seafood

Blackened Black Tiger Shrimp

$25.00

Fire Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$24.00

Spotted Cow Beer Battered Black Tiger Shrimp

$25.00

12oz Canadian Walleye

$23.00

Frutti Di Mare

$27.00

Single Lobster Tail

$45.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$85.00

Stuffed Raviolis

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Five Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Pasta

Spicy Shrimp And Sausage Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$25.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Black & Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

Liberty Burger

$15.00

Brisket Burger

$17.00

Mac n' Cheese Burger

$15.00

Mozzarella Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Smokehouse

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Steak And Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

Favorites

Smoked Beef Brisket

$21.00

BBQ Baby Rack Ribs

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

Smothered Chicken Breast

$19.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Broccoli Crowns

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Green Bean Medley

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Surf n Turf Bisque (SATURDAYS ONLY)

$7.50

Upgrade Side

Cacio E Pepe

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$6.00

Sauces and Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

French

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Pesto Cream Sauce

$2.00

Ala Vodka Sauce

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

WEEKLY DINE IN ONLY SPECIALS (MUST SHOW AD)

Facebook Ad Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Thursday Specials

Lobster ravioli w/ shrimp

$37.00

Seafood Platter

$31.00

Cajun Mixed Grill

$36.00

Desserts

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.00

Birthday/Anniversary Cake slice

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.00

FaceBook Add Take Out ONLY

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.00

Full Rack Ribs

$22.00

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy w/FRIES

$14.00

Cheese Burger w/FRIES

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger w/FRIES

$12.00

Liberty Burger w/FRIES

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Burgers w/FRIES

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
