Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberty Taproom & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1602 Marina Rd

Irmo, SC 29063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Taco Platter
Hawaiian Chicken


Shareables

Hush Puppies

$7.95

House made maple butter

Liberty Fries Wedges

$8.95

potato wedges, ranch dressing, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Liberty Fries Fries

$10.30

potato wedges, ranch dressing, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Baked Pretzels

$9.95

butter brushed, sea salt, poblano queso, whole grain mustard

Crispy Calamari

$12.95

sweet chili sauce

Liberty Chicken Wings

$14.95

original OR double fried hot, medium, mild, honey sriracha celery, bleu cheese or ranch

Taproom Chicken Nachos

$14.95

corn tortilla chips, roasted chicken, black beans, poblano queso, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

sesame crusted, wasabi cream, teriyaki, pickled ginger, seaweed salad

Bonfire Shrimp

$11.95

fried shrimp, bonfire sauce, scallions

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

pineapple marmalade

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$12.95

roasted garlic cream, red onion, mozzarella, basil

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

BBQ glaze, grilled chicken, mozzarella, pineapple salsa

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Spring Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

black beans, corn, spinach, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, served with sriracha-lime aioli

HH Fried Pickles

$8.00

dill pickle chips, ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

Fried shrimp, celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing Choice of sauce: Buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo fire

HH Blue Cheese Chips

$8.95Out of stock

warm blue cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic drizzle

Salads

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.95

cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.95

hearts of romaine, asiago, croutons

Butcher Block Steak Salad

$15.95

dry rubbed sliced steak, spring greens, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad -Grilled Chicken

$13.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad-Fried Chicken

$13.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad -Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad - Salmon

$15.95

Cobb Salad - Steak

$15.95

Cobb Salad - Tuna

$16.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Shrimp

$15.95

grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Salmon

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Steak

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - No Protein

$12.95

grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Iceberg Wedge

$3.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Tacos

Taco Platter

$12.95

choose 2 tacos served on flour tortillas with a side of black beans & rice topped with mixed cheese, sour cream and scallions

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.95

bonfire sauce, cucumber, cabbage, pico de gallo

Roasted Chicken Taco

$5.95

mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Baja Grilled Fish Taco

$5.95

grilled cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, baja sauce, cilantro

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Marguerite Pizza

$12.95

olive oil & garlic, buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Taproom Pizza

$12.95

tomato sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

House Favorites

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-Half Rack

$17.95

french fries, collard greens

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack

$25.95

french fries, collard greens

Shrimp and Grits

$20.95

tasso ham cream sauce, stone ground yellow cheddar grits

Sweet Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.95

rice, sautéed green beans

Jambalaya Pasta

$21.95

shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, bell peppers, cajun cream sauce, fettuccine pasta

Hawaiian Chicken

$17.95

teriyaki glazed grilled chicken breasts, pineapple salsa, rice, sautéed green beans

Fried Seafood Platter

$27.95

shrimp, cod & oysters, served with french fries, southern slaw & hushpuppies

Grilled Seafood Platter

$27.95

shrimp, cod & oysters, served with french fries, southern slaw & hushpuppies

Fish N' Chips

$18.95

beer battered codfish, french fries, southern slaw, malt vinegar-caper tartar sauce, hushpuppies

Taproom Baskets

Fish N' Chips

$18.95

beer battered codfish, french fries, southern slaw, malt vinegar-caper tartar sauce, hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

french fries, southern slaw, hushpuppies, cocktail sauce

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.95

buttermilk brined, french fries, southern slaw, hushpuppies, honey mustard

Burgers & Sandwiches

Crown Classic Single Burger Smash

$10.95

Crown Classic Double Burger Smash

$12.95

Freedom Burger Smash

$13.95

Tap Room Burger Smash

$12.95

Bleu Burger Smash

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$12.95

Chicken & Cheese Philly

$12.95

peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, hoagie roll, au jus

Liberty Club

$12.95Out of stock

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato basil pesto, Monterey jack, wheatberry bread

Salmon BLT

$13.95

grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hoagie roll, malt vinegar-caper tartar sauce

Smothered Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato

Steak & Cheese Philly

$12.95

peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, hoagie roll, au jus

Signature Steaks

Filet Mignon* 8oz

$27.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Dry Rub Sirloin*6oz

$17.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Ribeye *12oz

$26.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Sirloin* & Coconut Shrimp

$23.95

6oz dry rub sirloin, coconut shrimp, pineapple marmalade

On The Side

Southern Slaw

$3.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Sauteed Green Beans

$3.95

Collard Greens

$3.95

Black Beans & Rice

$3.95

Stone Ground Yellow Cheddar Grits

$3.95

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Add Protein

Hush Puppis Side

$3.95

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Angus Beef Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Uncrustable Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese-White Bread

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese-Wheat Bread

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

One of our most popular cakes. 2 layers, enhanced with cocoa powder, cream cheese icing

Tollhouse Pie Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Kaminksy's signature pie. Cookie dough, pecans, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, served warm

Mountain of Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00

The name says it all. 2 layers, chocolate buttercream icing

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo pieces added to the cheesecake with an oreo crust topped with oreo pieces and a homemade whipped cream border

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Choclate Brownie Sunday

$6.95

Bday Brownie

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Food Specials

She Crab Soup Bowl

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Pasta Special

$17.95Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta Special

$17.95Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95Out of stock

Garlic Cream Florentine

$17.95

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Liberty Tap Room & Grill provides patrons with creative twists on traditional American fare, served alongside signature Liberty Ales, unique draft beer and craft brews. Well known for its tasty and satisfying food, Liberty Tap Room & Grill is an easy place to relax with friends and let the friendly, attentive service take over. Enjoy a game at the bar or have a meal with friends; there’s something for everyone to love at Liberty.

Website

Location

1602 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mingos Cookies - Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20 Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
The Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1085 Lake Murray blvd suite D Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
orange starNo Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road, Suite G Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road Suite N Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
378 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irmo

Brooklyn Express Pizza
orange star4.4 • 596
7949 Broad River Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Ballentine, SC
orange star4.7 • 203
1180 Dutch Fork Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irmo
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston