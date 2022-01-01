Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberty Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

470 Liberty St

Hanson, MA 02341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large cheese
Chicken Fingers
Steak Bomb

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.95
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Spicy Waffle Fries

Spicy Waffle Fries

$5.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95
Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$13.95

Marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Chips

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$2.79

Dinners

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.95

Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Fried Haddock

Fried Haddock

$14.95

Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables

Grille Chicken Parm

Grille Chicken Parm

$14.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, over ziti or linguini topped with parmesan cheese

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Served with 2 choices of: Coleslaw, fries, onion rings, rice pilaf or roasted vegetables

House Chicken Wings

House Chicken Wings

$15.95

Served with 2 choices of: Rice pilaf, onion rings, fries or roasted vegetables

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, served over ziti or linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp, olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes, basil, over ziti or linguini

Steak Dinner (Picanha)

Steak Dinner (Picanha)

$15.95

Served with 2 choices of: Fries, spicy fries, rice pilaf, onion rings or roasted vegetables

Linguisa Pasta

Linguisa Pasta

$14.95

Linguiça or lingüiça calabresa is Calabrian chili seasoned smoke-cured pork sausage seasoned with garlic and paprika, popular in Portugal, Brazil, Lusophone countries, and the U.S. State of Hawaii.

Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95
Steak Tip Dinner

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.95

Chcken Kabob Dinner

$15.95

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra

$1.50

Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.95+

Thinly sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, mozzarella, garlic sauce, fresh herbs

Neapolitan Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza

$14.95+

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, whole peeled tomatoes, fresh basil

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.95+

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, shrimp, diced tomatoes, basil, romano cheese

Liberty Steak Pizza

Liberty Steak Pizza

$13.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, steak tips, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and basil

Liberty Chicken Pizza

Liberty Chicken Pizza

$14.95+

Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham, genoa salami, sausage and hamburger

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, onions, peppers, diced tomatoes, calamata olives, basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken and BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Mozzarella, red sauce grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$13.95+

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, feta, fresh mozzarella topped with parmesan cheese

1 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

1 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$12.95+
2 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

2 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$13.45+
3 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

3 Topping Make Your Own Pizza

$14.95+
Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$9.95
Large cheese

Large cheese

$12.95
Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$11.95
Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$14.95

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, chick peas, cucumbers, red onions, chopped calamata olives, bell peppers, feta cheese, seasoning with olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper

Liberty House Salad

Liberty House Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, strawberry, mango

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green apples, dried cranberries, walnuts

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers

Sandwiches

American

American

$9.95

Ham, American cheese, Genoa salami

BLT

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

Hamburger, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.95

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.95
Italian

Italian

$9.95

Ham, provolone, mortadella, salami

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.95

Tomato sauce, meatballs, provolone cheese

Prosciutto Sub

Prosciutto Sub

$10.95

Thin sliced prosciutto, provolone, garlic sauce, herbs

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$10.95
Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$9.95

Shaved steak, American cheese

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$10.50

Shaved steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, peppers and American cheese

Steak Tip

$10.50

Steak tip, American cheese, caramelized onions, herbs

Tuna

$10.95

Turkey

$9.95

Turkey Club Bacon

$10.95
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.50

Chicken Cuttlet

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$10.95
Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$11.00
Pepper'n Egg

Pepper'n Egg

$9.95

Sides

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$3.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$3.00

Side of Steak Tips

$9.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Roasted Veggies

$3.00

Extra Dressing

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Desserts

Brownie

$2.50

Blondie

$2.00Out of stock

Canolli

$3.00

Smoothies/Shakes

Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$4.95
Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$4.95

Mango Smoothie

$4.95

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.95
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry Banana Shake

$4.95

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

20z Soda

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Energy Drinks

$3.00

2 Liters

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Family Meal

Family Meal - 1 Large Cheese 1 Large Pepperoni, Chicken Fingers,

$27.99

Pizza Specials

1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.99
1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.99
1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

1 Large Cheese + 1 Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.99

1Large Cheese 1 Large 1-Topping

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

470 Liberty St, Hanson, MA 02341

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
orange starNo Reviews
242 Mattakeesett St Pembroke, MA 02327
View restaurantnext
Stevie G's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
372 Market Street Rockland, MA 02370
View restaurantnext
The Meat & Cheese Project
orange starNo Reviews
38 Highland Dr Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 874
340 CENTRE AVE ABINGTON, MA 02351
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's - Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
333 Columbia Road Hanover, MA 02339
View restaurantnext
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
orange starNo Reviews
15 Columbia Road Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hanson
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston