  • Liberty Pizza - Danvers - 100 Independence Way\nUnit F117A
Liberty Pizza - Danvers 100 Independence Way Unit F117A

100 Independence Way Unit F117A

Danvers, MA 01923

PIZZA

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large One Topping

$18.50

Large Two Topping

$21.00

Large Specialty Pizza

$22.00

Small Cheese

$9.00

Small One Topping

$11.00

Small Specialty

$13.00

Large Calzone One Topping

$20.00

Large Calzone Two Topping

$23.00

Large Speciality Calzone

$25.00

Small Calzone One Topping

$13.00

Small Calzone Two Topping

$14.50

Small Specialty Calzone

$15.50

20 oz

Soda 20oz

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Nesquik

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.25

Poland Spring

$1.75

Can of Soda

$1.75

SNACKS

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.57

Bag Of Chips

$2.57

Candy

$1.87

Small Chips

$1.25

Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$4.95

Cup of mixed fruit!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Independence Way Unit F117A, Danvers, MA 01923

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

