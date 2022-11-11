- Home
Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
438 Reviews
$$
418A N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
418A N 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Canned/Bottle Beers
Bottled Wine
SPECIALS!
Appetizers, Snacks & Munchies!
Cajun Pimento & Pickles
House made Cajun style pimento cheese served alongside our garlic pickles and Ritz crackers!
Country Loaded Fries
a bowl of fries smothered in melty cheddar, crumbled bacon, topped with our always vegetarian country gravy & green onion
RVA Loaded Fries
a giant bowl of fries smothered in gouda cheese sauce & house pulled pork, drizzled with our RVA hot sauce & topped with green onions!
Pretzel Sticks
baked to golden perfection, served with whole grain mustard & gouda cheese sauce
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
deep fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & balsamic glaze
LPH Nachos
smothered in cheddar & mozzarella, w/ pico de gallo, black beans, onion, pickled jalapenos & cilantro
Spinachoke Dip
house spinach artichoke dip, served with choice of fried to order tortilla chips or warm pita bread
Hummus Platter
house hummus served with warm pita, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, sweetie drop peppers & feta cheese
Chesapeake Fries
a full basket of our shoestring fries tossed in everybody’s favorite Old Bay Seasoning!
Large Fries
Frickles
crunchy pickles battered & fried to order in our Old Bay batter, served with sriracha aioli & ranch
Talon's Wings
RVA’s best kept secret.
Chili & Grits Snack
as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread
Blue Crab Croquettes
four blue crab balls, lightly fried & served on roasted red pepper aioli, dusted with old bay & sprinkled with green onions
Fried Tofu
Twin Oaks tofu battered & fried to order in our Old Bay beer batter with vegan roasted red pepper aioli (or your choice of dipping!)
All your favorite Handhelds
RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich
country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche
VEGETARIAN Hot Chick'n Sandwich!! (or vegan)
Yall. We can't stop laughing at how tasty this is. Fake chicken shouldn't be this good. Our beloved hot chicken sandwich, VEGETARIAN STYLE! Chick'n country breaded & fried with RVA hot sauce, garlic pickles & garlic aioli on a toasted brioche!
THE AC SMASH
Introducing the AC SMASH! Our country fried chicken smothered in our Cajun pimento cheese & house made red eye bacon jam with the always beloved garlic pickles on a toasted brioche bun
South of Philly Cheese Steak
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli ***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
South of Philly Chicken Philly
grilled chicken, sauteed red onion, green peppers & mushrooms, smothered in white american cheese with garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Gyro
grilled pita stuffed full of shaved chicken, house tzatziki, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion & our house hummus with your choice of spicy feta or regular feta!
That's A Wrap!
mixed greens, cheddar, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions & ranch in a grilled flour tortilla with choice of roasted turkey, fried or grilled chicken, tofu, or shrimp (+$4)
Crab Cake Sandwich
house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
The Sydney
Our country fried chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato, our house pickles & garlic aioli (If you haven't met Sydney, she likes hers with double cheese & no veggies)
The Cheeky Chicken
grilled chicken smothered in smoked gouda cheese, with avocado, tomato, arugula & sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!
RVA Hot Pork Sandwich
our house pulled pork griddled in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with creamy jicama coleslaw, crispy onions, garlic pickles & whole grain mustard aioli on a toasted brioche bun
LPH Cuban
house made pork, country ham, Swiss cheese & whole grain mustard with our garlic pickles pressed with mustard into the ultimate gooey & delicious cuban sandwich
PNW Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll
Church Hill Grilled Cheese
creamy havarti, cheddar, sliced tomato & sweet basil on griddled sourdough
Salmon Sandwich
Blackened salmon with lemon garlic aioli, fresh arugula & tomato on a toasted telera roll with choice of side
LPH Tofu Banh Mi! (V)
a toasted hoagie stuffed with marinated tofu, pickled red onions, shaved jalapeno, fresh cabbage, cucumber & cilantro with red curry & sriracha aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
VEGETARIAN HOT CHICK'N & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*
Thursdays newest special! Our beloved RVA hot chicken sandwich with choice of side & a tallboy!
HOT CHICKEN & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*
Thursdays newest special! Our beloved RVA hot chicken sandwich with choice of side & a tallboy!
LPH Burgers!
Penguin Burger
our house made cajun pimento, applewood smoked bacon, house garlic pickles & butter lettuce on a toasted brioche bun -winner winner, this is what's for dinner!
Big Sky Burger
our house made red eye bacon jam, fresh avocado, Havarti, fried onions & butter lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
Deep fried pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli & fresh avocado on a brioche bun
Caprese Burger
we love this on a turkey or vegan burger, but it's delicious on pork too! fresh basil, house balsamic glaze, sliced tomato & melty mozzarella on a brioche bun
VegHead Burger
we like this one with our vegan California-style pea-based soy-free burger, but again, delicious any way you want it! - spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers & roasted red pepper aioli
Winston's Burger
We don't know Winston Churchill, but if we did, we know he'd love this burger! Now with your choice of meat, but known for being delicious as a turkey burger with havarti cheese, avocado, tomato, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Pico Burger
pepperjack cheese, avocado, house pico de gallo & sriracha aioli
Pub Boy Burger
gouda cheese sauce, crispy onions & whole grain mustard aioli
Gouda Burger
thick sliced smoked gouda, baby arugula, tomato & garlic aioli
Last Call Burger
a sunnyside up egg, bacon, our crispy hash brown & pepperjack
East End Classic
our house classic with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles & garlic aioli
Entree Favs
Texas Beach Bowl
your choice of protein on a bed of cilantro lime black bean quinoa with mixed greens, topped with cilantro -lime creme fraiche, pico de gallo, fresh avocado & green onions!
RVA Hot Chicken Platter
country fried chicken drizzled with our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, atop garlic mashed potatoes with crunchy pickles
Country Chicken Platter
country fried chicken smothered in country gravy, atop sour cream & chive mashed potatoes
RVA Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese
Our favorite mac & cheese with seasoned broccoli, topped with our favorite country fried chicken & drizzled with our RVA hot sauce.
Saucy Southern Grits
Sauteed chicken, green bell pepper, mushrooms & red onion in a butter pan sauce, over Gouda Parmesan Byrd Mill grits, topped with green onions.
Chili & Grits
Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread
Taco Platter
corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein, jicama slaw, cilantro lime crème fraiche & green onions served with cilantro lime black bean quinoa & a side of house salsa
Big Bowl Gouda Mac & Cheese
made to order gouda & cheddar mac & cheese, topped w/ Parmesan & green onions
From The Garden
SW Fried Chicken Salad
country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar, black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens
Spinach Caesar
baby spinach, red onion & grape tomatoes tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan & house croutons
Greek Salad
mixed greens topped with feta cheese, sweetie drop peppers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers & red onion, with choice of dressing
Pear & Blueberry Arugula
baby arugula topped with fresh blueberries, pears, feta cheese & walnuts, served aside sweet lemon vinaigrette
Cobb
grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, cheddar, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons on mixed greens
Extra Sides
Side Fries
Side of Chesapeake Fries
side sweet potato fries
Side Jicama Slaw
side mashed potatoes
side salad
side cornbread
side bacon brussel sprouts
side mac & cheese
Side Broccoli
Sweet Potato Chili
our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!
Extra Sauces
All our favorite desserts!
LPH All Day Every Day Brunch Specialties
Shrimp & Grits
shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit
Giant Breakfast Burrito!
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
LPH Scramble
bacon, mushrooms, red onions & spinach scrambled with three eggs, topped w/ cheddar, pico de gallo & avocado, served with a biscuit
Hot Mess
buttered & griddled cornbread, topped with our famous sweet potato chili, cheddar cheese, two over easy eggs, crème fraiche & green onions
SoCal Bagel
bacon, avocado, tomato & pepperjack with a sunny side up egg on a toasted everything bagel with choice of side
Chicken & Wafflettes
Biscuits & Gravy
two buttermilk biscuits split & smothered in gravy, w/ choice of side
Old Faithful Classic Breakfast
two eggs your way, w/ bacon or sausage (vegan or pork) & your choice of grits or hash brown with a buttermilk biscuit
Viva'La'Vegan
seasoned Twin Oaks tofu scrambled with red onion, black beans & cilantro, topped w/ pico de gallo & fresh avocado, aside wheat toast
Chilaquiles
fried-to-order chips, smothered in your choice of pulled pork, bacon or veggie sausage, black beans, & two eggs your way topped with house made hollandaise, salsa roja & pico de gallo!
Biscuit Sammies
RVA Chicken Biscuit
biscuit sandwiches w/ country chicken drizzled w/ our RVA hot sauce & honey, both served w/ choice of side
OG Bfast Sandwich
a griddled English muffin or a fluffy buttermilk biscuit topped with a sausage patty (vegan or pork), cheddar & an over easy egg w/ choice of side
Pimento Biscuit
our fluffy southern biscuit stuffed with Padow's country ham & our house pimento cheese, served hot!
Country Chicken Biscuit
country style - a split biscuit topped with country chicken & gravy
Benedicts
Liberty Benedict
poached eggs & VA country ham on a griddled English muffin, topped with house hollandaise
California Benedict
thick sliced tomato, bacon & fresh avocado with two poached eggs on a griddled English muffin, topped with house hollandaise
Chesapeake Benedict
two seared blue crab cakes topped with two poached eggs, our house hollandaise & Old Bay seasoning
Avomuffin
a griddled English muffin, topped with fresh avocado, two poached eggs & covered in house made pico de gallo
Deep South Benny
Build-A-Benedict
Caprese Benedict
fresh tomato, basil & mozzarella on a toasted english muffin topped with two poached eggs, drizzled with house hollandaise & house balsamic glaze
Country Benedict
our buttermilk biscuit, buttered & griddled, topped with sausage patties & two poached eggs smothered in country gravy
Hot off the Griddle!
Breakfast sides
side 4 Bacon
side 2 bacon
side 2 pork sausage
side 1 pork sausage
side 2 eggs
side 1 egg
side gravy
side wafflettes (2 wafflettes)
side french toast (1 piece)
side french toast (2 pieces)
side syrup
side butter
side hashbrown
side grits
side cheesy grits
side fruit (seasonal)
side cornbread
side hollandaise (4oz)
Sd Wheat 2pc
Sd Sourdough 2pc
Toasted Bagel
Side biscuit
Side Homefries (V)
Side 1 Veg Sausage
Side 2 Veggie Sausage
Side Two Pancakes
Side 1 Pancake
Side Biscuit W/ Gravy On It
Side Loaded Homies
Lunch/Dinner
Kid Plain Hamburger
a kid sized burger that comes with just meat & bun !
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid sized burger with just burger, white american & bun
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Pasta
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Quesadilla
a huge quesadilla stuffed full of cheddar cheese
Chicken Nuggets
turns out the tenders are too spicy - so we've got nuggets now! 5 nuggets & choice of side for our next generation!
Breakfast
Drinks
Retail
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Brunch, Lunch & Dinner, all day every day!
418A N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223