Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA

438 Reviews

$$

418A N 25th St

Richmond, VA 23223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich
South of Philly Cheese Steak
Talon's Wings

Canned/Bottle Beers

PBR 16oz tallboy

$4.50

Tecate Tall Boy

$4.50

Narragansett 16oz tall boy

$4.50

Bottled Wine

Opera Prima Prosecco 750ml bottle

$18.00

SPECIALS!

It's all for the love of the experience.
MELT! buffalo Chicken Melt

MELT! buffalo Chicken Melt

$11.50

fried chicken drizzled with house garlic buffalo & ranch on buttered & griddled sourdough with red onion & white american cheese

Appetizers, Snacks & Munchies!

Cajun Pimento & Pickles

Cajun Pimento & Pickles

$7.00

House made Cajun style pimento cheese served alongside our garlic pickles and Ritz crackers!

Country Loaded Fries

$10.00

a bowl of fries smothered in melty cheddar, crumbled bacon, topped with our always vegetarian country gravy & green onion

RVA Loaded Fries

RVA Loaded Fries

$10.00

a giant bowl of fries smothered in gouda cheese sauce & house pulled pork, drizzled with our RVA hot sauce & topped with green onions!

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

baked to golden perfection, served with whole grain mustard & gouda cheese sauce

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

deep fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & balsamic glaze

LPH Nachos

$10.00

smothered in cheddar & mozzarella, w/ pico de gallo, black beans, onion, pickled jalapenos & cilantro

Spinachoke Dip

$9.00

house spinach artichoke dip, served with choice of fried to order tortilla chips or warm pita bread

Hummus Platter

$8.00

house hummus served with warm pita, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, sweetie drop peppers & feta cheese

Chesapeake Fries

$6.50

a full basket of our shoestring fries tossed in everybody’s favorite Old Bay Seasoning!

Large Fries

$6.00

Frickles

$9.00

crunchy pickles battered & fried to order in our Old Bay batter, served with sriracha aioli & ranch

Talon's Wings

Talon's Wings

$12.00

RVA’s best kept secret.

Chili & Grits Snack

Chili & Grits Snack

$6.00

as seen on RVA’s favorite food tours, it’s a snack sized version of one of our favorite dishes - our sweet potato chili w/ Byrd Mill grits, cheddar, creme fraiche, green onions & a slice of cornbread

Blue Crab Croquettes

Blue Crab Croquettes

$15.00

four blue crab balls, lightly fried & served on roasted red pepper aioli, dusted with old bay & sprinkled with green onions

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Twin Oaks tofu battered & fried to order in our Old Bay beer batter with vegan roasted red pepper aioli (or your choice of dipping!)

All your favorite Handhelds

All our favorite handhelds are served with fries, flavored popcorn, or jicama slaw - or upgrade to a side of our gouda mac & cheese, onion rings, sweet potato waffle fries, or side salad!
RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich

RVA Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

country fried chicken tossed in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with garlic aioli & house pickles on a toasted brioche

VEGETARIAN Hot Chick'n Sandwich!! (or vegan)

$12.50

Yall. We can't stop laughing at how tasty this is. Fake chicken shouldn't be this good. Our beloved hot chicken sandwich, VEGETARIAN STYLE! Chick'n country breaded & fried with RVA hot sauce, garlic pickles & garlic aioli on a toasted brioche!

THE AC SMASH

THE AC SMASH

$13.00

Introducing the AC SMASH! Our country fried chicken smothered in our Cajun pimento cheese & house made red eye bacon jam with the always beloved garlic pickles on a toasted brioche bun

South of Philly Cheese Steak

South of Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli ***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!

South of Philly Chicken Philly

$12.00

grilled chicken, sauteed red onion, green peppers & mushrooms, smothered in white american cheese with garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$11.50

grilled pita stuffed full of shaved chicken, house tzatziki, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion & our house hummus with your choice of spicy feta or regular feta!

That's A Wrap!

That's A Wrap!

$10.50

mixed greens, cheddar, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions & ranch in a grilled flour tortilla with choice of roasted turkey, fried or grilled chicken, tofu, or shrimp (+$4)

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

house crab cake with roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

The Sydney

The Sydney

$12.50

Our country fried chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato, our house pickles & garlic aioli (If you haven't met Sydney, she likes hers with double cheese & no veggies)

The Cheeky Chicken

The Cheeky Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken smothered in smoked gouda cheese, with avocado, tomato, arugula & sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

fried chicken tossed in our house garlic buffalo sauce in our oversized tortillas with cherry tomatoes, red onion, lettuce & ranch!

RVA Hot Pork Sandwich

RVA Hot Pork Sandwich

$11.50

our house pulled pork griddled in our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, with creamy jicama coleslaw, crispy onions, garlic pickles & whole grain mustard aioli on a toasted brioche bun

LPH Cuban

$11.50

house made pork, country ham, Swiss cheese & whole grain mustard with our garlic pickles pressed with mustard into the ultimate gooey & delicious cuban sandwich

PNW Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

grilled chicken, our house spinach artichoke dip, Swiss cheese & sliced tomato on a toasted telera roll - add bacon ($1)

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.50

grilled chicken smothered in house pesto w/ fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato & red onion on a telera roll

Church Hill Grilled Cheese

$9.00

creamy havarti, cheddar, sliced tomato & sweet basil on griddled sourdough

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened salmon with lemon garlic aioli, fresh arugula & tomato on a toasted telera roll with choice of side

LPH Tofu Banh Mi! (V)

LPH Tofu Banh Mi! (V)

$12.50

a toasted hoagie stuffed with marinated tofu, pickled red onions, shaved jalapeno, fresh cabbage, cucumber & cilantro with red curry & sriracha aioli on a toasted hoagie roll

VEGETARIAN HOT CHICK'N & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*

VEGETARIAN HOT CHICK'N & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*

$12.00

Thursdays newest special! Our beloved RVA hot chicken sandwich with choice of side & a tallboy!

HOT CHICKEN & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*

HOT CHICKEN & A TALL BOY! *thursdays only!*

$10.00

Thursdays newest special! Our beloved RVA hot chicken sandwich with choice of side & a tallboy!

LPH Burgers!

ALL our beef burgers can be subbed out for a vegan patty, or a turkey burger & come with choice of side!
Penguin Burger

Penguin Burger

$13.00

our house made cajun pimento, applewood smoked bacon, house garlic pickles & butter lettuce on a toasted brioche bun -winner winner, this is what's for dinner!

Big Sky Burger

Big Sky Burger

$13.00

our house made red eye bacon jam, fresh avocado, Havarti, fried onions & butter lettuce on a toasted brioche bun

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Deep fried pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli & fresh avocado on a brioche bun

Caprese Burger

$10.50

we love this on a turkey or vegan burger, but it's delicious on pork too! fresh basil, house balsamic glaze, sliced tomato & melty mozzarella on a brioche bun

VegHead Burger

$12.00

we like this one with our vegan California-style pea-based soy-free burger, but again, delicious any way you want it! - spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers & roasted red pepper aioli

Winston's Burger

$12.50

We don't know Winston Churchill, but if we did, we know he'd love this burger! Now with your choice of meat, but known for being delicious as a turkey burger with havarti cheese, avocado, tomato, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Pico Burger

Pico Burger

$12.50

pepperjack cheese, avocado, house pico de gallo & sriracha aioli

Pub Boy Burger

Pub Boy Burger

$12.00

gouda cheese sauce, crispy onions & whole grain mustard aioli

Gouda Burger

Gouda Burger

$12.00

thick sliced smoked gouda, baby arugula, tomato & garlic aioli

Last Call Burger

$13.00

a sunnyside up egg, bacon, our crispy hash brown & pepperjack

East End Classic

East End Classic

$11.00

our house classic with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles & garlic aioli

Entree Favs

Texas Beach Bowl

Texas Beach Bowl

$13.00

your choice of protein on a bed of cilantro lime black bean quinoa with mixed greens, topped with cilantro -lime creme fraiche, pico de gallo, fresh avocado & green onions!

RVA Hot Chicken Platter

RVA Hot Chicken Platter

$13.00

country fried chicken drizzled with our RVA sweet & spicy hot sauce, atop garlic mashed potatoes with crunchy pickles

Country Chicken Platter

$14.00

country fried chicken smothered in country gravy, atop sour cream & chive mashed potatoes

RVA Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese

RVA Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Our favorite mac & cheese with seasoned broccoli, topped with our favorite country fried chicken & drizzled with our RVA hot sauce.

Saucy Southern Grits

$13.00

Sauteed chicken, green bell pepper, mushrooms & red onion in a butter pan sauce, over Gouda Parmesan Byrd Mill grits, topped with green onions.

Chili & Grits

Chili & Grits

$10.00

Byrd Mill yellow corn grits smothered in our famous sweet potato chili, topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro lime creme fraiche, & green onions served aside warm cornbread

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$9.00

corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein, jicama slaw, cilantro lime crème fraiche & green onions served with cilantro lime black bean quinoa & a side of house salsa

Big Bowl Gouda Mac & Cheese

Big Bowl Gouda Mac & Cheese

$10.00

made to order gouda & cheddar mac & cheese, topped w/ Parmesan & green onions

From The Garden

SW Fried Chicken Salad

SW Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

country fried chicken breast, house made pico de gallo, cheddar, black beans, fresh avocado & green onion on mixed greens

Spinach Caesar

Spinach Caesar

$8.00

baby spinach, red onion & grape tomatoes tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan & house croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

mixed greens topped with feta cheese, sweetie drop peppers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers & red onion, with choice of dressing

Pear & Blueberry Arugula

$11.00

baby arugula topped with fresh blueberries, pears, feta cheese & walnuts, served aside sweet lemon vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, cheddar, grape tomatoes, cucumbers & croutons on mixed greens

Extra Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side of Chesapeake Fries

$3.00

side sweet potato fries

$3.50

Side Jicama Slaw

$3.50

side mashed potatoes

$3.50

side salad

$3.50

side cornbread

$4.00

side bacon brussel sprouts

$6.50

side mac & cheese

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Sweet Potato Chili

$4.50+

our always vegan sweet potato chili! Let us know if you'd like cheese & creme fraiche on it!

Extra Sauces

Side Of RVA Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Side Sauce

$0.50+

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Blue Cheese Side Sauce

$0.50

side gravy

$2.50+

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Gouda Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.25

Side House Garlic Pickles

$0.50

All our favorite desserts!

Cornbread ala mode

Cornbread ala mode

$5.00

Our famous GF cornbread griddled & topped with cinnamon sugar, honey & ice cream

LPH All Day Every Day Brunch Specialties

All your LPH favorites, packed up with sauces & gravies on the side for maximum freshness!

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

shrimp sautéed in a southern style butter sauce with bacon, mushrooms & green onions over Bryd Mill grits, topped with an over easy egg served w/ a biscuit

Giant Breakfast Burrito!

Giant Breakfast Burrito!

$12.00

a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.

LPH Scramble

$10.50

bacon, mushrooms, red onions & spinach scrambled with three eggs, topped w/ cheddar, pico de gallo & avocado, served with a biscuit

Hot Mess

$10.00

buttered & griddled cornbread, topped with our famous sweet potato chili, cheddar cheese, two over easy eggs, crème fraiche & green onions

SoCal Bagel

$10.50

bacon, avocado, tomato & pepperjack with a sunny side up egg on a toasted everything bagel with choice of side

Chicken & Wafflettes

$12.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

two buttermilk biscuits split & smothered in gravy, w/ choice of side

Old Faithful Classic Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs your way, w/ bacon or sausage (vegan or pork) & your choice of grits or hash brown with a buttermilk biscuit

Viva'La'Vegan

$10.00

seasoned Twin Oaks tofu scrambled with red onion, black beans & cilantro, topped w/ pico de gallo & fresh avocado, aside wheat toast

Chilaquiles

$12.00

fried-to-order chips, smothered in your choice of pulled pork, bacon or veggie sausage, black beans, & two eggs your way topped with house made hollandaise, salsa roja & pico de gallo!

Biscuit Sammies

all our biscuit sammies are on freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and served with choice of side! if you're extra hungry, DOUBLE DOWN! and get twice the biscuit experience.

RVA Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

biscuit sandwiches w/ country chicken drizzled w/ our RVA hot sauce & honey, both served w/ choice of side

OG Bfast Sandwich

$7.00

a griddled English muffin or a fluffy buttermilk biscuit topped with a sausage patty (vegan or pork), cheddar & an over easy egg w/ choice of side

Pimento Biscuit

$7.00

our fluffy southern biscuit stuffed with Padow's country ham & our house pimento cheese, served hot!

Country Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

country style - a split biscuit topped with country chicken & gravy

Benedicts

Liberty Benedict

Liberty Benedict

$11.00

poached eggs & VA country ham on a griddled English muffin, topped with house hollandaise

California Benedict

$12.00

thick sliced tomato, bacon & fresh avocado with two poached eggs on a griddled English muffin, topped with house hollandaise

Chesapeake Benedict

Chesapeake Benedict

$18.00

two seared blue crab cakes topped with two poached eggs, our house hollandaise & Old Bay seasoning

Avomuffin

$10.00

a griddled English muffin, topped with fresh avocado, two poached eggs & covered in house made pico de gallo

Deep South Benny

$12.50

Build-A-Benedict

$10.50

Caprese Benedict

$11.50

fresh tomato, basil & mozzarella on a toasted english muffin topped with two poached eggs, drizzled with house hollandaise & house balsamic glaze

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$12.00

our buttermilk biscuit, buttered & griddled, topped with sausage patties & two poached eggs smothered in country gravy

Hot off the Griddle!

Pancake Stack (GF!)

$8.00

three fluffy gluten-free pancakes, w/ butter & syrup

French Toast

$8.00

LPH Wafflettes

$8.00

four fluffy wafflettes, w/ butter & syrup

SPECIAL - GOURD-GEOUS GRIDDLE!

$11.00

cinnamon wafflettes drizzled with apple cider cream cheese glaze & served with pumpkin maple syrup

Breakfast sides

side 4 Bacon

$3.50

side 2 bacon

$2.00

side 2 pork sausage

$3.50

side 1 pork sausage

$2.00

side 2 eggs

$2.50

side 1 egg

$1.50

side gravy

$2.50+

side wafflettes (2 wafflettes)

$4.00

side french toast (1 piece)

$2.50

side french toast (2 pieces)

$6.00

side syrup

$0.50

side butter

$0.25

side hashbrown

$2.50

side grits

$3.00

side cheesy grits

$3.50

side fruit (seasonal)

$3.00

side cornbread

$4.00

side hollandaise (4oz)

$2.50

Sd Wheat 2pc

$1.50

Sd Sourdough 2pc

$1.50

Toasted Bagel

$2.00

Side biscuit

$2.00

Side Homefries (V)

$3.50

Side 1 Veg Sausage

$2.00

Side 2 Veggie Sausage

$3.50

Side Two Pancakes

$4.50

Side 1 Pancake

$2.50

Side Biscuit W/ Gravy On It

$4.00

Side Loaded Homies

$5.50

Soda, Lemonade, Iced Tea & Seltzers

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Coke Zero

$1.50

16oz Take Out Fountain Soda

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Water

Dr Brown Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coffee & Juice

16oz OJ

$3.50

12oz Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Adult Milk

$3.00

Adult Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kid Plain Hamburger

$5.50

a kid sized burger that comes with just meat & bun !

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid sized burger with just burger, white american & bun

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

a huge quesadilla stuffed full of cheddar cheese

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

turns out the tenders are too spicy - so we've got nuggets now! 5 nuggets & choice of side for our next generation!

Breakfast

Kid Tall Stack

$4.50

mini pancakes stacked tall, served with syrup!

Kid Dippers

$4.50

One piece of french toast cut into strips for perfect syrup dipping

Kid Classic Breakfast

$4.50

one egg & 2 bacon, with wheat toast

Kid wafflettes

$4.50

two of our very cute wafflettes!

Drinks

Kid - Milk (Dine In Only)

$1.50

Kid - Chocolate Milk (Dine In Only)

$1.50

Kid Soda (Dine In Only)

$1.00

Kid Juice (Dine In Only)

$1.50

Retail

Marsha P Johnson Tshirts

Marsha P Johnson Tshirts

$20.00

No freedom for some of us, without liberation for all of us. - Marsha P Johnson We thank her for being such a trailblazer. For more information about Marsha’s life, visit ; www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/marsha-p-johnson-1945-1992/

Classic Tshirts

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brunch, Lunch & Dinner, all day every day!

Website

Location

418A N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Liberty Public House image
Liberty Public House image
Liberty Public House image
Liberty Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 716
2300 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 N. 27th Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Hill Cafe
orange star4.0 • 483
2800 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
LuLu’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
21 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Station 2
orange star4.3 • 1,245
2016 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Grisette
orange star5.0 • 1,326
3119 E Marshall St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 716
2300 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Hill Cafe
orange star4.0 • 483
2800 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.5 • 165
718 N 23rd St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Riverbend Roastery - 2623 E Broad St
orange star4.5 • 44
2623 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston