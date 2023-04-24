Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberty Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

828 Gervais St

Columbia, SC 29201

Call

Hours

Directions


Shareables

Hush Puppies

$8.95

House made maple butter

Liberty Fries Wedges

$9.95

potato wedges, ranch dressing, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Liberty Fries Fries

$9.95

potato wedges, ranch dressing, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Baked Pretzels

$10.95

butter brushed, sea salt, poblano queso, whole grain mustard

Crispy Calamari

$13.95

sweet chili sauce

Liberty Chicken Wings

$14.95

original OR double fried hot, medium, mild, honey sriracha celery, bleu cheese or ranch

Taproom Chicken Nachos

$14.95

corn tortilla chips, roasted chicken, black beans, poblano queso, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.95

sesame crusted, wasabi cream, teriyaki, pickled ginger, seaweed salad

Bonfire Shrimp

$12.95

fried shrimp, bonfire sauce, scallions

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

pineapple marmalade

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$12.95

roasted garlic cream, red onion, mozzarella, basil

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

BBQ glaze, grilled chicken, mozzarella, pineapple salsa

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Spring Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

black beans, corn, spinach, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, served with sriracha-lime aioli

HH Fried Pickles

$10.00

dill pickle chips, ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

Fried shrimp, celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing Choice of sauce: Buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo fire

HH Blue Cheese Chips

$8.95Out of stock

warm blue cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic drizzle

Soups & Salads

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$8.95

applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.95

cucumbers, tomatoes, mixed cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.95

hearts of romaine, asiago, croutons

Butcher Block Steak Salad

$15.95

dry rubbed sliced steak, spring greens, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad -Grilled Chicken

$14.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad-Fried Chicken

$14.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad -Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad - Salmon

$15.95

Cobb Salad - Steak

$15.95

Cobb Salad - Tuna

$16.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Shrimp

$15.95

grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Salmon

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Steak

$15.95

Spinach & Strawberry Salad - No Protein

$12.95

grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Iceberg Wedge

$3.95

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

She Crab Soup 8oz

$8.95

Tacos

Taco Platter

$12.95

choose 2 tacos served on flour tortillas with a side of black beans & rice topped with mixed cheese, sour cream and scallions

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.95

bonfire sauce, cucumber, cabbage, pico de gallo

Roasted Chicken Taco

$5.95

mixed cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Baja Grilled Fish Taco

$5.95

grilled cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, baja sauce, cilantro

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Marguerite Pizza

$12.95

olive oil & garlic, buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Taproom Pizza

$12.95

tomato sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

House Favorites

Angus Beef Meatloaf

$16.95

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack

$25.95

french fries, collard greens

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-Half Rack

$17.95

french fries, collard greens

Fish N' Chips

$18.95

beer battered codfish, french fries, southern slaw, malt vinegar-caper tartar sauce, hushpuppies

Fried Seafood Platter

$27.95

shrimp, cod & oysters, served with french fries, southern slaw & hushpuppies

Grilled Seafood Platter

$27.95

shrimp, cod & oysters, served with french fries, southern slaw & hushpuppies

Hawaiian Chicken

$17.95

teriyaki glazed grilled chicken breasts, pineapple salsa, rice, sautéed green beans

Jambalaya Pasta

$21.95

shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, bell peppers, cajun cream sauce, fettuccine pasta

Shrimp and Grits

$20.95

tasso ham cream sauce, stone ground yellow cheddar grits

Sweet Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.95

rice, sautéed green beans

Burgers & Sandwiches

Crown Classic Single Burger

$10.95

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce

Crown Classic Double Burger

$12.95

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce

Taproom Burger

$12.95

8oz patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Freedom Burger

$13.95

8oz patty, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato

Bleu Burger

$13.95

8oz patty, bleu cheese sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon

Cowboy Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Smothered Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato

Steak & Cheese Philly

$13.95

peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, hoagie roll, au jus

Chicken & Cheese Philly

$13.95

peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, hoagie roll, au jus

Salmon BLT

$14.95

grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, hoagie roll, malt vinegar-caper tartar sauce

Liberty Club

$13.95

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato basil pesto, Monterey jack, wheatberry bread

Signature Steaks

Filet Mignon* 8oz

$29.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Dry Rub Sirloin*6oz

$17.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Ribeye *12oz

$26.95

All certified Angus Beef steaks served with choice of one side and a mixed green or Caesar salad

Sirloin* & Coconut Shrimp

$23.95

6oz dry rub sirloin, coconut shrimp, pineapple marmalade

On The Side

Southern Slaw

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Stone Ground Yellow Cheddar Grits

$3.95

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Add Protein

Hush Puppy Side

$4.00Out of stock

GF Chips & Pico

$4.95Out of stock

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Angus Beef Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Uncrustable Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese-White Bread

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese-Wheat Bread

$5.95

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

One of our most popular cakes. 2 layers, enhanced with cocoa powder, cream cheese icing

Tollhouse Pie Slice

$6.50

Kaminksy's signature pie. Cookie dough, pecans, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, served warm

Mountain of Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

The name says it all. 2 layers, chocolate buttercream icing

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo pieces added to the cheesecake with an oreo crust topped with oreo pieces and a homemade whipped cream border

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Choclate Brownie Sunday

$6.95Out of stock

Bday Brownie

Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Seasonal Pie Slice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Liberty Tap Room & Grill provides patrons with creative twists on traditional American fare, served alongside signature Liberty Ales, unique draft beer and craft brews. Well known for its tasty and satisfying food, Liberty Tap Room & Grill is an easy place to relax with friends and let the friendly, attentive service take over. Enjoy a game at the bar or have a meal with friends; there’s something for everyone to love at Liberty.

Website

Location

828 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

