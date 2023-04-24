Liberty Taproom & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Liberty Tap Room & Grill provides patrons with creative twists on traditional American fare, served alongside signature Liberty Ales, unique draft beer and craft brews. Well known for its tasty and satisfying food, Liberty Tap Room & Grill is an easy place to relax with friends and let the friendly, attentive service take over. Enjoy a game at the bar or have a meal with friends; there’s something for everyone to love at Liberty.
Location
828 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
