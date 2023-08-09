Popular Items

Whoopie Pies

$4.99

Soft cake rounds filled with buttercream. A combination of a cupcake and a cookie. It's the perfect handheld treat!

Macchiato

$3.99+

A hot macchiato is a warm espresso-based beverage that is made by adding a small amount of steamed milk to a shot of espresso. The word "macchiato" means "stained" or "marked" in Italian. The result is a warm and strong coffee beverage with just a touch of milk that is popular among coffee lovers who prefer a bold and intense coffee flavor.

Egg Bites (2)

$5.29

A Delicious Breakfast Option. Egg bites are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy a complete breakfast in just minutes. They're made with fresh eggs, diced vegetables, cheese, and other ingredients, all cooked together in an egg-shaped silicone mold.


Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.49+

Iced coffee is a refreshing and cold coffee beverage that is made by brewing coffee and then cooling it down with ice. It can be made in a variety of ways, such as using a cold brew method, pouring hot coffee over ice, or brewing coffee directly over ice.

Iced Latte

$4.79+

mixed espresso and chilled milk over ice. Typically, a shot or two of espresso is added to a cup of cold milk, and then ice is added to cool down the drink. Sometimes a sweetener, such as sugar or flavored syrup, is added to the mix.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.79+

Iced cappuccino is a cold coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso, milk, and foam over ice. Like a traditional hot cappuccino, it has a layer of foam on top of the milk, which is created by frothing the milk. A shot or two of espresso is added to the milk and foam, and then the mixture is poured over ice.

Iced Mocha

$4.99+

Iced mocha is a chilled coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso, chocolate syrup or powder, milk, and ice. The drink typically starts with a shot or two of espresso, which is then combined with chocolate syrup or powder and chilled milk. Ice is added to the mix to cool down the drink, and sometimes whipped cream and chocolate shavings are added as a topping.

Iced Americano

$4.14+

Iced Americano is a cold coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso and water over ice. It is similar to a traditional hot Americano but served chilled and over ice. The drink starts with one or two shots of espresso, which is then combined with cold water and poured over ice

Iced Macchiato

$4.79+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.99+

Iced chai tea latte is a cold and creamy tea beverage that is made by combining chai tea, milk, and ice. Chai tea is a spiced tea that is typically made with black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper. The tea is brewed and chilled, then combined with milk and ice to create an iced chai tea latte.

Oorah Tea

$2.25+
Liberty Iced Water

$2.99+
Lemonade

$4.29+

Iced Coffee

$3.59+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Coffee Frappee

$4.79+

Frozen coffee is a blended coffee beverage that is made by blending coffee with ice, milk, and sweeteners or other flavorings. The drink is similar to a milkshake but made with coffee instead of ice cream.

Frozen Army(Green Tea) Latte

$4.79+Out of stock

A frozen green tea latte is a blended tea beverage blending green tea, milk, ice, and sweeteners. The drink is similar to a frappuccino but made with green tea instead of coffee.

Frozen Smoothie

$4.79+

Choice of Strawberry, Rasberry, Pineapple, Pina Colada

Patty's Frozen Lemonade

$4.99+

Hot Drinks

House Blend

$2.59+

Decaf Blend

$2.59+
Latte

$3.69+

A hot latte is a warm coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso, steamed milk, and a small layer of foam. The drink typically starts with a shot or two of espresso, which is then combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam created by frothing the milk.

Cappuccino

$3.69+

A hot cappuccino is a warm coffee beverage that is made by combining espresso, steamed milk, and a thick layer of foam. The drink typically starts with a shot or two of espresso, which is then combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam created by frothing the milk. The foam is usually about one-third of the drink, while the remaining two-thirds is a combination of espresso and steamed milk.

Macchiato

$3.99+

A hot macchiato is a warm espresso-based beverage that is made by adding a small amount of steamed milk to a shot of espresso. The word "macchiato" means "stained" or "marked" in Italian. The result is a warm and strong coffee beverage with just a touch of milk that is popular among coffee lovers who prefer a bold and intense coffee flavor.

Americano

$3.29+
Hot Chocolate

$2.59+

Carefully crafted Hot chocolate is a warm and comforting beverage that is made by combining cocoa powder, sugar, and milk.

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Your Choice of Gray Earl and Original

Bakery

Muffins*

$3.99

Your Choice of Apple, Red Velvet, Double Chocolate

Cinnamon Bun / Cakes

$4.99

Gooey, sweet, and fluffy homemade cinnamon buns.

Whoopie Pies

$4.99

Soft cake rounds filled with buttercream. A combination of a cupcake and a cookie. It's the perfect handheld treat!

Cake Pops

$2.99

Soft fudge-like cake coated in chocolate and decorated by flavor.

Jumbo Cookies

$2.69Out of stock

Chewy homemade cookies with all your favorite flavor mixins.

Crumb Cake*

$3.99
Danish*

$4.69

Bottled

Water

$2.31
Orange Juice

$3.52
Pepsi Soda

$2.51
Apple Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$3.52

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.51

Gatorade

$2.51

Celsius Water

$3.02
Nesquik Milk

$3.02

Nesquik Chocolate Lowfat Milk offers 100% real milk for a classic, delicious taste in an irresistibly tasty and nutritious drink.

Snapple 16oz

$2.01

Multiple Flavors

Manhattan Special(Coffee Soda)

$7.06

Sides

Egg Bites (2)

$5.29

A Delicious Breakfast Option. Egg bites are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy a complete breakfast in just minutes. They're made with fresh eggs, diced vegetables, cheese, and other ingredients, all cooked together in an egg-shaped silicone mold.

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$5.99

Egg with your choice of toasted hot turkey or ham with a choice of cheese

Bagel Egg & Cheese Omelette

$5.99

Toasted bagel with egg, cheese

Bagel w/th Cream Cheese

$4.29

Includes Choice of Cream Cheese

Lunch Bagel Sandwich

$9.99

Toasted Hot turkey or ham with a choice of cheese with a side of choice Kettle chips(Sea Salt, Vinegar, Fuego)

Tater Tots

$3.99

Golden brown for maximum goodness. Delicious on their own or paired with a bagel sandwich.

Nacho's and Cheese

$3.99

Ice Cream

$3.29+

Milk Shake

$3.99+