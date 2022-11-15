Restaurant header imageView gallery
Liberty Market

review star

No reviews yet

230 N Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Lg Iced Latte
Oatmeal Cream Pie
MARGHERITA PIZZA

Espresso Bar

Sm Hot Latte

$4.00

espresso, milk

Lg Hot Latte

$5.00

espresso, milk

Sm Iced Latte

$4.00

espresso, milk over ice

Lg Iced Latte

$5.00

espresso, milk over ice

Cappuccino

$4.50

stumptown, classic free pour

Cortadito

$5.00

cuban micro-latte

Cortado

$5.50

cuban latte, gibralter glass

Iced Cortadito

$5.00

cuban micro-latte over ice

Iced Cortado

$5.50

cuban latte over ice

Sm Toddy

$4.00

market made toddy

Lg Toddy

$5.00

market made toddy

Sm Hot Chai

$4.00

market made chai, milk

Lg Hot Chai

$5.00

market made chai, milk

Sm Iced Chai

$4.00

market made chai, milk over ice

Lg Iced Chai

$5.00

market made chai, milk over ice

Sm Hot Mocha

$4.50

espresso, chocolate , milk

Lg Hot Mocha

$5.50

espresso, chocolate , milk

Sm Iced Mocha

$4.50

espresso, chocolate , milk over ice

Lg Iced Mocha

$5.50

espresso, chocolate , milk over ice

Espresso

$3.50

stumptown double shot

Sm Iced Americano

$3.50

espresso, water over ice

Lg Iced Americano

$4.50

espresso, water over ice

Sm Hot Americano

$3.50

double shot espresso, hot water

Lg Hot Americano

$4.50

french roast espresso and water

French Press

$8.00

stumptown seasonal

Cafe Cubano

$4.00

cuban espresso, raw sugar

Macchiato

$4.00

traditional, stumptown , milk foam

Sm Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Lg Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

N/A Beverages

COKE PRODUCTS

$3.00

coke, diet coke, sprite, dr pepper, lemonade

ICED TEA

$3.00

black tea

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

black tea and lemonade iced

COFFEE

$3.00

OJ GLASS

$3.00

OJ CARAFE

$9.00

2 16 oz glass of oj

MILK GLASS

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

SM HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

milk, chocolate

LG HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

milk, chocolate

HOT TEA SERVICE

$5.00

assorted teas

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

sprite, grenadine

STEAMER

$3.50

steamed milk

H2O

Soda water (fountain)

Garden Ginger Highball

$11.00

seedlip garden 108, ginger beer

Pina Colada (non-alcoholic)

$12.00

ritual rum alternative, pineapple, coconut, lime- on the rocks

LONDON FOG

$5.00

12 oz club soda

$4.00

12 oz ginger beer

$4.00

12 oz tonic

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (can)

$3.00

Pineapple Juice (can)

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Italian Cremosa

$6.50

club soda, house made syrup, half n half

Italian Soda

$6.00

club soda, house made syrup

hot tea bag (second serving)just the bag & hot water refill

$2.00

Extras Milk/Syrup/Shot

Add Shot

$1.50

Pitcher of Milk

2 ounce portion

Pitcher of Syrup

home made syrups 2 ounce

Starters

PRETZEL

$12.00

salted pretzel twist with a white cheddar-beer fondue and cornichon

BREAD & BUTTER

$7.00

warm house-made bread with honey butter

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamico

EMPANADAS

$12.00

puffed pastry filled with roasted jalapenos, cheddar, and cream cheese, with a cotija, cilantro garnish, and a charred avocado salsa

French Fries Starter

$7.00

french fries served with ketchup and garlic aioli

Loaded Fries

$12.00

french fries, beer-cheese fondue, chopped bacon, cajun seasoning, green onion

Sandwiches/Burgers

TOWER BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb. all-natural, brisket chuck blend, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, garlic aioli and pickles on a grilled kona bun.served with house seasoned french fries(cheese options: american, aged cheddar, monterey jack +2)

BEYOND TOWER BURGER

$17.00

plant-based beyond burger patter, tomato, red onion, shredded iceberg, garlic aioli, and pickles on a grilled Kona bun. side french fries

SALMON BLT

$18.00

grilled salmon, crispy bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on seeded buttermilk bun. side creamy coleslaw

BEST CHICKEN

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, monterey jack, spicy avocado spread, iceberg, tomato, red onion, chipotle vinaigrette, grilled kona bun.side kettle chips

WOOD FIRED TURKEY

$14.00

roasted poblano, havarti cheese, rosemary habanero aioli on ciabatta roll (add bacon +3) side creamy coleslaw

ROAST BEEF DIP

$18.00

all-natural piled high roast beef, Havarti cheese, horseradish aioli, au jus on a warm pretzel bun. side creamy coleslaw. au jus is not gf.

JoJo's Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, wasabi aioli slaw, sweet cucumber mix with chili flake, grilled kona bun. kettle chips

Pizza

WHITE PIZZA

$17.00

parmesan-cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, arugula, pine nuts

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, basil

ELOTE PIZZA

$15.00

tomatillo-white sauce, smoked mozzarella, roasted corn, red onions, fresno chiles, lime aioli, cilantro, cotija (add chicken +3)

FOUR CORNERS PIZZA

$17.00

1/4 each of margherita, pepperoni, black olive, onion and sausage

Salad/Soup

HOLLYWOOD COBB

$15.00

chopped greens, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, hard-cooked eggs, avocado, tomato, chives, choice of blue cheese or chipotle vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a traditional caesar dressing

SESAME GINGER NOODLE

$14.00

sweet potato glass noodles, cabbage, herbs, carrots, red pepper, edamame, chicken, pickled onion, ginger sriracha dressing, sesame seeds

BEET SALAD

$14.00

arugula, roasted golden beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, with sherry vinaigrette

MINESTRONE BOWL

$8.00

italian vegetables, pasta, pesto, pecorino romano, non vegetarian

Palermo

$14.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, ricotta salata, black olives , breadcrumbs, a house blend of sweety drop peppers, red bells shallots and fresh herbs . Lemon citrus vinaigrette

Entrees

RUSTIC MAC & CHEESE

$13.00

pasta, cheddar cheese sauce, breadcrumbs (add crispy bacon or grilled chicken+3, gluten-free pasta +2)

GRILLED CHICKEN PASTA

$20.00

parmesan cream sauce, smoked mozzarella, grilled chicken, vegetables, chopped bacon, pasta, pecorino-romano (gluten-free pasta +2)

POLENTA SALMON

$25.00

grilled salmon on polenta with fresh herbs, chimichurri, arugula salad lemon citrus vinaigrette

All Day Breakfast

CHILAQUILES

$13.00

sauteed tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, house-made chile pequin sauce, green chile sauce, cotija cheese (add grilled chicken, chorizo, green chile pork, or grilled vegetables +3)

POWER VEGAN BOWL

$14.00

sweet potatoes with peppers and onions, avocado, herbs,arugula, green enchilada sauce, forbidden rice

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

eggs, liberty potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, flour tortilla with green chile sauce, chile pequin sauce, and your choice of one: grilled chicken breast, Schreiner's chorizo, green chile pork, veggies.

Sides

CREAMY COLESLAW

$5.00

creamy coleslaw

HALF CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and a traditional caesar dressing

WARM GOLDEN BEETS

$6.00

warm golden beets with fresh herbs

Sd kettle chips

$2.00

Sm Side Fries

$5.00

LIBERTY POTATOES

$5.00

potatoes, onions, peppers and cheese

Kids

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni

KIDS MAC & CHZ

$7.00

pasta, cheddar cheese sauce (add bacon or grilled chicken +3 | gf pasta +3)

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

served with kettle chips

Dessert

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

cinnamon roll with frosting

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.00

oatmeal cookies, buttercream filling (gf)

Rice Pudding

$7.00

rice pudding, cinnamon (gf)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

chocolate cake, whipped cream (gf)

Raspberry-Vanilla Panna Cotta

$9.00

vanilla panna cotta, raspberry coulis

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

served with fresh whipped cream

Apple Crumble a la Mode

$10.00

fruit, brown sugar oat crumble, ice cream

Caramel Nut Roll

$10.00Out of stock

caramel roll, pecans

Salt River Bar

$6.00

club crackers, layered caramel, chocolate, butterscotch, peanut butter

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Carrot cake layers with brown butter cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut, walnuts, edible flowers.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Liberty Market image
Liberty Market image
Liberty Market image

