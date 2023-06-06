Main picView gallery

Library Sports Pub & Grill

6363 Haggerty Road

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

FOOD

Soups & Salads

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Creamy Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and green onions

Crock of Chili

$5.00

Topped with Cheddar cheese and onion.

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$15.00

Shredded lettuce and cabbage mix, red & green peppers, green onion, mandarin oranges, and chopped cashews. Topped with grilled chicken, crispy wontons, and fresh cilantro. Served with our sesame ginger vinaigrette

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$19.00

Grilled filet tips, red onion, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, shoestring fries, and drizzled bleu cheese dressing on top of our fresh arcadian mix.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine tossed in our house made creamy dressing, with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese. Topped with a thinly sliced grilled chicken breast.

Chopped BBQ Salmon Salad

$19.00

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, arcadian blend, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, red & green peppers, Cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro, and tortilla strips. Served with BBQ ranch.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Turkey, ham, tomatoes, bacon, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese. Served over our fresh arcadian mix with choice of dressing.

Double Pub Salad

$12.00

House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine tossed in our house made creamy dressing, with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$5.00

Arcadian mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits, cashews, and Shredded carrots

Raspberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, chopped walnuts, and craisins. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Voodoo Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Burger & Chicken

3-Alarm Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, red onions, and sriracha mayonnaise.

BLT Chicken

$16.00

Swiss cheese, Applewood smaked bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

BYO Burger

$14.00

BYO Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

BYO Turkey Burger

$14.00

Double Pub Burger

$19.00

Twin 8oz patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our "Pub Secret Sauce"

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, pineapple, teriyaki, and Swiss cheese

Mushroom, Bacon Swiss Burger

$16.00

Applewood-smoked Bacon, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chricken, boom boom sauce, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and coleslaw

Patty Melt

$15.00

Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, on our grilled caraway rye

Philly-O Burger

$16.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and an over easy egg

Southwest Chicken

$16.00

West CoastTurkey Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, and Provolone Cheese

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$14.00

100% plant-based burger patty that looks, cooks and satisfies like fresh ground beef. A healthier burger option served on a brioche bun with spinach, tomato, red onion and boom boom sauce.

BYO Beyond Burger

$14.00

Cali Reuben

$15.00

Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served on dark rye bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing. Served on dark rye bread.

Fresh Catch

$14.00

Our hand dipped tempura battered whitefish topped with American cheese. Served on a brioche bun with dill aioli, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken & Veggie Wrap

$14.00

A mixture of marinated chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, and Cheddar cheese. Grilled and dusted with Cajun seasoning wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled marinated Atlantic salmon with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a brioche bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Horseradish Cheddar French Dip*

$16.00

Full 1/2 pound of choice London broil topped with Horseradish white Cheddar cheese on a toasted French roll and served with hot Au Jus

Italian Ciabatta

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, honey ham, pesto mayo, Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mild peppers on a baked ciabatta.

Mediterranean Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Roasted garlic hummus, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and grilled asparagus wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pub Club

$14.00

Smoked turkey, honey ham, Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Sante Fe Steak Wrap

$15.00

Thinly sliced fajita steak, mixed cheeses, black beans, corn, Pico de Gallo, and fresh cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Whitefish Reuben

$15.00

Lightly dusted whitefish filet topped with coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served on dark rye bread

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BLT

$13.00

Appetizers

Bomber Tots

$11.00

Tater tots covered with chili, bacon, mixed cheeses & queso. Topped with sour cream and scallions.

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Marinated pulled chicken mixed with spices, cream cheese and buffalo sauce. Topped with mixed cheeses and baked. Served with warm tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Bites

$13.00

Fresh hand-cut chicken bites, seasoned, lightly dusted, and fried to a golden brown with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, Pico de Gallo, and mixed cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Chips N Salsa

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Baby soybean pods steamed and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with a Sriracha soy sauce.

Family Size Pub Nachos

$16.00

Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken or beef, creamy queso, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, and baked to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa. Individual. Guacamole served upon request.

Gluten Free Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Gluten Free Tenders

$11.00

Hummus Platter

$12.00

Fresh roasted garlic hummus served with grilled pita, garden fresh broccoli, carrots, celery, red peppers, and cucumbers

Individual Pub Nachos

$12.00

Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken or beef, creamy queso, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, and baked to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa. Individual. Guacamole served upon request.

Large Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$14.00

Our hand-pressed dough topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown. Brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Parmesan cheese

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$9.00

Battered and fried golden brown. Served with marinara

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Asian dumplings filled with pork, vegetables, and authentic Asian spices. Fried until golden brown. Served with a Thai chili sauce

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Bavarian pretzel bites brushed with butter and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with our homemade queso.

Pub Bread Sticks

$8.00

Pub Stuffed Mushroms

$10.00

Silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with herb and garlic cheese. Hand-battered and fried until golden brown. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley

Sliders

$11.00

Four mini burgers topped with caramelized onions and choice of cheese

Small Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$10.00

Our hand-pressed dough topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown. Brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Parmesan cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach, artichokes, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, and American cheeses. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Steak Tips

$17.00

Tenderloin tips seared and seasoned with onions and peppers. Accompanied with our fresh hummus and grilled pita bread. Served with our signature zip sauce.

Wings

$15.00

10 Traditional jumbo wings/drums served with celery and our homemade bleu cheese dressing.

Pizza

Small NYO Pizza

$10.00

Large NYO Pizza

$14.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mixed cheese, red & green peppers, onions, and cilantro

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mixed cheese, red & green peppers, onions, and cilantro

Small BLT

$14.00

Bacon, tomato, Mozzarella, mayo, and shredded lettuce

Large BLT

$19.00

Bacon, tomato, Mozzarella, mayo, and shredded lettuce

Small Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage

Large Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage

Small Pub Choice

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and Cajun seasoning

Large Pub Choice

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and Cajun seasoning

Small Veggie

$14.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, and fresh garlic

Large Veggie

$19.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, and fresh garlic

Entrees

Baked Whitefish

$17.00

Oven Baked whitefish seasoned and topped with a Parmesan panko crust. Served with dill aioli and your choice of 2 sides.

Bistro Steaks*

$18.00

Choice medallions grilled and served on a bed of onion straws. Accompanied with our signature zip sauce your choice of side.

Blackened Whitefish Tacos

$16.00

Three flour tortillas topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, and cilantro lime sour cream

Cajun Tortellini

$14.00

Three cheese tortellini mixed with spinach, and roasted red peppers tossed in a Cajun cream sauce and topped with diced green onions and served with garlic bread

Char-Grilled Chicken Entrée

$17.00

Two 8oz boneless skinless chicken breasts topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, teriyaki, or BBQ. Served with your choice of two sides

Classic Alfredo

$14.00

Classic Alfredo sauce served over fettuccine. Garnished with green onions, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Grilled seasoned Atlantic salmon topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, teriyaki, or BBQ. Served with your choice of two sides

Herb Stuffed Chicken Breast

$17.00

An 8oz breast of chicken stuffed with herb & garlic cheese then rolled in Italian breadcrumbs. Baked until tender and finished with our dill butter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Tempura battered jumbo shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw

NY Strip Steak*

$23.00

12oz strip steak char-grilled to your choice of temperature. Topped with our homemade steak butter and served with your choice of two sides.

Sizzling Fajitas

Original Southwest recipe. Served sizzling with all the trimmings

Tempura Battered Fish and Chips

$16.00

Tempura battered whitefish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf Primavera

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Fruit & Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Kids

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Bites

$7.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Dessert

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

Carmel Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Lava Cake - Gluten Free

$8.00

Single Cookie

$2.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

LUNCH COMBOS

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$11.00

Soup & Pizza

$12.00

Soup & 1/2 Signature Salad

$14.00

Pizza & Salad

$13.00

1/2 Sandwhich and Salad

$13.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

ABSOLUTE

$7.00

ABSOLUTE MANDRIN

$7.00

ABSOLUTE PEPPAR

$7.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

CIROC

$8.00

CIROC APPLE

$8.00

CIROC COCONUT

$8.00

CIROC MANGO

$8.00

CIROC PEACH

$8.00

CIROC RED BERRY

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$6.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY

$6.00

SMIRNOFF CITRUS

$6.00

SMIRNOFF PEACH

$6.00

SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE

$6.00

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$6.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$6.00

STOLI

$7.00

STOLI VANILLA

$7.00

SWEET TEA VODKA

$7.00

THREE OLIVES LOOPY

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

2oz Absolute

$9.00

2oz Absolute Mandarin

$9.00

2oz Absolute Peppar

$9.00

2oz Belvedere

$10.00

2oz Ciroc

$10.00

2oz Ciroc Apple

$10.00

2oz Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

2oz Ciroc Mango

$10.00

2oz Ciroc Peach

$10.00

2oz Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

2oz Grey Goose

$11.00

2oz Ketel One

$10.00

2oz Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Cherry

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Citrus

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Peach

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00

2oz Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

2oz Stoli

$9.00

2oz Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

2oz Sweet Tea Vodka

$9.00

2oz Three Olives Loopy

$9.00

2oz Tito's

$9.00

2oz Well Vodka

$8.00

GIN

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

2oz Beefeater

$9.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

2oz Hendricks

$10.00

2oz Tanqueray

$9.00

2oz Well Gin

$8.00

RUM

BACARDI

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MYERS

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

2oz Bacardi

$9.00

2oz Captain Morgan

$9.00

2oz Malibu

$9.00

2oz Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

2oz Well Rum

$8.00

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$9.00

CASAMIGOS REPASADO

$10.00

CUERVO

$7.00

CUERVO 1800

$8.00

DON JULIO

$8.00

PATRON

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

2oz CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$15.00

2oz CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

2oz CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

2oz Cuervo

$9.00

2oz Cuervo 1800

$10.00

2oz Don Julio

$10.00

2oz Patron

$10.00

2oz Well Tequila

$8.00

WHISKEY

BUSHMILLS

$7.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL VANILLA

$7.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$7.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrell

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

RED STAG CHERRY

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$7.00

TULAMORE DEW

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

2oz Bushmills

$9.00

2oz CC

$9.00

2oz Crown Apple

$9.00

2oz Crown Peach

$9.00

2oz Crown Royal

$9.00

2oz Crown Vanilla

$9.00

2oz Fireball

$8.00

2oz Gentleman Jack

$10.00

2oz Jack Daniels

$9.00

2oz Jack Fire

$9.00

2oz Jack Honey

$9.00

2oz Jameson

$9.00

2oz Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00

2oz Jameson Orange

$9.00

2oz Makers Mark

$10.00

2oz Red Stagg Cherry

$9.00

2oz Seagrams VO

$9.00

2oz Segrams 7

$9.00

2oz Skrewball

$9.00

2oz Tullamore Dew

$9.00

2oz Well Whiskey

$8.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

ANGELS ENVY

$11.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$9.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

BULLEIT

$8.00

BULLEIT RYE

$8.00

CHIVAS

$8.00

DEWARS

$7.00

EAGLE RARE

$8.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$9.00

GLENFIDDICH

$7.00

GLENLIVET

$7.00

J & B

$6.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$8.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$7.00

KNOB CREEK

$8.00

MACALLAN 12yr

$9.00

Redemption

$8.00

Redemption High Rye

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$7.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00

Yellowstone

$7.00

2oz ANGELS ENVY

$15.00

2oz BASIL HAYDEN

$13.00

2oz Blanton's

$21.00

2oz Buffalo Trace

$10.00

2oz BULLEIT

$12.00

2oz BULLEIT RYE

$12.00

2oz Chivas

$10.00

2oz Dewars

$9.00

2oz EAGLE RARE

$12.00

2oz ELIJAH CRAIG

$13.00

2oz GLENFIDDICH

$10.00

2oz GLENLIVET

$10.00

2oz J&B

$8.00

2oz Jim Beam

$9.00

2oz Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

2oz Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

2oz KNOB CREEK

$12.00

2oz MACALLAN 12yr

$13.00

2oz Redemption

$12.00

2oz Redemption High Rye

$13.00

2oz Redemption Rye

$12.00

2oz Well Scotch

$8.00

2oz WILD TURKEY 101

$11.00

2oz WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.00

2oz Yellowstone

$11.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

BAILEYS

$7.00

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

CHRISTIAN BROS BRANDY

$7.00

FRANGELICO

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$6.00

HENNESEY VSOP

$9.00

HOT DAMN

$7.00

JAEGERMEISTER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

PAMA

$7.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$7.00

REMY MARTIN

$7.00

RUM CHATA

$7.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$7.00

SAMBUCCA BLACK

$7.00

SAMBUCCA WHITE

$7.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.00

TUACA

$6.00

2oz HENNESEY VSOP

$13.00

2oz REMY MARTIN

$13.00

BEER

16 oz Draft Beer

16oz Alaskan Amber

$5.75

16oz Angry Orchard

$5.75

16oz Atwater City Juice

$5.75

16oz Atwater Dirty Blonde

$5.75

16oz Bell's Oberon

$5.75

16oz Bell's Two Hearted

$5.75

16oz Blake's Hard Cider

$5.75

16oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz Bud Light

$3.75

16oz Cheboygan Blood Orange

$5.75

16oz Coors Light

$3.75

16oz Elisian Space Dust

$5.75

16oz Founder's All Day

$5.75

16oz Founder's Red Rye

$5.75

16oz Founder's Rubaeus

$6.50

16oz JC Shooter's

$5.25

16oz Kona Big Wave

$5.25

16oz Labatt Blue

$3.75

16oz Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.75

16oz Miller Light

$3.75

16oz Old Nation M-43

$7.50

16oz Petosky Juicy

$5.25

16oz Rhinegeist Raspy Cat

$5.75

16oz Sam Adam's Cherry Wheat

$5.75

16oz Sam Adam's Summer Ale

$5.75

16oz Short's Soft Parade

$6.50

16oz Stella Artios

$6.00

16oz Stone Buenaveza

$5.25

20oz Guiness

$6.50

22 oz Draft Beer

22oz Alaskan Amber

$6.75

22oz Angry Orchard

$6.75

22oz Atwater Detroit City Juice

$6.75

22oz Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.75

22oz Bell's Oberon

$6.75

22oz Bell's Two Hearted

$6.75

22oz Blake's Hard Cider

$6.75

22oz Blue Moon

$6.50

22oz Bud Light

$4.50

22oz Cheboygan Blood Orange

$6.75

22oz Coors Light

$4.50

22oz Elisian Space Dust

$6.75

22oz Founder's All Day

$6.75

22oz Founder's Red Rye

$6.75

22oz JC Shooter's

$6.25

22oz Kona Big Wave

$6.25

22oz Labatt Blue

$4.50

22oz Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.75

22oz Miller Light

$4.50

22oz Petosky Juicy

$6.25

22oz Rhinegeist Raspy Cat

$6.75

22oz Sam Adam's Cherry Wheat

$6.75

22oz Sam Adam's Summer Ale

$6.75

22oz Stella Artios

$7.00

22oz Stone Buenaveza

$6.75

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$4.00

Boddington's

$6.00

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Dos XX

$4.00

Dos XX Amber

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Labatt Nordic

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.25

PBR

$3.25

Red Bridge - Gluten Free

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Saparro

$6.50

Stella

$4.00

Strongbow

$5.00

Canned Beer/Seltzers

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Nurtrl Pineapple

$6.00

Nurtrl Watermelon

$6.00

Nutrl Mango

$6.00

Nutrl Orange

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

WINE

RED WINE

J Lohr Cabernet

$8.00

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

House Pinot Noir

$6.50

Parducci Merlot

$8.00

The Farm Collection Pinot Noir

$9.00

J Lohr Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Parducci Merlot BTL

$32.00

The Farm Collection Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

WHITE WINE

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House White Zinfandel

$6.50

J Lohr Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Terra D'Oro Moscato

$8.00

Chateau St. Michelle Reisling BTL

$28.00

J Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Nobilo Sauvgnon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Terra D'Oro Moscato BTL

$32.00

DRINKS

COCKTAILS

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$10.00

Captain Sunset

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Crownberry Apple

$8.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Luxury Margarita

$10.00

Luxury Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mini Beer

$6.00

Neighborhood Kool-Aid

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Strawberry Mule

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate MIlk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

MIlk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Pop

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pinepple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical Fruit

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

EXTRAS

4oz Guacamole

$2.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

Extra Breadstick

$0.50

Extra Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.25

Extra Fajita Set

$5.00

Extra Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.25

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.00

Extra Zip Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
6363 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

