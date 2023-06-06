- Home
Library Sports Pub & Grill
Library Sports Pub & Grill
No reviews yet
6363 Haggerty Road
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
FOOD
Soups & Salads
Baked French Onion
Creamy Chicken Tortilla
Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and green onions
Crock of Chili
Topped with Cheddar cheese and onion.
Soup of the Day
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce and cabbage mix, red & green peppers, green onion, mandarin oranges, and chopped cashews. Topped with grilled chicken, crispy wontons, and fresh cilantro. Served with our sesame ginger vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese Steak Salad
Grilled filet tips, red onion, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, shoestring fries, and drizzled bleu cheese dressing on top of our fresh arcadian mix.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made creamy dressing, with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese. Topped with a thinly sliced grilled chicken breast.
Chopped BBQ Salmon Salad
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, arcadian blend, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, red & green peppers, Cheddar cheese, avocado, cilantro, and tortilla strips. Served with BBQ ranch.
Cobb Salad
Turkey, ham, tomatoes, bacon, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese. Served over our fresh arcadian mix with choice of dressing.
Double Pub Salad
House Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made creamy dressing, with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese.
House Salad
Arcadian mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits, cashews, and Shredded carrots
Raspberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, chopped walnuts, and craisins. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
Voodoo Crispy Chicken Salad
Burger & Chicken
3-Alarm Burger
Lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, red onions, and sriracha mayonnaise.
BLT Chicken
Swiss cheese, Applewood smaked bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
BYO Burger
BYO Chicken Sandwhich
BYO Turkey Burger
Double Pub Burger
Twin 8oz patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our "Pub Secret Sauce"
Hawaiian Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, pineapple, teriyaki, and Swiss cheese
Mushroom, Bacon Swiss Burger
Applewood-smoked Bacon, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy chricken, boom boom sauce, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and coleslaw
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, on our grilled caraway rye
Philly-O Burger
Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and an over easy egg
Southwest Chicken
West CoastTurkey Burger
Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, and Provolone Cheese
Sandwiches
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based burger patty that looks, cooks and satisfies like fresh ground beef. A healthier burger option served on a brioche bun with spinach, tomato, red onion and boom boom sauce.
BYO Beyond Burger
Cali Reuben
Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1000 Island dressing. Served on dark rye bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing. Served on dark rye bread.
Fresh Catch
Our hand dipped tempura battered whitefish topped with American cheese. Served on a brioche bun with dill aioli, lettuce, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken & Veggie Wrap
A mixture of marinated chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, and Cheddar cheese. Grilled and dusted with Cajun seasoning wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled marinated Atlantic salmon with a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a brioche bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Horseradish Cheddar French Dip*
Full 1/2 pound of choice London broil topped with Horseradish white Cheddar cheese on a toasted French roll and served with hot Au Jus
Italian Ciabatta
Salami, pepperoni, honey ham, pesto mayo, Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mild peppers on a baked ciabatta.
Mediterranean Spinach Wrap
Roasted garlic hummus, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and grilled asparagus wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pub Club
Smoked turkey, honey ham, Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Sante Fe Steak Wrap
Thinly sliced fajita steak, mixed cheeses, black beans, corn, Pico de Gallo, and fresh cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Whitefish Reuben
Lightly dusted whitefish filet topped with coleslaw, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served on dark rye bread
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
BLT
Appetizers
Bomber Tots
Tater tots covered with chili, bacon, mixed cheeses & queso. Topped with sour cream and scallions.
Buffalo Dip
Marinated pulled chicken mixed with spices, cream cheese and buffalo sauce. Topped with mixed cheeses and baked. Served with warm tortilla chips
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Bites
Fresh hand-cut chicken bites, seasoned, lightly dusted, and fried to a golden brown with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled chicken, Pico de Gallo, and mixed cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Chips N Salsa
Edamame
Baby soybean pods steamed and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with a Sriracha soy sauce.
Family Size Pub Nachos
Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken or beef, creamy queso, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, and baked to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa. Individual. Guacamole served upon request.
Gluten Free Chicken Tender Platter
Gluten Free Tenders
Hummus Platter
Fresh roasted garlic hummus served with grilled pita, garden fresh broccoli, carrots, celery, red peppers, and cucumbers
Individual Pub Nachos
Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken or beef, creamy queso, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded mozzarella, and baked to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa. Individual. Guacamole served upon request.
Large Mozzarella Cheese Bread
Our hand-pressed dough topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown. Brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Parmesan cheese
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
Battered and fried golden brown. Served with marinara
Pot Stickers
Asian dumplings filled with pork, vegetables, and authentic Asian spices. Fried until golden brown. Served with a Thai chili sauce
Pretzel Bites
Bavarian pretzel bites brushed with butter and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with our homemade queso.
Pub Bread Sticks
Pub Stuffed Mushroms
Silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with herb and garlic cheese. Hand-battered and fried until golden brown. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley
Sliders
Four mini burgers topped with caramelized onions and choice of cheese
Small Mozzarella Cheese Bread
Our hand-pressed dough topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown. Brushed with garlic butter and dusted with Parmesan cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach, artichokes, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, and American cheeses. Served with warm tortilla chips.
Steak Tips
Tenderloin tips seared and seasoned with onions and peppers. Accompanied with our fresh hummus and grilled pita bread. Served with our signature zip sauce.
Wings
10 Traditional jumbo wings/drums served with celery and our homemade bleu cheese dressing.
Pizza
Small NYO Pizza
Large NYO Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken
Smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mixed cheese, red & green peppers, onions, and cilantro
Large BBQ Chicken
Smoky BBQ sauce, chicken, mixed cheese, red & green peppers, onions, and cilantro
Small BLT
Bacon, tomato, Mozzarella, mayo, and shredded lettuce
Large BLT
Bacon, tomato, Mozzarella, mayo, and shredded lettuce
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and Italian sausage
Small Pub Choice
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and Cajun seasoning
Large Pub Choice
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and Cajun seasoning
Small Veggie
Tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, and fresh garlic
Large Veggie
Tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, and fresh garlic
Entrees
Baked Whitefish
Oven Baked whitefish seasoned and topped with a Parmesan panko crust. Served with dill aioli and your choice of 2 sides.
Bistro Steaks*
Choice medallions grilled and served on a bed of onion straws. Accompanied with our signature zip sauce your choice of side.
Blackened Whitefish Tacos
Three flour tortillas topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, and cilantro lime sour cream
Cajun Tortellini
Three cheese tortellini mixed with spinach, and roasted red peppers tossed in a Cajun cream sauce and topped with diced green onions and served with garlic bread
Char-Grilled Chicken Entrée
Two 8oz boneless skinless chicken breasts topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, teriyaki, or BBQ. Served with your choice of two sides
Classic Alfredo
Classic Alfredo sauce served over fettuccine. Garnished with green onions, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Grilled seasoned Atlantic salmon topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, teriyaki, or BBQ. Served with your choice of two sides
Herb Stuffed Chicken Breast
An 8oz breast of chicken stuffed with herb & garlic cheese then rolled in Italian breadcrumbs. Baked until tender and finished with our dill butter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Jumbo Shrimp
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw
NY Strip Steak*
12oz strip steak char-grilled to your choice of temperature. Topped with our homemade steak butter and served with your choice of two sides.
Sizzling Fajitas
Original Southwest recipe. Served sizzling with all the trimmings
Tempura Battered Fish and Chips
Tempura battered whitefish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce
Sides
Kids
Dessert
LIQUOR
VODKA
ABSOLUTE
ABSOLUTE MANDRIN
ABSOLUTE PEPPAR
BELVEDERE
CIROC
CIROC APPLE
CIROC COCONUT
CIROC MANGO
CIROC PEACH
CIROC RED BERRY
GREY GOOSE
KETTLE ONE
SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY
SMIRNOFF CHERRY
SMIRNOFF CITRUS
SMIRNOFF PEACH
SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE
SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY
SMIRNOFF VANILLA
STOLI
STOLI VANILLA
SWEET TEA VODKA
THREE OLIVES LOOPY
Tito's
Well Vodka
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPASADO
CUERVO
CUERVO 1800
DON JULIO
PATRON
Well Tequila
WHISKEY
BUSHMILLS
CANADIAN CLUB
Crown Peach
CROWN ROYAL
CROWN ROYAL APPLE
CROWN ROYAL VANILLA
FIREBALL
GENTLEMAN JACK
JACK DANIELS
JACK DANIELS FIRE
JACK DANIELS HONEY
JAMESON
Jameson Black Barrell
Jameson Orange
MAKERS MARK
RED STAG CHERRY
SEAGRAMS 7
SEAGRAMS VO
SKREWBALL
TULAMORE DEW
Well Whiskey
SCOTCH/BOURBON
ANGELS ENVY
BASIL HAYDEN
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
BULLEIT
BULLEIT RYE
CHIVAS
DEWARS
EAGLE RARE
ELIJAH CRAIG
GLENFIDDICH
GLENLIVET
J & B
JIM BEAM
JOHNNY WALKER BLACK
JOHNNY WALKER RED
KNOB CREEK
MACALLAN 12yr
Redemption
Redemption High Rye
Redemption Rye
Well Scotch
WILD TURKEY 101
WOODFORD RESERVE
Yellowstone
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
BAILEYS
BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS
CHRISTIAN BROS BRANDY
FRANGELICO
GRAND MARNIER
HENNESEY VSOP
HOT DAMN
JAEGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
PAMA
PEACH SCHNAPPS
PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS
REMY MARTIN
RUM CHATA
RUMPLEMINTZ
SAMBUCCA BLACK
SAMBUCCA WHITE
SOUTHERN COMFORT
TUACA
BEER
16 oz Draft Beer
16oz Alaskan Amber
16oz Angry Orchard
16oz Atwater City Juice
16oz Atwater Dirty Blonde
16oz Bell's Oberon
16oz Bell's Two Hearted
16oz Blake's Hard Cider
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Bud Light
16oz Cheboygan Blood Orange
16oz Coors Light
16oz Elisian Space Dust
16oz Founder's All Day
16oz Founder's Red Rye
16oz Founder's Rubaeus
16oz JC Shooter's
16oz Kona Big Wave
16oz Labatt Blue
16oz Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
16oz Miller Light
16oz Old Nation M-43
16oz Petosky Juicy
16oz Rhinegeist Raspy Cat
16oz Sam Adam's Cherry Wheat
16oz Sam Adam's Summer Ale
16oz Short's Soft Parade
16oz Stella Artios
16oz Stone Buenaveza
20oz Guiness
22 oz Draft Beer
22oz Alaskan Amber
22oz Angry Orchard
22oz Atwater Detroit City Juice
22oz Atwater Dirty Blonde
22oz Bell's Oberon
22oz Bell's Two Hearted
22oz Blake's Hard Cider
22oz Blue Moon
22oz Bud Light
22oz Cheboygan Blood Orange
22oz Coors Light
22oz Elisian Space Dust
22oz Founder's All Day
22oz Founder's Red Rye
22oz JC Shooter's
22oz Kona Big Wave
22oz Labatt Blue
22oz Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
22oz Miller Light
22oz Petosky Juicy
22oz Rhinegeist Raspy Cat
22oz Sam Adam's Cherry Wheat
22oz Sam Adam's Summer Ale
22oz Stella Artios
22oz Stone Buenaveza
Bottled Beer
Amstel Light
Boddington's
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dos XX
Dos XX Amber
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt Nordic
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Miller Light
Modelo
O'Douls
PBR
Red Bridge - Gluten Free
Sam Adams
Saparro
Stella
Strongbow
Canned Beer/Seltzers
WINE
RED WINE
WHITE WINE
Chateau St. Michelle Reisling
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House White Zinfandel
J Lohr Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
Terra D'Oro Moscato
Chateau St. Michelle Reisling BTL
J Lohr Chardonnay BTL
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL
Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio BTL
Nobilo Sauvgnon Blanc BTL
Terra D'Oro Moscato BTL
DRINKS
COCKTAILS
Bulleit Old Fashioned
Captain Sunset
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Crownberry Apple
Dirty Girl Scout
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Johnny Vegas
Kentucky Mule
Long Beach
Long Island
Luxury Margarita
Luxury Pineapple Margarita
Mimosa
Mini Beer
Neighborhood Kool-Aid
Nutty Irishman
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
Red Headed Slut
Sex on the Beach
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Mule
Top Shelf Long Island
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
Liquid Marijuana
N/A BEVERAGES
Cherry Coke
Chocolate MIlk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
MIlk
Orange Juice
Orange Pop
Pellegrino
Pinepple Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull Blue
Red Bull Tropical Fruit
Root Beer
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Fruit Punch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6363 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322