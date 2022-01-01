Restaurant header imageView gallery

Libretto's Pizzeria

15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A

Charlotte, NC 28277

Order Again

18" Specialty Pizza

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.99

18" Bianca

$21.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

18" Chicken Parm

$24.99

18" Florentine

$24.99

18" Harvest

$25.99

18" Il Diavolo

$24.99

18" Lasagna

$24.99

18" Margherita

$20.99

18" Meat Lovers

$25.99

18" New Yorker

$25.99

18" San Gennaro

$24.99

18" The Breakfast Pizza

$24.99

18" Alla Vodka Pizza

$22.99

14" Specialty Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.49

14" Bianca

$17.49

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.49

14" Chicken Parm

$18.49

14" Florentine

$18.49

14" Harvest

$21.49

14" Il Diavolo

$21.49

14" Lasagna

$18.49

14" Margherita Pizza

$16.49

14" Meat Lovers

$21.49

14" New Yorker

$21.49

14" San Gennaro

$19.49

14" The Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

14" Alla Vodka Pizza

$18.49

10" Specialty Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

10" Bianca

$10.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

10" Chicken Parm

$11.99

10" Florentine

$11.99

10" Harvest

$13.99

10" Il Diavolo

$13.99

10" Lasagna

$11.99

10" Margherita Pizza

$10.99

10" Meat Lovers

$13.99

10" New Yorker

$13.99

10" San Gennaro

$13.99

10" The Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

10" Alla Vodka Pizza

$13.99

Juniors Sandwiches

Appolonia

$12.99

Balboa

$10.99

BLT

$9.99

Cecilia

$10.99

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.99

Chopped Cheese

$12.99

Cuban

$12.99

Diner Burger

$13.99

Enzo

$12.99

French Dip

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Godfather Panini

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Hero

$10.99

Italian Stallion

$12.99

Lil Frankie

$7.99Out of stock

Pastrami Reuben

$13.99

Paulie

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Sarge

$13.99

Sausage and Pepper Hero

$10.99

Slivio's Melt

$9.99

Soprano

$12.99

The Parmigiana

$10.99

Uncle Junior

$11.99

Worlds Best

$13.99

Juniors Sides

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.95

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Juniors Catering

Boxed Lunch

$11.99

Sandwich Trays

Sharable Sandwiches

Salad Trays

Premium Sides

Dessert Trays

Drinks

Juniors Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.99

Sweet Potato Soup

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Miso Mushroom Soup

Minestrone

$4.99

Gumbo

$5.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Loaded Potato Soup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

