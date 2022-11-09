Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lib's Grill - Bel Air

review star

No reviews yet

1204 Agora Drive

Bel Air, MD 21014

BBQ Bacon Fried Chicken
Asian Fried Brussels Sprouts
Blackened Chicken Pasta

SNACKS

Asian Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

crispy pork, honey, Sriracha soy, garlic, ginger

Candied Bacon

$6.00

house-cured, brown sugar

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

deviled, stuffed with crab & old bay

Tajin & Lime Edamame

$7.00

garlic butter, herbs

Fig & Pine Nut Butter Board

$8.00

Whipped Herb Goat Cheese Creme Brulee

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Blackened Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Liberatore family recipe, olives, ground beef, cranberries, onion, egg, chimichurri

Bourbon Red Pepper Mussels

$14.00

white wine, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, parsley

Crab Dip

$15.00

house ciabatta bread, jumbo lump crab, old bay

Fish Tacos

$9.00

crispy fish, crunchy slaw. spicy aioli

Fried Oysters

$11.00

celery root slaw, chipotle remoulade, herb oil

Hand-Battered Buffalo Tenders

$8.00

bleu cheese, celery

Mini Crab Cakes

$20.00

Short Rib Poutine

$11.00

truffle fries, short rib, cheese, gravy, scallions

Sinking Crab Cakes

$22.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

truffle, garlic, parmesan, hand-cut fries

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

truffle ponzu, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, green onion, housemade chips

FLATBREADS

Cajun Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Cauliflower Crust Flatbread

$14.00

Proscuitto & Provolone Flatbread

$14.00

Seafood Flatbread

$22.00

crab dip spread, lump crab, mozzarella, shrimp, old bay

SALAD

Baby Kale Ceasar

$8.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Fall Spinach Salad

$10.00

goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries, basil, toasted almonds, champagne vinaigrette

Romaine Ceasar

$8.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Small Field Salad

$5.00

field greens, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Kale Ceasar Salad

$5.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Small Romaine Ceasar Salad

$5.00

crispy croutons, parmesan, creamy ceasar

Tortilla Salad

$10.00

romaine, black beans, corn salsa, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, deviled egg

SOUP

Cream of Crab Soup

$12.00

MD Crab

$10.00

served with crackers

Osyter Stew

$10.00

served with crackers

Soup du Jour

$8.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ Bacon Fried Chicken

$12.00

seedless bun, cheddar cheese, crispy chicken, bacon, sweet BBQ, hand-cut fries

Buttered Lobstah Roll

$26.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

seedless bun, lettuce, tomato, old bay tartar, hand-cut fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Salmon BLT

$16.00

whole grain ciabatta, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, hand-cut fries

Roseda Burger

$15.00

seedless bun, handcrafted beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, hand-cut fries

Roseda Hotdog

$12.00

MAINS

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$24.00

housemade lumachelle pasta, peas, tomatoes, pine nuts, blackened chicken, cajun cream sauce

Braised Short Rib Pasta

$26.00

homemade lumachelle pasta, braised short rib, whipped burrata, basil

Chicken Biscuit Entree

$26.00

Filet of Beef - 8oz

$36.00

roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, pecorino sauce

Half Lobster Mac

$16.00

housemade lumachelle pasta, cheese sauce, parmesan, panko

Half Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, cajun cream, cheddar grits

JW Treuth Meatloaf

$22.00

hand-crafted beef, tomato jam, sunny egg, whipped potatoes, green beans, demi glaze

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$32.00

homemade lumachelle pasta, cheese sauce, truffle oil, panko, parmesan

Pistachio & Pepita Salmon

$27.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Roseda Ribeye - 14oz

$48.00

Roseda Sirloin - 10oz

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, cajun cream, cheddar grits

Steak Salad

$24.00

spring mix, tenderloin, roasted potatoes, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette, onion straws, demi glaze

Stuffed Portobello Entree

$20.00

SIDES

Add Blackened Chicken

$7.00

blackened & grilled

Add Blackened Salmon

$11.00

blackened & grilled

Add Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

blackened & grilled (5)

Add Collard Greens

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$7.00

grilled chicken breast

Add Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

grilled shrimp (5)

Add Salmon

$11.00

grilled salmon

Add Steak

$11.00

grilled tenderloin

Baked Potato

$5.00

side baked potato

French Beans

$5.00

side of green beans

Garlic Spinach

$5.00

side of garlic spinach

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

side of grilled asparagus

Large Side Fries

$7.00

Side of Collard Greens

$5.00

Side of Short Rib Chili

$5.00

Small Side Fries

$5.00

side of hand-cut fries

Small Truffle Fries

$5.00

side of truffle fries

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

side whipped potatoes

KIDS MENU

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.75

creamy housemade pasta

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.75

hand cut fries, crispy chicken

Kid's Burger

$9.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, hand cut fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.75

marinara & mozzarella

Kid's Pasta & Butter

$9.75

butter, housemade pasta

Kid's Pasta & Marinara

$9.75

marinara, housemade pasta

Kids Drink

Food Specials

Entree #2

$28.00Out of stock

Entree W/ Temp #1

$40.00Out of stock

Entree w/ Temp #2

$30.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour

$10.00Out of stock

Appetizer #2

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Lamb Chops

$34.00Out of stock

Calamari App

$20.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Di Frutti Di Mare

$26.00Out of stock

Lamp Chop Spec

$30.00Out of stock

Salmn Cakes App

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted Lamp Shank

$28.00Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto Entree

$34.00Out of stock

Clam Pasta Special

$27.00

Desserts

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$10.00

Celebration

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla creme custard

Happy Endings

Heath Bar Bread Pudding

$8.00

heath bar crumbles, caramel sauce, whipped cream

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

double sccop

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

double scoop

Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Triple Choc Mousse Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Tirimusu

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Flann

$8.00Out of stock

Oysters

LGO

$1.50

Malpeque

$2.75

Blue Point

$2.50Out of stock

West Pass

$2.75Out of stock

Raspberry Point

$2.75

Moonstone

$2.00Out of stock

Happy Oyster

$2.75Out of stock

Nasketucket

$2.75Out of stock

Wellfleet

$2.50

Whitestone

$2.50Out of stock

Orchard Points

$2.50

Choptank

$2.50

Raw Bar Items

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

served chilled, cocktail sauce

BOH Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

half pound, old bay, onions, cocktail

Dozen Steamed Clams

$12.00

Raw Clam

$0.99

Shooters

Vodka Oyster Shooter

$4.00

Natty Bo Oyster Shooter

$3.00

Mary Oyster Shooter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a steak, seafood and raw bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, boutique wines and craft beers. We pride ourselves in providing an excellent guest experience in a neighborhood restaurant.

1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014

