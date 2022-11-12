Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Lickity Split, New Holland

586 Reviews

$

209 E Main St

New Holland, PA 17557

Popular Items

Stuffed Pretzel Melt
Garden Spot Melt
Thanksgiving Day

Saturday Special

BLT Pesto Melt

$9.49

BLT Pesto Melt: bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pesto spread and melted cheddar on grilled rye bread.

Cuban

Cuban

$11.49

grilled ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy brown mustard, grilled on crunchy ciabatta

Apps

Pretzel Nuggets

Pretzel Nuggets

$7.99

15 soft pretzel nuggets served with cheddar sauce and cranberry honey mustard

Roast Beef Quesadilla

Roast Beef Quesadilla

$13.29

Roast beef and melted cheddar with either BBQ sauce or horseradish mayo on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.29

crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

crispy tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar cheeses served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side

Chips & Salsa
$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
PA Dutch Platter

PA Dutch Platter

$9.29

a platter of leaf lettuce with chicken salad, cheese slices, red beet egg, red beets, sweet bologna and crackers

Soups

Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles. Check under our soup selections for other soups such as our famous creamy dill pickle!
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.79

Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.29

Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.

Salads

mixed greens with dried cranberries, almonds, tomatoes and onions with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.49+

romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.29

mixed greens, turkey, ham, swiss cheese, red beet egg, tomatoes and croutons

Lickity Split Salad

Lickity Split Salad

$11.49+

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and potato sticks with choice of dressing

Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$11.49+

mixed greens, mandarin oranges, apples, dried cranberries, almonds and cucumbers served with poppy seed dressing

Spring House Salad

Spring House Salad

$10.49+

mixed greens with dried cranberries, almonds, tomatoes and onions

Combos

Soup & Half Sandwich

Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

Choose a sandwich or wrap and soup. Excludes Pretzel Melts, Club, and Black Bean Wrap.

Small Salad & Half Sandwich

Small Salad & Half Sandwich

$11.99

choose a salad and sandwich or wrap (does not include chips or sides and excludes chef salad)

Small Salad & Soup

Small Salad & Soup

$10.99

choose a salad (does not include chef salad) And soup

Half Sandwich w/chips
$7.25

Half Sandwich w/chips

$7.25

Wraps

Rubinson’s Wrap

Rubinson’s Wrap

$12.99

house-made creamy chicken salad with dried cranberries, almonds, lettuce and tomato in choice of tortilla wrap

Black Bean Wrap

Black Bean Wrap

$11.99

Tex-Mex rice mix, black beans, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and salsa in choice of tortilla wrap

Brimmer Avenue Wrap

Brimmer Avenue Wrap

$12.99

fresh roasted turkey, crispy bacon, ranch, American cheese, lettuce and tomato in choice of tortilla wrap

Chix Caesar Wrap

Chix Caesar Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons and fresh parmesan cheese covered with creamy caesar dressing in choice of tortilla wrap

Grilled Main Street Wrap

Grilled Main Street Wrap

$9.99

grilled ham, swiss cheese, sliced apples and spicy brown mustard in choice of tortilla wrap

Old Bay Chicken Wrap

Old Bay Chicken Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and old bay mayonnaise In choice of tortilla wrap

Smokey BBQ Chicken Wrap

Smokey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.49

grilled chicken breast topped with smokey bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and coleslaw in choice of tortilla wrap

Wild Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Wild Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing in choice of tortilla wrap

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese with your choice of tortilla wrap and dressing

Grilled Sandwiches

200 Block Grilled Cheese

200 Block Grilled Cheese

$7.29

american, provolone and cheddar cheeses on grilled wheatberry bread add bacon (+1.50) or tomato (+.50)

Baler Beef Melt

Baler Beef Melt

$10.49

grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce on a kaiser roll

The Clarion

The Clarion

$12.49

Turkey or roast beef,, swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1,000 island on grilled deli rye

Classic Grilled Cheese
$6.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Cuban

Cuban

$11.49

grilled ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy brown mustard, grilled on crunchy ciabatta

New Holland Griller

New Holland Griller

$9.49

thick cut slice of sweet bologna, provolone and cheddar cheese, with yellow mustard on grilled wheatberry bread

Garden Spot Melt

Garden Spot Melt

$12.49

creamy chicken salad with bacon and cheddar cheese served on grilled ciabatta

Stuffed Pretzel Melt

Stuffed Pretzel Melt

$12.29

locally made by our Pennsylvania Dutch friends, choose from ham and cheese, or pork bbq, encased in baked pretzel dough

Sales Barn Beef Dip

Sales Barn Beef Dip

$10.49

roast beef, provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll served with a side of beef au jus

Town Clock News (aka Rueben)

Town Clock News (aka Rueben)

$12.49

Roasted turkey or roast beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island, on grilled deli rye

Trimmer's Tribute

Trimmer's Tribute

$12.49

roasted turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, apple butter and apple slices on grilled ciabatta

Veggie Melt

Veggie Melt

$10.29

provolone and cheddar cheese with tomato, lettuce and cucumber on grilled deli rye with your choice of dressing

Weaver's Chicken

Weaver's Chicken

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch or bbq dressing on a kaiser roll

Signature Sandwiches

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day

$11.99

roasted turkey, warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise on a kaiser roll

Railroad Ave. Sub

Railroad Ave. Sub

$11.99

provolone cheese, capicola ham, hard salami, lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, oregano and olive oil on a sub roll

Lickity Lou Club

Lickity Lou Club

$13.99

triple-decker with ham, roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayonnaise on your choice of toast

BLT

BLT

$8.49

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on your choice of toast

Make-Your-Own Sandwich
$11.99

Make-Your-Own Sandwich

$11.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.00
MYO Kids Meal
$5.00

MYO Kids Meal

$5.00

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99
Syrup

Syrup

$0.50
Coke

Coke

$2.79
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79
Birch Beer

Birch Beer

$2.79
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.29

A glass of sprite with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Strawberry Patch Lemonade
$3.99

Strawberry Patch Lemonade

$3.99
Sweet Tea - Gold Peak
$2.79

Sweet Tea - Gold Peak

$2.79
Unsweetened Tea - Gold Peak
$2.79

Unsweetened Tea - Gold Peak

$2.79
Italian Soda
$2.69

Italian Soda

$2.69
Coffee 16 0z
$1.99

Coffee 16 0z

$1.99
Arnold Palmer (Sweet tea and Lemonade)

Arnold Palmer (Sweet tea and Lemonade)

$2.79

Half sweet tea half lemonade

Chocolate Milk
$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.69
White Milk

White Milk

$2.69
Hot Chocolate
$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.79

Seltzer Water
$1.50

$1.50

Hot Chocolate Float
$5.00

$5.00

Scoops

Petite Scoop

Petite Scoop

$3.00

the right size for kids or those with full bellies

Single Scoop

Single Scoop

$4.00

a single scoop of your favorite flavor, about the size of a baseball

Double Scoop

Double Scoop

$6.00

choose up to two flavors, about the size of a baseball with a cap

Sundaes

Cinnamon Pretzel Dippers

Cinnamon Pretzel Dippers

$8.99

A shareable dessert with 15 cinnamon pretzel nuggets, caramel dipping sauce, and your choice of two small ice creams.

Classic Brownie Sundae

Classic Brownie Sundae

$7.00+

chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownie, hot fudge, whipped topping, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry

CMP

CMP

$7.00+

vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, marshmallow topping, crushed peanuts, whipped topping and a cherry

Cookie Bottom

Cookie Bottom

$6.99

chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped topping, chocolate chips and a cherry

Jiminy Cricket

Jiminy Cricket

$7.00+

mint chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, crushed oreos, whipped topping, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry

Musty Dusty

Musty Dusty

$7.00+

vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, malt, whipped topping and a cherry

Nuts About New Holland

Nuts About New Holland

$7.00+

peanut butter ripple ice cream, hot fudge, wet walnuts, crushed peanuts, whipped topping and a cherry

Plowed Field

Plowed Field

$7.00+

cookies & cream ice cream, crushed oreos, chocolate syrup, gummy worms, whipped topping and a cherry

Sweet & Salty Brownie

Sweet & Salty Brownie

$7.00+

vanilla ice cream, brownie, crushed pretzels, caramel, whipped topping, salt crystals and a cherry

Sweet Road Apple

Sweet Road Apple

$7.00+

(Also known as death by chocolate) chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, crushed oreos, chocolate sprinkles, chocolate chips, crushed peanuts, whipped topping and a cherry

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$6.00+

homemade waffles with your choice of ice cream, and powdered sugar

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$6.25

two scoops of ice cream with two toppings over a homemade waffle, whipped topping and a cherry

Wet & Muddy

Wet & Muddy

$7.00+

vanilla ice cream, caramel, malt, whipped topping and a cherry

SM Make Your Own

SM Make Your Own

$5.50

one flavor of ice cream with one topping, whipped topping and a cherry

Regular Make Your Own

Regular Make Your Own

$7.00

Choose up to two flavors of ice cream with two toppings, whipped topping and a cherry

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwhich
$5.00

$5.00

Ice Cream Nachos
$7.00

$7.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.00+

made the old-fashioned way with any flavor ice cream, whipped topping and a cherry

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

vanilla ice cream blended with strawberry purée, whipped topping and a cherry

Black And White Shake

Black And White Shake

$6.00

vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate syrup, whipped topping and a cherry

Campfire Shake

Campfire Shake

$7.00Out of stock

vanilla or chocolate malt shake topped with roasted marshmallows, whipped topping and a cherry

Radioshack Shake

Radioshack Shake

$7.00

chocolate ice cream mixed with caramel, oreos, whipped topping and a cherry

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

vanilla ice cream floating in a glass of root beer, coke, or birch beer

Desserts

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.50

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate - Choose Amount

$5.00+
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for your continued support We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings. We appreciate all your support and business! #newhollandstrong

209 E Main St, New Holland, PA 17557

Consumer pic
Lickity Split image
Lickity Split image
Lickity Split image

