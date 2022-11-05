Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Life Bistro

220 Reviews

$$

2036 Sylvan Road

Atlanta, GA 30310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan and Alkaline Fine Dining

Location

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arden's Garden - Sylvan Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2181 Sylvan Road East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - East Point
orange star4.7 • 816
3113 Main St East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta-JOLO
orange star4.5 • 1,182
19 Joseph E Lowery Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Slutty Vegan - Edgewood
orange star4.5 • 1,174
476 Edgewood Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Marietta St
orange starNo Reviews
969 Marietta St NW #300 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Little Five Points
orange star4.8 • 40
1117 Euclid Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston