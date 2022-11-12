Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave

228 Reviews

$$

1765 NW 23rd Ave

Portland, OR 97210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
Build Your Own Pizza
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara

$13.00

Garlic cheese bread served with marinara sauce.

Large Kale-Arugula

Large Kale-Arugula

$13.00

Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey-lemon vinaigrette

Small Kale-Arugula

Small Kale-Arugula

$7.00

Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey-lemon vinaigrette

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.00

House caesar with parmesan and croutons

Small Toasted Ravioli

Small Toasted Ravioli

$7.00

6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara

Large Toasted Ravioli

Large Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara

Small Ceasar

Small Ceasar

$7.00

House caesar with parmesan and croutons

Pizza Pies

Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

$13.00

Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers

$15.00

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Vegan Cheese Pie, House Cashew Mozzarella, Nutritional Yeast Parm

Vegan Cheese Pie, House Cashew Mozzarella, Nutritional Yeast Parm

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Cheese Pie, House made cashew mozzarella, and nutritional yeast parm on a tomato sauce base.

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base

$16.00

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit

$15.00

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit on tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey

$17.00

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey on tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Bacon, Goat Cheese & Oven Roasted Leeks EVOO base

Bacon, Goat Cheese & Oven Roasted Leeks EVOO base

$17.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, roasted leeks, and goat cheese on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm

Tikka Masala Seasonal Special

$16.00Out of stock

Tikka masala base with mozzarella and caramelized onions, topped with feta and fresh cilantro

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00

Fresh-made in Portland with marinara and parmesan

Kid Pasta (Only Butter + Parm)

Kid Pasta (Only Butter + Parm)

$10.00

Fresh-made in Portland with parmesan. Does not include marinara

Sides

Chili Flakes

Red pepper flakes

Chili Oil

$0.00+

Made in house, infused with: Garlic, chili flakes, coriander, and fennel *2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*

Marinara Side

Made in house

Parm

Freshly grated

Ranch

$0.00+

Made in house *2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*

Honey

$1.00

Beverages

NonAlcoholic Beverages

Beer

Wine

Socks

Pizza Pride Sock

Pizza Pride Sock

$12.00Out of stock

100% of proceeds go to LGBTQIA2S+ services at New Avenues for youth! Supplies are limited!

Tshirts

Xs sm shirt

Xs sm shirt

$25.00
Sm Shirt

Sm Shirt

$25.00

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

M Shirt

M Shirt

$25.00

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

Lg shirt

Lg shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL shirt

XL shirt

$25.00Out of stock
2XL shirt

2XL shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.

Website

Location

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery
Life of Pie image
Life of Pie image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
orange starNo Reviews
1309 NW Hoyt St Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Life of Pie - N Williams Ave
orange star4.6 • 186
3632 N Williams Ave Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
orange star4.4 • 478
2434 NE MLK Blvd. Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Pizza Jerk PSU
orange starNo Reviews
1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120 Portland, OR 97201
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Santa Fe Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,148
831 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
little big burger - NW 23rd
orange star4.2 • 1,090
930 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Southland Whiskey Kitchen - 1422 NW 23rd st
orange star4.0 • 902
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
The Fireside - 801 NW 23rd Ave
orange star4.4 • 867
801 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
orange star4.8 • 200
836 NW 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland
orange star4.7 • 89
2122 NW Quimby Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Buckman
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston