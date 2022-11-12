Pizza
Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
228 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
