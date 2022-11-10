Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

186 Reviews

$

3632 N Williams Ave

Portland, OR 97227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HH Margherita
Build Your Own Pizza
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

Starters

Small Toasted Ravioli

Small Toasted Ravioli

$7.00

6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara

Large Toasted Ravioli

Large Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$13.00

Served with marinara

Small Kale-Arugula

Small Kale-Arugula

$7.00

Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey -lemon vinaigrette

Large Kale-Arugula

Large Kale-Arugula

$13.00

Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey -lemon vinaigrette

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.00

With parmesan and croutons

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$13.00

With parmesan and croutons

Pizza Pies

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm

Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil

$13.00

tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers

$15.00

Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base

$16.00

Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit

$15.00

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese w/ Garlic Confit on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey

$17.00

Salami, Mama Lil's, Goat Cheese & Honey on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm

Bacon, Goat Cheese, Leeks, Caramelized Onions EVOO base

Bacon, Goat Cheese, Leeks, Caramelized Onions EVOO base

$17.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, roasted leeks and goat cheese on an olive oil base with mozzarella and parm

Vegan Cheese Pie, House Cashew Mozzarella, Nutritional Yeast Parm

Vegan Cheese Pie, House Cashew Mozzarella, Nutritional Yeast Parm

$14.00

Vegan Cheese Pie, House Cashew Mozzarella, Nutritional Yeast Parm on a tomato sauce base

Tikka Masala Seasonal Special

$16.00Out of stock

Tikka masala base with mozzarella and caramelized onions, topped with feta and fresh cilantro

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.00

Fresh-made in Portland with marinara and parmesan

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Pasta fresh-made in Portland with parmesan and butter. Does not include Marinara

Sides

Chili Flakes

Crushed red pepper flakes

Chili Oil

$0.00+

House-made chili oil infused with: Garlic, red pepper flakes, coriander, and fennel *2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*

Side Marinara

Made in house

Parm

Freshly grated

Ranch

$0.00+Out of stock

Made in house *2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*

Beverages

NonAlcoholic Beverages

Beer

Wine

Tshirts

Limited edition Life of Pie Tshirt!
XS shirt

XS shirt

$25.00
SM shirt

SM shirt

$25.00

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

Med shirt

Med shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

LG shirt

LG shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

XL shirt

XL shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Limited edition design. Bella Canvas 100% cotton

2XL shirt

2XL shirt

$25.00Out of stock

HH Pizza

HH Margherita

HH Margherita

$7.00

tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil. Available as is with no additional toppings for Happy hour 11-6pm!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.

Website

Location

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
Life of Pie image
Life of Pie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparky's Pizza - Brazee
orange star4.4 • 478
2434 NE MLK Blvd. Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
orange starNo Reviews
1309 NW Hoyt St Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Bonne Chance
orange starNo Reviews
2203 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
orange star4.8 • 228
1765 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Lombard
orange star4.4 • 853
7530 NE MLK Blvd Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

little big burger - Mississippi
orange star4.5 • 2,209
3747 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Shine Distillery & Grill
orange star4.7 • 361
4232 N Williams Ave Portland, OR 97217
View restaurantnext
South x Northwest
orange star5.0 • 1
3928 N. Mississippi Ave. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston