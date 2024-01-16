Life Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info
Changing Lives One Meal At A Time
Location
714 Old Fort Road E, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wintzell's Oyster House - Greenville
No Reviews
128 Interstate Drive Greenville, AL 36037
View restaurant
More near Fort Deposit