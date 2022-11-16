Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
American

Life - The Vegan Drive Thru

276 Reviews

$$

3310 Del Prado Blvd

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BLTA
Mac & Cheese
Banana Nut Muffin

Quick Order

Cali Burger

$9.85

BLTA

$8.45

Broccoli Cheddar Soup (12oz)

$7.51

Oxygen Boost

$6.99+

Tropical Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.39

TuNO Sandwich

$9.39

Mac & Cheese

$7.51

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29+

AÇAI Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

Classic Burger

$8.45

Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich

$9.39

Potato Salad

$6.57

Blue Lemonade

$3.29+

TuNO Melt

$9.39

Brownie

$3.75

Snausage Egg and Cheeze

$8.98

Sunflower sausage patty, just egg, cheddar cheeze, on a buttered gluten free waffle.

Special

$12.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Chz

$7.76

Coconut Bacon, Just Egg, Cheddar Chz on an English Muffin with a Maple Butter spread.

DLX Bacon Egg & Chz

$8.98

Coconut Bacon, Just Egg, Cheddar Chz, Avocado, & Tomato on an English Muffin with Maple Butter spread

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$8.47

Just Egg, Cheddar Chz, Tomato, & Avocado on an English Muffin with a Maple Butter spread.

Snausage Egg and Cheeze

$8.98

Sunflower sausage patty, just egg, cheddar cheeze, on a buttered gluten free waffle.

Avocado Toast

$6.82

Plain Bagel

$2.55

Everything Bagel

$2.55Out of stock

Breakfast Bowl

$7.95

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$3.72

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

$3.72Out of stock

Waffles 2

$4.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cali Burger

$9.85

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.39

Classic Burger

$8.45

Buffalo Chickpea Sandwich

$9.39

BLTA

$8.45

TuNO Sandwich

$9.39

TuNO Melt

$9.39

Buffalo Chickpea Melt

$9.39

Salads

Southwest Salad

$11.26

Greek Salad

$11.26

TuNO Salad

$11.26

Summer Salad

$11.26

Caesar Salad

$9.85

Side Salad

$4.80

Side Dishes

Potato Salad

$6.57

Mac & Cheese

$7.51

Buffalo Fried Broccoli 2 Oz Ranch

$9.39

Guacamole w/ Chips

$8.45

Large Fry

$7.51

Small Fry

$5.05

Tuno Side

$7.58

Buffalo Chickpea side

$7.58

Side Of Guac

$3.00

Apple Whole

$2.50

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup (12oz)

$7.51

Chili (12oz)

$7.04

Soup of the Day

$7.04Out of stock

Desserts & Muffins

Brownie

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.20

Original Cheesecake

$8.70Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.55

Blueberry Lemon Pop Muffin

$4.20

Chocolate Cheezecake

$9.55Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheezecake

$9.55

ICED & WATER

Blue Lemonade

$3.29+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29+

Iced Black Tea

$2.82+

Iced Green Tea

$2.82+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.65+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$2.72+

Mountain Valley

$2.82+

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.99+

Grapefruit Juice

$6.99+

Apple Juice

$7.56+

Sunrise

$6.99+

Shooting Star

$6.99+

Oxygen Boost

$6.99+

Feisty Beet

$6.99+

Ginger Shot

$1.75

Smoothies

Very Berry Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

Tropical Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

AÇAI Smoothie (16oz)

$7.51

Electric Matcha

$7.51

Dragon Smoothie

$8.45

Botanical & Kombucha

Delta 9 Perfect Pear

$11.00

Delta 9 Lemon Pound Cake

$11.00

Delta 8 Gummy Bear

$11.00Out of stock

Delta 8 Grape Escape

$11.00Out of stock

Delta 8 Passion Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Delta 8 Laidback Lemonade

$11.00

CBD Citrus Twist

$10.00Out of stock

CBD Mellow Melon

$10.00

KAVA Peach On The Beach

$10.00

KAVA Orange Dream

$10.00

Green Elixir Tiki Apple

$10.00

Red Elixir Hibiscus Berry

$10.00

White Elixir Bimini Blue

$10.00

Kombucha

$5.16

4PackDelta

$42.00

Botanical Promo

Kombucha

$5.16

Botanical Seltzer Promo

$6.99

Botanical Seltzer Delta 8 Promo

$7.99

HOT

Hot Coffee

$3.29+

Hot Tea

$2.72+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3310 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Directions

Gallery
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru image
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anthony's on the BLVD
orange star3.7 • 458
1303 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (North Cape/Del Prado)
orange star3.9 • 554
2481 Del Prado Blvd N Cape Coral, FL 33909
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers Beach
orange star4.7 • 87
17979 San Carlos Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Steve's Place
orange starNo Reviews
5781 Bayshore Road Ft Myers, FL 33917
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cape Coral

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cape Coral
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston