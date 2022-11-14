  • Home
Burgers
Salad

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 Life & Time West

570 Reviews

$$

320 SW Century Dr

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Kennebec Fries
Single Cheese Burger

Burgers

Single Cheese Burger

Single Cheese Burger

$8.00

Oregon Country Natural 1/4 pound beef patty, organic lettuce, tomato and onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with our super sauce and cheddar cheese.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$10.00

Double Oregon Country Natural 1/4 pound beef patties, organic lettuce, tomato and onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with our super sauce and cheddar cheese.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond Meat patty, organic lettuce, tomato and onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with our super sauce.

Sandos

Spicy

Spicy

$9.25

Our Crispy Chicken Sando, but with the addition of house-made hot sauce for that extra kick!

Crispy

Crispy

$9.00

Crispy chicken breast in a house-made gluten-free breading and topped with lettuce, tomato & onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with our super sauce

Grilled

Grilled

$8.75

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with our super sauce

Club

Club

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & onion, on an organic whole wheat bun with buttermilk ranch, avocado, and bacon

Salads

Ginger Miso

Ginger Miso

$10.00

Ginger miso dressing,mango, edamame, cabbage, cucumber, shredded carrot, crispy glass noodles

Citrus Avocado

Citrus Avocado

$9.50

Citrus avocado dressing, avocado, zataar carrots, sunflower seeds, roasted cauliflower

Ahi Poke Salad

Ahi Poke Salad

$16.00

Sesame soy dressing, fresh Ahi tuna, avocado, crispy bean sprouts, cucumber, cabbage, cilantro, and furikake

Bowls

Tex Mex

Tex Mex

$11.00

Brown rice, black beans, corn salsa, cotija, cilantro, chili crema, avocado.

Thai

Thai

$11.50

Quinoa, mint, candied peanuts, cabbage & veggie slaw, honey lime tamari sauce, broccoli.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$16.00

Rock fish, brown rice, black beans, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, avocado, chipotle-lime crema, cotija cheese topped with cilantro.

Super Food

Super Food

$11.50

Quinoa, sweet potato, kale, cauliflower, carrots, sunflower seeds, almonds, herb dressing

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.50

Garlic chicken, mushrooms, brown rice, cilantro, broccoli, teriyaki sauce

Grilled Fajita

Grilled Fajita

$12.50

Black beans, crispy sweet potatoes, bell peppers, red onion, pickled onions, bleu cheese, spicy fajita sauce, cilantro

Fries, Chicken Strips & Sides

Kennebec Fries

Kennebec Fries

$3.75

Hand-Punched, Organic Kennebec Potatoes

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Thin & Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Smothered in elk chili, cheddar cheese and onions

Adult Chicken Strips

Adult Chicken Strips

$7.50

Chicken strips aren't just for the little ones anymore! These strips feature our gluten-free breading and 100% organic chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken
$5.00

$5.00

Side of Steak
$5.50

$5.50

Side of Ahi Poke
$6.00

$6.00

Side of Grilled Rock Fish
$5.00

$5.00

Side Burger Patty
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Crispy Tofu
$4.00

$4.00

Side of Avocado
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Broccoli
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Rice
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Beans
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Pickles

Side of Cauliflower
$2.00

$2.00

Side of Sweet Potatoes
$4.00

$4.00

Kids

KIDS Kennebec Fries

KIDS Kennebec Fries

$3.00

Hand-punched organic Kennebec potatoes

KIDS Sweet Potato Fries

KIDS Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

100% crispy sweet potatoes

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.50

All Natural chicken breast strips with house-made gluten free breading

Kids Teriyaki Chicken bowl

Kids Teriyaki Chicken bowl

$7.00

All Natural chicken breast with brown rice, broccoli and a house-made teriyaki sauce

Kids Turkey Wrap

Kids Turkey Wrap

$5.50

Whole wheat wrap, cheddar cheese, lettuce and mayo. (+1.00 for Gluten Free)

PB&J Wrap

PB&J Wrap

$4.00

Whole wheat wrap with natural, marionberry jam and peanut butter. (+1.00 for Gluten Free)

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Organic mixed seasonal fruit

Kids Veggie Bowl

Kids Veggie Bowl

$4.00

Black beans, brown rice and sweet potato

Wraps

Tex Mex Wrap

Tex Mex Wrap

$12.00

Brown rice, black beans, corn salsa, cotija, cilantro, chili crema, avocado.

Crispy Thai Wrap

Crispy Thai Wrap

$12.50

Quinoa, mint, candied peanuts, cabbage & veggie slaw, honey lime tamari sauce, broccoli.

Fish Taco Wrap

Fish Taco Wrap

$17.00

Rock fish, brown rice, black beans, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, avocado, chipotle-lime crema, cotija cheese topped with cilantro.

Superfood Wrap

Superfood Wrap

$12.50

Quinoa, sweet potato, kale, cauliflower, carrots, sunflower seeds, almonds, herb dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Garlic chicken, mushrooms, brown rice, cilantro, broccoli, teriyaki sauce

Grilled Fajita Wrap

Grilled Fajita Wrap

$13.50

Black beans, crispy sweet potatoes, bell peppers, red onion, pickled onions, bleu cheese, spicy fajita sauce, cilantro

Soup

Elk Chili

Elk Chili

$6.50

Ground elk, tomato, cumin, kidney beans, black beans with your choice of cheddar cheese and diced onions on top

Coconut Chicken Soup

Coconut Chicken Soup

$8.00

Coffee

House Coffee
$2.00

$2.00

Bonded Coffee
$5.00

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

12oz Nitro Draft Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Rise Oatmilk Mocha 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

24oz Smoothies

24oz Green Vitality

24oz Green Vitality

$10.50

Ginger, mango, pineapple, orange juice, banana, kale, coconut water, and turmeric

24oz Cold Brew

24oz Cold Brew

$9.50

Cold brew coffee, banana, coconut milk, almond milk, and cacao

24oz Passion Fruit Mango
$10.50

$10.50

Passion fruit, fresh mango, and lime

24oz Mixed Berry

24oz Mixed Berry

$10.50

12oz Smoothies

Passion fruit, fresh mango, and lime
12oz Mixed Berry

12oz Mixed Berry

$6.00

Dragon fruit, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate juice, and almond milk

12oz Green Vitality

12oz Green Vitality

$6.50

Ginger, mango, pineapple, orange juice, banana, kale, coconut water, and turmeric

12oz Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold brew coffee, banana, coconut milk, almond milk, and cacao

12oz Passion Fruit Mango
$7.00

$7.00

Cold Case

Zevia Soda

Zevia Soda

$3.00

AHA Sparkling Water
$2.50

$2.50
Bubly Sparkling Water
$2.50

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.50
Kevita Kombucha
$4.00

Kevita Kombucha

$4.00
Compassion Kombucha Bottles
$6.00

Compassion Kombucha Bottles

$6.00

Bottled Water
$2.00

$2.00
Zevia Tea

Zevia Tea

$3.50
Wyld CBD Drink
$7.50

Wyld CBD Drink

$7.50
Goat Energy Drinks
$3.50

Goat Energy Drinks

$3.50
ENERGY Zevia
$3.50

ENERGY Zevia

$3.50

Rise Cold Brew
$5.00

$5.00

Vita Coco

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Mineragua
$3.00

$3.00
Honest Juice
$2.50

Honest Juice

$2.50

PURE LEAF Unsweet Tea
$5.00

$5.00

Shine Water

$4.00

REBBL Coffee
$5.00

$5.00

GT's Kombucha
$5.00

$5.00

Back Porch Cold Brew

$5.00

Compassion Kombucha Draft (Not Bottle)

Blueberry Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Ginger

$4.00

Strawberry Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock

Elderberry

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

320 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 image
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 image
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 image

