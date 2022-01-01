Restaurant header imageView gallery
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC

review star

No reviews yet

2359 Windy Hill Rd

Marietta, GA 30067

Appetizers

Blue Crab Spinach Dip

$14.00

Lump and Claw Crab meat, spinach, cream cheese, garlic, old bay served with warm pita chips

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried and served with a sweet chili glaze

Fried Shrimp W/Fries

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried gulf shrimp, served with sweet chili glaze

Chicken Fingers W/Fries

$12.00

Hot sauce and buttermilk marinated chicken, hand breaded and fried, served with house made honey mustard

Wings 6pc Wings

$10.00

24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing

Wings 10pc Wings & Fries

$14.00

24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing

WING IT WEDNESDAY 6PC

$3.00

WING IT WEDNESDAY 10PC

$5.00

WING IT WEDNESDAY 20 PC

$10.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bluecheese

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

NO Bacon Potato Skins

$6.99

Buff Chicken Dip

$12.00

5 Pc Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Salad

Cobb

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Candied Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bleu Cheese tossed in a red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine tossed in a classic creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper

Lifestyle House

$17.00

Arcadian Blend of Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, croutons, and fries

Side LifeStyle

$9.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Sides

Side LifeStyle

$9.00

Arcadian Blend of Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, house made croutons

Side Caesar

$8.00

Chopped Romaine tossed in a classic creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper

Classic Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Summer Vegetable Medley

$7.00Out of stock

Broccoli Risotto

$9.00

Sweet Mash

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Mash

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Chef Special Side

$6.00

UP CHARGE SIDE SUB

$2.00

Eggs (2)

$5.00

Add Cheese

$0.75

Broccoli

$7.00

Entrée

Ribeye

$32.00

10oz Center Cut Ribeye served with a creamy broccoli cheddar Risotto, sautéed spinach topped with two hand cut onion rings and a garlic herb butter.

Salmon Entree

$30.00

7oz Atlantic Salmon with citrus maple glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and a summer vegetable medley.

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$30.00

5 generously seasoned pan seared rib chops served with garlic mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus

Chicken Entree

$24.00

Chipotle honey glazed grilled chicken served with grilled asparagus and brown sugar sweet potato puree.

Filet Mignon

$38.00Out of stock

8 oz filet, red wine demi glace, grilled asparagus, garlic cheddar potato hash

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Wraps

LS Burger

$16.00

Seasoned angus chuck, carmelized onions, American cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries

LS Chicken

$15.00

Blackened Chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, ranch, lettuce, tomato, fries

Classic Burger Combo

$19.00

Mild Italian sausage, peppers and onions, cherry peppers, marinara, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, fries

LS Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

¼ pound black angus dog, honey mustard, chopped onions, Chicago Style relish, lettuce, tomato, fires

LS Tuckey

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito Chicken

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito Steak

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito Shrimp

$19.00

Breakfast Burrito Salmon

$22.00

Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Hot sauce and buttermilk marinated chicken, vinegar slaw, sharp cheddar, chipotle ranch, cilantro, served with a lime wedge

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Blackened and grilled, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, served with a lime

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$13.00

Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime

TACO TUESDAY CHICKEN

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY STEAK

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY SHRIMP

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$12.00

Hand battered, fried Oreos served with French Vanilla Ice Cream and chocolate sauce

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Warm Fresh banana pudding served with French Vanilla Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Warm Georgia Peach Cobbler Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie a La mode

$13.00

Warm Georgia Peach Cobbler Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream

Extra Ice Cream

$2.99

Specials

Omar Sharife Cooper

$30.00

Liquor

Ketal One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Taaka Vodka

$8.00

Crop Meyers

$12.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Jamason

$10.00

Jeam Beam

$10.00

Blade & Bow

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

WoodFord

$15.00

Knob Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Makers

$12.00

Black Label

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00Out of stock

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jack Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Fire Ball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Crown Royal Peach

$13.00Out of stock

Hennesy

$15.00

Camus

$13.00

Dusse

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Remy 1738

$20.00

Villon

$14.00

Don julio 1942

$40.00

Don julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

1800

$11.00

Patron

$14.00

Altos Repo

$12.00Out of stock

Cincoro Repo

$28.00Out of stock

Milagro Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Casa Migos

$13.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$16.00

Casa Migos Repo

$15.00

Teremana

$11.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Repo

$42.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Patron Repo

$15.00

Montezuma Gold

$8.00

Lunazul Tequila

$10.00

Montezuma Silver

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay

$11.00

Taaka Gin

$8.00

McQueen Gin

$14.00

Bumbu

$14.00

Captain White

$11.00

Captain Spiced

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Calypso 151

$7.00

Bumbu Creme

$14.00Out of stock

Tropical Breeze

$8.00

Bumbu Xo

$16.00

Bumbu Special

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Grandmarnier

$10.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Grandmarnier Topper

$2.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

UpCharge Flavor

$1.00

Grenadine

$1.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Glendronach

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Sweet Water 420

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$6.00

Draft Beer

Monday Night Slap Fight

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Bud light Draft

$4.00

Night on Ponce

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Tropicalia IPA

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

LifeStyle Cocktails

Tour de France

$16.00

Lifestyle Margarita

$12.00

Mamba Mojita

$12.00

The Regal

$12.00

LifeStyle Lemonade

$12.00

ATL Hawks Cosmo

$12.00

Lifestyle Old Fashion

$14.00

Flying Goose

$15.00

Punch Drink

$8.00

Champagne Dreams

$12.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UnSweet Tea

$2.95

Saratoga Small

$4.00

Saratoga Big

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Lifestyle Alkaline Water

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Lifestyle Water Case

$60.00

Water Case Gas Station

$35.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Juice

Pineapple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Lemonade Pitcher

$6.99

Strawberry Lemonade Pitcher

$7.99

Wine

Emeral Hare Glass

$12.00

REDS

Sterling Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Line 39

$10.00

Stella Rosa Black Glass

$10.00

Donini Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Fini

$10.00

Brut De Richemont Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Stella Peach Glass

$10.00

Coastal Ridge Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Stella Moscato Glass

$10.00

Martini & Rossi Glass

$10.00

Coastal Ridge Merlot Glass

$8.00

Coastal Ridge Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$8.00

Wente Merlot Glass

$13.00

Wente Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Donati Claret Glass

$12.00

Rey D Copas Brut Glass

$8.00

Coastal Moscato Glass

$8.00

Oak Vinyards Zinfindale Glass

$9.00

Folonari Prosecco Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Gambino Brut Split

$15.00

Ecco Domani Pino Glass

$11.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

Sterling Cab Bottle

$40.00

Line 39 Bottle

$40.00

Emerald Hare Bottle

$48.00

Stella Black Bottle

$40.00

Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Brut de Richemont Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Donini Bottle

$40.00

Stella Peach Bottle

$40.00

Donati Claret Bottle

$48.00

Wycliff Brut Bottle

$32.00

Wente Merlot Bottle

$46.00

Wente Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Coastal Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Coastal Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Coastal Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Martini & Rossi Bottle

$40.00

Rey D Copas Bottle

$30.00

Folonari Prosecco Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Coastal Zinfindale Bottle

$30.00

Stella Rosa Moscato Bottle

$40.00

Canyon Road Bottle

$42.00

Ecco Domani Bottle

$42.00

Oak Vinyards Zin Bottle

$32.00

Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Coastal Moscato Bottle

$30.00

La Marca Bottle

$42.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island

$12.00

Texas Margarita

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Mimosa

$5.00

French Connection

$15.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

BobMarley

$14.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Side Car

$15.00

Hennessy Margarita

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

151 Topper

$3.00

French 75

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian (Blue MF)

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Red Wine Sangria

$9.00

White Wine Sangria

$8.00

Manhattan Cocktail

$15.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$12.00

Special Pool Tables

Tropicalia

$4.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mich Bottle

$4.00

Specials

Margarita Mondays

$5.00

6pc Wing It Wednesday

$3.00

10pc Wing It Wednesday

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

$5 LONG ISLAND

$5.00

$5.00

Cinco de Mayo Margarita

$5.00

Bumbu Special

$7.00

Budlight Special

$15.00

Tuesday Hookah

$20.00

Sections

$350.00

$4 Margaritas

$4.00

$2 Montezuma

$2.00

Manhatten Special

$8.00

Bottle Service

Patron Silver Bottle & Brut

$500.00

Don Sliver & Brut

$500.00

1800 & Brut

$500.00

Hennessy & Brut

$500.00

Remy Martin & Brut

$500.00

Crown Royal & Brut

$500.00

Bumbu & Brut

$500.00

Makers Mark & Brut

$500.00

Grey Goose & Brut

$500.00

Kettle One & Brut

$500.00

Ciroc & Brut

$500.00

Moet Rose & Brut

$500.00

VIP ROOM

$2,500.00

Titos & Brut

$500.00

Casamigos & Brut

$500.00

Patron Repo & Brut

$500.00

1942 Tequila & Brut

$500.00

Stage

Hennessy Bottle

$300.00

Camus Bottle

$300.00

Remy VSOP Bottle

$300.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$300.00

Don Silver Bottle

$300.00

1800 Silver Bottle

$300.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$300.00

Kettle One Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Bottle

$300.00

Bumbu Bottle

$300.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$300.00

Makers Mark Bottle

$300.00

Moet Bottle

$300.00

Chandon

$300.00

Belaire Bottle

$300.00

Jamason Bottle

$300.00

Casamigos Bottle

$300.00

Teremana Bottle

$300.00

Tequila

Don Julio Silver Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio 1942 Deluxe

$400.00

Don Repo Bottle

$300.00

Patron Silver

$250.00

1800 Silver

$200.00

VIP ROOM

$2,500.00

Casamigos Silver Bottle

$250.00

Casamigos Repasado

$275.00

Casamigos Anejo

$300.00

Teremana Bottle

$225.00Out of stock

Patron Repo Bottle

$300.00

Cognac

Hennessy Bottle

$250.00

Remy VSOP Bottle

$275.00

Camus Bottle

$200.00

Dusse Bottle

$300.00

Vodka

Grey Goose Bottle

$250.00

Kettle One Bottle

$200.00

Ciroc Bottle

$200.00

Titos Bottle

$200.00

Ciroc Peach Bottle

$225.00

Ciroc Apple Bottle

$225.00

Ciroc Coconut Bottle

$225.00

Ciroc Watermelon Bottle

$225.00Out of stock

Ciroc Mango Bottle

$225.00

Seagrams Vodka Bottle

$200.00

Kettle One Peach & Orange Blossom Bottle

$250.00

Kettle 1 Grapefruit Rose Bottle

$250.00

Section

Champagne

Ace Of Spades

$800.00

Moet Bottle

$250.00

Belaire Rose Bottle

$200.00

Luc Belaire Bottle

$250.00

Moet Rose Imperial Bottle

$275.00

Moet Ice Bottle

$300.00

Belaire Luxe Gold Bottle

$300.00

Belaire Luxe Rose Bottle

$325.00

Moet Nectar Rose

$295.00

Whisky

Crown Royal Bottle

$200.00

Makers Mark Bottle

$200.00

Crown Royal Apple Bottle

$250.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$200.00

Jack Daniels Honey Bottle

$250.00

Jim Beam Bottle

$200.00

Jim Beam Peach Bottle

$225.00

Woodford Reserve Bottle

$300.00

Macallan 12 Bottle

$300.00

Gentleman Jack Bottle

$300.00

Crown Royal Peach Bottle

$250.00

Jameson

$150.00

Rum

Bumbu

$250.00

Bacardi

$200.00

Malibu Bottle

$200.00

Bottle Section

$300.00

WEEKLY HOOKAH

HOOKAH

$35.00

HOOKAH REFILL

$15.00

WEEKEND HOOKAH

HOOKAH WKND

$45.00

REFILL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30067

