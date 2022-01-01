- Home
- LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
2359 Windy Hill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Appetizers
Blue Crab Spinach Dip
Lump and Claw Crab meat, spinach, cream cheese, garlic, old bay served with warm pita chips
Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried and served with a sweet chili glaze
Fried Shrimp W/Fries
Hand breaded and fried gulf shrimp, served with sweet chili glaze
Chicken Fingers W/Fries
Hot sauce and buttermilk marinated chicken, hand breaded and fried, served with house made honey mustard
Wings 6pc Wings
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
Wings 10pc Wings & Fries
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
WING IT WEDNESDAY 6PC
WING IT WEDNESDAY 10PC
WING IT WEDNESDAY 20 PC
Extra Ranch
Extra Bluecheese
Extra Sweet Chili
Mozzerella Sticks
Potato Skins
NO Bacon Potato Skins
Buff Chicken Dip
5 Pc Fried Shrimp
Salad
Cobb
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Candied Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bleu Cheese tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
Caesar
Chopped Romaine tossed in a classic creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper
Lifestyle House
Arcadian Blend of Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, croutons, and fries
Side Caesar
Sides
Arcadian Blend of Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, house made croutons
Side Caesar
Chopped Romaine tossed in a classic creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan, cracked black pepper
Classic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sauteed Spinach
Summer Vegetable Medley
Broccoli Risotto
Sweet Mash
Garlic Mash
Grilled Asparagus
Chef Special Side
UP CHARGE SIDE SUB
Eggs (2)
Add Cheese
Broccoli
Entrée
Ribeye
10oz Center Cut Ribeye served with a creamy broccoli cheddar Risotto, sautéed spinach topped with two hand cut onion rings and a garlic herb butter.
Salmon Entree
7oz Atlantic Salmon with citrus maple glaze served with garlic mashed potatoes and a summer vegetable medley.
Lollipop Lamb Chops
5 generously seasoned pan seared rib chops served with garlic mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus
Chicken Entree
Chipotle honey glazed grilled chicken served with grilled asparagus and brown sugar sweet potato puree.
Filet Mignon
8 oz filet, red wine demi glace, grilled asparagus, garlic cheddar potato hash
Cheese Burger
Wraps
LS Burger
Seasoned angus chuck, carmelized onions, American cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
LS Chicken
Blackened Chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, ranch, lettuce, tomato, fries
Classic Burger Combo
Mild Italian sausage, peppers and onions, cherry peppers, marinara, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, fries
LS Grilled Shrimp
¼ pound black angus dog, honey mustard, chopped onions, Chicago Style relish, lettuce, tomato, fires
LS Tuckey
Breakfast Burrito Veggie
Breakfast Burrito Chicken
Breakfast Burrito Steak
Breakfast Burrito Shrimp
Breakfast Burrito Salmon
Tacos
Fried Chicken Tacos
Hot sauce and buttermilk marinated chicken, vinegar slaw, sharp cheddar, chipotle ranch, cilantro, served with a lime wedge
Steak Tacos
Blackened and grilled, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, served with a lime
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime
TACO TUESDAY CHICKEN
TACO TUESDAY STEAK
TACO TUESDAY SHRIMP
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Desserts
Fried Oreos
Hand battered, fried Oreos served with French Vanilla Ice Cream and chocolate sauce
Banana Pudding
Warm Fresh banana pudding served with French Vanilla Ice Cream
Peach Cobbler
Warm Georgia Peach Cobbler Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream
Brownie a La mode
Warm Georgia Peach Cobbler Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream
Extra Ice Cream
Specials
Liquor
Ketal One
Grey Goose
Seagrams
Belvedere
Ciroc
Titos
Taaka Vodka
Crop Meyers
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Jamason
Jeam Beam
Blade & Bow
Jack Daniels
WoodFord
Knob Creek
Makers
Black Label
Glenlivet
Jack Honey
Jack Rye
Fire Ball
Gentleman Jack
Evan Williams
Crown Royal Peach
Hennesy
Camus
Dusse
Remy VSOP
Remy 1738
Villon
Don julio 1942
Don julio Repo
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Anejo
1800
Patron
Altos Repo
Cincoro Repo
Milagro Silver
Casa Migos
Casa Migos Anejo
Casa Migos Repo
Teremana
Clase Azul Repo
1800 Coconut
Patron Repo
Montezuma Gold
Lunazul Tequila
Montezuma Silver
Tanqueray
Bombay
Taaka Gin
McQueen Gin
Bumbu
Captain White
Captain Spiced
Bacardi
Malibu
Calypso 151
Bumbu Creme
Tropical Breeze
Bumbu Xo
Bumbu Special
Peach Schnapps
Grandmarnier
Bailey's
Grandmarnier Topper
Jagermeister
UpCharge Flavor
Grenadine
Macallan 12
Glendronach
Chivas Regal
Beer
Corona Extra
Budlight
Miller light
Blue Moon
Guiness
Coors Light
Modelo Especial
Heineken
O'Douls
Stella Artois
Yuengling Lager
Miller Genuine Draft
Mich Ultra
Red Stripe
Sweet Water 420
Budweiser
Tropicalia
Golden Monkey
Draft Beer
LifeStyle Cocktails
NA Beverage
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Powerade
Sweet Tea
UnSweet Tea
Saratoga Small
Saratoga Big
Red Bull
Club Soda
Tonic
Gingerale
Lifestyle Alkaline Water
Ginger Beer
Fruit Punch
Shirley Temple
Yellow Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Lifestyle Water Case
Water Case Gas Station
Saratoga Sparkling
Juice
Wine
Emeral Hare Glass
Sterling Cabernet Glass
Line 39
Stella Rosa Black Glass
Donini Chardonnay Glass
Fini
Brut De Richemont Glass
Stella Peach Glass
Coastal Ridge Chardonnay Glass
Stella Moscato Glass
Martini & Rossi Glass
Coastal Ridge Merlot Glass
Coastal Ridge Cabernet Glass
Wycliff Brut Glass
Wente Merlot Glass
Wente Chardonnay Glass
Donati Claret Glass
Rey D Copas Brut Glass
Coastal Moscato Glass
Oak Vinyards Zinfindale Glass
Folonari Prosecco Glass
Gambino Brut Split
Ecco Domani Pino Glass
Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass
La Marca Prosecco
Sterling Cab Bottle
Line 39 Bottle
Emerald Hare Bottle
Stella Black Bottle
Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle
Brut de Richemont Bottle
Donini Bottle
Stella Peach Bottle
Donati Claret Bottle
Wycliff Brut Bottle
Wente Merlot Bottle
Wente Chardonnay Bottle
Coastal Chardonnay Bottle
Coastal Cabernet Bottle
Coastal Merlot Bottle
Martini & Rossi Bottle
Rey D Copas Bottle
Folonari Prosecco Bottle
Coastal Zinfindale Bottle
Stella Rosa Moscato Bottle
Canyon Road Bottle
Ecco Domani Bottle
Oak Vinyards Zin Bottle
Coastal Moscato Bottle
La Marca Bottle
Classic Cocktails
Long Island
Texas Margarita
Amaretto Sour
Moscow Mule
Rum Punch
Mimosa
French Connection
Sex On The Beach
BobMarley
Long Beach
Side Car
Hennessy Margarita
Lemon Drop
Jager Bomb
Top Shelf Long Island
151 Topper
French 75
Blue Hawaiian (Blue MF)
Margarita
Liquid Marijuana
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Red Wine Sangria
White Wine Sangria
Manhattan Cocktail
Tequilla Sunrise
Special Pool Tables
Specials
Bottle Service
Patron Silver Bottle & Brut
Don Sliver & Brut
1800 & Brut
Hennessy & Brut
Remy Martin & Brut
Crown Royal & Brut
Bumbu & Brut
Makers Mark & Brut
Grey Goose & Brut
Kettle One & Brut
Ciroc & Brut
Moet Rose & Brut
VIP ROOM
Titos & Brut
Casamigos & Brut
Patron Repo & Brut
1942 Tequila & Brut
Stage
Hennessy Bottle
Camus Bottle
Remy VSOP Bottle
Patron Silver Bottle
Don Silver Bottle
1800 Silver Bottle
Grey Goose Bottle
Kettle One Bottle
Ciroc Bottle
Bumbu Bottle
Crown Royal Bottle
Makers Mark Bottle
Moet Bottle
Chandon
Belaire Bottle
Jamason Bottle
Casamigos Bottle
Teremana Bottle
Tequila
Vodka
Ciroc Peach Bottle
Ciroc Apple Bottle
Ciroc Coconut Bottle
Ciroc Watermelon Bottle
Ciroc Mango Bottle
Seagrams Vodka Bottle
Kettle One Peach & Orange Blossom Bottle
Kettle 1 Grapefruit Rose Bottle
Section
Champagne
Whisky
Crown Royal Apple Bottle
Jack Daniels Bottle
Jack Daniels Honey Bottle
Jim Beam Bottle
Jim Beam Peach Bottle
Woodford Reserve Bottle
Macallan 12 Bottle
Gentleman Jack Bottle
Crown Royal Peach Bottle
WEEKLY HOOKAH
WEEKEND HOOKAH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30067