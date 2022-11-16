Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lifting Noodles Ramen

925 Battery Avenue Southeast

Suite 1100

Atlanta, GA 30339

Order Again

Starters

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Seasoned seaweed over a bed of spring mix

Fried Pork Gyoza (6 pc)

$10.00

Fried pork dumplings w/ house ginger soy dipping sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (5 pc)

$10.00

Vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Deep fried brussels sprouts glazed w/ house sweet red chili sauce

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.50

Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Angry Zuko Ramen

$17.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Tokyo Miso Ramen

$15.50

Creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

$19.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, seasoned ground pork, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

ChicKEN Ramen

$16.00

Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed

1-UP Ramen

$16.00

Choose egg noodles or kale noodles. Creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, & pickled ginger

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$22.00

Sides

Broth

$4.50

Noodle

$4.00

Egg

$1.00

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Protein

Kimchi

$3.00

Build Your Own

Egg Noodles

$15.00

Kale Noodles

$15.00

Desert

Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$5.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location

925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30339

