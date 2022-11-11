Restaurant header imageView gallery
Light Rail Cafe

470 Reviews

$

1000 Park Ave

Winona Lake, IN 46590

Latte

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Batch Brewed single origin in house roasted coffee.

Espresso

$3.25

Blend of coffee from around the world. Balanced, fruity and smooth. Served as a double shot.

Macchiato(traditional)

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato: Served as a Double espresso with a dab of milk foam.

Cortado

$3.50

Double Espresso, 2 oz steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Traditional 6 oz drink. Double espresso with equal parts espresso, milk and foam.

Latte

$4.00+

Small is a double shot, steamed milk Large is a triple shot, steamed milk

Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Latte With Chocolate: Double Espresso(Sm) Triple Espresso(Lrg) and steamed milk.

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso and water. Two or four shots respectively.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brewed Coffee

Caffe´ Au Lait

$3.50+

Half Steamed Milk and Half Drip Coffee.

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed Milk. Add a flavor in modifiers

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Dark Cocoa Mix, Steamed Milk.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Half Oregon Chai original mix and half steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Selection of hot teas from The Spice Merchant.

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Brewed Black Tea. Caffeinated.

Starbucks Style Macchiato Latte

$4.50+

Cup O Milk

$1.00

Espresso & Tonic

$4.50

Double Espresso served with Q Tonic water. Light and refreshing.

Goldenmilk Latte

$5.00+

Cup O Ice

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Visit Light Rail Café for a laid back atmosphere, food that features locally sourced ingredients, and micro-roasted coffee that comes directly from the farmers that grow the beans.

1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake, IN 46590

