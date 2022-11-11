Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Light Rail Cafe
470 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Visit Light Rail Café for a laid back atmosphere, food that features locally sourced ingredients, and micro-roasted coffee that comes directly from the farmers that grow the beans.
1000 Park Ave, Winona Lake, IN 46590
