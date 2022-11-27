A map showing the location of Light Sleeper 1424 11th Ave STE DView gallery
Light Sleeper 1424 11th Ave STE D

1424 11th Ave STE D

Seattle, WA 98122

Wine

WIDE EYED WINES CORKAGE

$10.00

OUT OF HOUSE CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

<DRAFT> House Vermouth

$5.00

MANZANILLA en Rama Hidalgo la Gitana

$6.00

PALO CORTADO Lustau

$10.00

PX GLS

$8.00

OLOROSO GLS

$6.00

Sake Akishika “Okarakuchi” Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu

$9.00

Del Professore Rosso

$8.00

Lustau Vermouth Blanco

$7.00

BORDIGA WHITE VERMOUTH

$9.00

MULASSANO EXTRA DRY WHITE VERMOUTH

$7.00

VERMOUTH PUNT E MES

$8.00

VERMOUTH ROUTIN DRY WHITE

$7.00

VERMOUTH MONTEROSA BIANCO

$11.00

VERMOUTH SCARPA BIANCO

$11.00

VERMOUTH SCARPA ROSSO

$11.00

VERMOUTH SILVIO CARTA BIANCO

$14.00

UNCOUTH VERMOUTH PEAR GINGER BATCH 7

$9.00

UNCOUTH VERMOUTH BUTTERNUT SQUASH BATCH 10

$9.00

DOLIN DRY WHITE VERMOUTH

$4.00

DRAPO ROSSO VERMOUTH

$4.00

CONTRATTO AMERICANO ROSSO

$6.00

<SPARKLING> Bonnet-Ponson Champagne "Seconde Nature" NV

$9.50+

<SPARKLING> João Pato AKA Duckman Brut NV

$6.50+

<DRAFT> Deux Punx Contra Costa White Blend 2018

$4.00+

JACQUERE Les 13 Lunes 2021

$6.50+

"KWEPERFONTEIN" Mother Rock Chenin 2021

$7.50+

"ALTE GÄRTEN" Martin Muthenthaler 2019

$7.50+

<SPARKLING> Marto "Crazy Crazy" 2021

$8.50+

“SASSY” Tincan SB 2018

$8.00+

"TONSUR" Pranzegg 2019

$8.00+

<SPARKLING> Bulli "Julius" NV

$7.00+

<SPARKLING> AUS Pét-Nat 2021

$7.00+

STIRM WINE CO "Wirz" 2021

$6.00+

CLOS FORNELLI Sciaccarellu 2021

$5.00+

<SPARKLING> OWW "Early Burgundy" 2018

$7.00+

FALKENSTEIN Spätburgunder 2018

$9.00+

LTD.+ Co-Ferment 2021

$7.50+

"VINO DI MELNIK" Sveti Vrac 2016

$8.00+

"BALF" Weninger Kékfrankos 2019

$6.00+

"L'AUBINAIE" Domaine les Grandes Vignes 2017

$8.00+

"VILAIN" Mattieu Barret 2019

$8.50+

PASSITO Ezio Cerruti

$8.00+

Moscato Passito 1982 Contratto

$20.00Out of stock

Kopke Dry White Port

$6.00

<SPARKLING White> Vignale di Cecilia Prosecco Brut Nature NV

$58.00

<SPARKLING> CASA BELFI "Naturalmente Frizzante"

$49.00

<SPARKLING> Bonnet-Ponson Champagne NV

$9.00+

<SPARKLING White> Dumont & Fils - Solera Reserve NV

$107.00

<White> LIBERTINE Scheurebe 2021

$8.00+

<White> Hofgut Falkenstein 2019er Weissburgunder

$84.00

<White> Cantina di Torra "Hors Série” 2017/18

$64.00

<White> Day Wines Chenin Blanc 2017

$59.00

<Whitet> Filippi Soave 2018

$7.00+Out of stock

<Orange> Terre a Mano "Sassocarlo" 2018

$97.00

<Orange> Civic Winery Amber 2021

$7.50+

<SPARKLING Pink> "Perles d'Automne" Pierre Richard Rosé Brut NV

$65.00

<Pink> La Bastide des Oliviers 2021

$49.00Out of stock

<Pink> "Vorgeschmack" Arndorfer Rosé 2021

$59.00Out of stock

<PINK> "FAIRY BREAD" Garage Project 2020

$68.00

<Pink> Johannes Zillinger “Revolution” NV

$79.00

<SPARKLING Red> Alanna Lagamba "Frauenpower" 2020

$79.00

<Red> Scarpa 2020 Pelaverga

$92.00

<Red> Moretllito "Calaniuru" 2020

$7.50+

<Red> Ochota Barrels "The Mark of Cain" 2020

$128.00

<Red> Domaine de la Roche Bleue "La Guinguette" 2020

$66.00

<Red> Minimus 2019 Zweigelt

$65.00Out of stock

<Red> Dolores Cabrera Fernandez "la Araucaria" 2018

$76.00

<Red> Château Bois d’Arlène “Origine” 2014

$68.00

<Red> La Torre Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$200.00

<Red> Tardieu et Jambon "Une Tranche Sudiste" 2018

$64.00

<Red> Dominio del Aguila "Picaro" 2018

$59.00Out of stock

<Red> Weingut Pranzegg “Laurenc” 2017

$88.00

<Red> Château Le Puy "Duc des Nauves" 2018

$69.00

<Red> Clos Saron “Kind of Blue” 2016

$99.00

<Red> Susana Esteban “Procura” 2015

$74.00

<Red> BOURGEUIL Domaine Guion “Prestige” 2017

$65.00

<Orange> Gravner Ribolla 2013

$200.00

<White> Jordi Llorens "Blan 5.7" 2019

$84.00

(SPARKLING) Pilot-Sevillano Brut

$75.00

Dominio del Aguila "Picaro" Claret

$55.00

Milan Nestarec "Forks & Knives"

$59.00

Cocktails

lo SPRITZ!

$10.00

Cocktail Special

$5.00

#0

$13.00

#1

$12.00

#2

$12.00

#3

$14.00

#4

$14.00

#5

$14.00

#6

$13.00

#7

$13.00

GSS Martini

$10.00

I

$10.00

HC-ISH

$10.00

EGG NOG

$9.00

KIR ROYALE

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00+

No. 3

$12.00

GARIBALDI

$6.00

MASU CUP GIN DRY

$10.00

MASU CUP GIN OLIVE

$10.00

MASU CUP VODKA DRY

$10.00

MASU CUP VODKA OLIVE

$10.00

II

$10.00

III

$10.00

IV

$10.00

MARTINEZ

$10.00

HOT CHARLOTTE

$10.00

KIR

$6.00

KIR ROYAL

$6.00

AMERICANO

$8.00

AMARO SODA

$8.00

SODA VERMOUTH

$6.00

DAQUIRI

$10.00

HURRICANE

$10.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

V

$10.00

VIII

$10.00

Beer & Cidre

<DRAFT> Estrella Galicia

$6.00

<DRAFT> Sidra Zabala

$4.00Out of stock

ESTRELLA DAMM

$6.00

CZECHVAR

$7.00

LA BALADIN SAISON

$15.00

<CAN> Estrella Galicia

$5.00

ISASTAGI SAGARDO NATURALA 375ml

$17.00Out of stock

TROWBRIDGE Sonoma County Cider

$4.00+Out of stock

HUMBLE Perry Art & Science

$5.00+

Liquor

Gruven Vodka

$6.00+

Monopolowa Vodka

$6.00+Out of stock

Well Vodka -DBL

$18.00

Beefeater -DBL

$18.00

Bombay Saphire -DBL

$18.00

Monopolowa Gin

$4.00+

Boomsma Jenever

$4.00+

Plymouth Gin

$6.00+Out of stock

Harahorn Gin

$8.00+

Mahon Gin

$6.00+

Biercee Peket Jenever

$7.00+

Occitan Gin Bordiga

$5.00+

Roku

$6.00+Out of stock

Gin Mare

$6.00+

Gin Old English

$6.00+

Well Gin -DBL

$18.00

Beefeater -DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire -DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Gordons -DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Hendricks -DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Tanqueray -DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Clairin Vayal

$8.00+

Foursquare Probitas

$6.00+

Plantation Stiggins Pineapple

$6.00+

Plantation Xaymaca

$6.00+

Royal Jamaican Blackstrap

$4.00+

Trois Rivières Ambre Agricole

$7.00+

CACHACA VELHO BARREIRO

$4.00+

Meyers Silver

$6.00Out of stock

Mount Gay

$6.00Out of stock

Camazotz Oaxacan Rum

$7.50+

Kiyomi Japanese Rum

$7.50+

Angostura 5yr

$3.50+

Well Rum -DBL

$18.00

Admiral Nelson -DBL

$18.00

Bacardi -DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Limon -DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan -DBL

$18.00

Gosling'S -DBL

$18.00

Meyers -DBL

$18.00

Meyers Silver -DBL

$18.00

Mount Gay -DBL

$18.00

TEQUILA SIEMBRA AZUL BLANCO

$9.00+

TEQUILA ARETTE BLANCO

$6.00+

MEZCAL JOVEN RAYU

$5.00+

MEZCAL WAHAKA MADRE CUISHE

$17.00+

SOTOL POR SIEMPRE

$8.00+

MEZCAL DEL AMIGO

$7.50+

SOTOL LA HIGUERA TEXANUM

$9.00+

MEZCAL YUU BAAL JOVEN PECHUGA

$13.00+

MEZCAL ALIPUS SAN BALTAZAR

$11.00+

Well Tequila -DBL

$18.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco -DBL

$18.00

Casa Noble -DBL

$18.00

Corazon Reposado -DBL

$18.00

Cuervo Silver -DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo -DBL

$18.00

Patron Anejo -DBL

$18.00

Patron Café -DBL

$18.00

Patron Gran Platinum -DBL

$18.00

Patron Reposado -DBL

$18.00

Patron Silver -DBL

$18.00

Patron Xo Café -DBL

$18.00

BOURBON FOUR ROSES

$6.00+Out of stock

BOURBON KOVAL SINGLE BARREL

$10.00+Out of stock

BOURBON OLD GRANDAD

$5.00+

BOURBON ROWANS CREEK

$10.00+

BOURBON 1776 JAMES E PEPPER

$7.00+

RYE 1776 JAMES E PEPPER 100PROOF

$7.00+

SCOTCH BRUICHLADDICH CLASSIC LADDIE

$11.00+

WHISKY SUNTORY TOKI

$6.00+Out of stock

PLUM WHISKY AKASHI UME

$6.00+

SIERRA NORTE BLACK CORN

$11.00+Out of stock

SIERRA NORTE YELLOW CORN

$11.00+

EIFEL GERMAN 7YR PEATED RYE

$15.00+

SCOTCH CUTTY SARK

$7.00+Out of stock

WHISKEY KOVAL MILLET SINGLE BARREL

$10.00+Out of stock

WHISKY PENDERYN SHERRY CASK

$12.00+

Well Whiskey -DBL

$18.00

Angels Envy -DBL

$18.00

Basil Hayden -DBL

$18.00

Bulliet Rye -DBL

$18.00

Diabolique -DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels -DBL

$18.00

Jim Beam -DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek -DBL

$18.00

Makers 46 -DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark -DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey -DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve -DBL

$18.00

CALVADOS PAYS D'AUGE MONTREUIL

$7.50+

GRAPPA POLI MOSCATO

$9.00+

BRANDY JACOULOT

$10.00+

BRANDY ASIMINA PUMILA PECHUGA

$12.00+

GRAPPA NARDINI WHITE LABEL

$6.50+

SINGANI 63

$5.50+

BLUME MARILLEN APRICOT EAU-DE-VIE

$6.50+

LUSTAU BRANDY SOLERA RESERVA

$4.50+

ORUJO DO FERREIRO

$9.50+

COUVIGNAC COGNAC VS

$7.50+

CALVADOS -DBL

$18.00

GRAPPA -DBL

$18.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr -DBL

$18.00

Dewars -DBL

$18.00

Dewars 12Yr -DBL

$18.00

J & B -DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black -DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red -DBL

$18.00

AMARO ABANO LUXARDO

$6.00+

AMARO AVERNA

$6.00+

AMARO BRAULIO

$6.00+

AMARO OTTOZ EBO LEBO

$6.00+

AMARO TOSOLINI

$7.00+

APERITIVO BORDIGA

$5.00+

APEROL

$6.00+

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00+

AMARICANO BIANCA

$8.00+

AMARICANO AMARO

$8.00+

CHARTREUSE JAUNE

$9.00+

CHARTREUSE VERTE

$9.00+

BRENNAVAN

$6.00+

CYNAR

$4.00+

CAMPARI

$6.00+

SANTA MARIA AL MONTE

$8.00+

BECHEROVKA

$6.50+

HEIRLOOM PINEAPPLE AMARO

$7.00+

NARANO BITTER ORANGE LIQUOR

$7.00+

PASTIS

$3.25+

ABSINTHE PERNOD

$10.00+

BENEDICTINE

$6.50+

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$6.50+

MOMMENPOP MEYER LEMON

$4.50+

MOMMENPOP MAKRUT LIME

$4.50+

Non Alcoholic Beverages

SANT ANIOL SPARKLING 500ML

$5.00Out of stock

LLANLLYR SOURCE SPARKLING 750ML

$8.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

TOPO CHICO 355ml

$4.00

TOPO CHICO 750ml

$8.00

HOUSE SODA

$6.00

HOUSE NA COCKTAIL

$6.00

SAN BITTER

$5.00Out of stock

VIRGIN GARIBALDI

$6.00

SODA/BITTERS

$4.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Miscellaneous

Open Food

$2,400.00

Other

Food

Private Event Food

$225.00

Beverages

E8 Wine/cocktail

$12.00

E8 Beer

$6.00

E8 NA bev

$6.00

Private Event Beverage

$525.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1424 11th Ave STE D, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

