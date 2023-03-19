Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Light the Lamp Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2 S. Lake Street

Grayslake, IL 60030

Popular Items

LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]

DRINKS

32 ounce Can Crowlers (To Go Only)

We promised ourselves not to brew Strawberry Blonde until late winter/early spring. So we took the base recipe, tossed some Galaxy hops in the boil, and added a ton of blueberries into the fermentor. It’s refreshing, tart, and light. 5.1% ABV

32oz Crowler Lil Sesh Session IPA

$14.00Out of stock

Meet Lil Sesh. Sure this beer may be small, but it’s full of flavor. At only 4.5% ABV, this session IPA will leave you wanting more. Brewed with a decent amount of pale and flaked wheat for body and a ton of hops. We loaded the fermentor up with Chinook Incognito, Motueka, Galaxy, and Cryopop.

32oz Crowler Chain of Events

$14.00

American Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic and Enigma. 5.5% ABV

32oz Crowler 1980 Miracle-American Pale Ale

$10.00

American Pale Ale- 5.4% ABV A classic pale ale brewed with Cascade and Simcoe Hops.

32oz Crowler Midwest Winter

$12.00

A Black IPA. Brewed with Azacca and Idaho 7. Dark, bright, crisp, and deceptive. Expect notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and pine. The perfect beer to get through these cold days. 6.6% ABV.

32oz Crowler - Mango Lime Sour

$12.00

Brewed with a blend of pilsner malt and pale wheat. Fermented with mango and lime. LACTOSE FREE! 5% ABV

32oz Crowler Red Line Ale- Amber Ale

$12.00

Amber Ale - 5.3% ABV A traditional american amber/red ale.

32oz Crowler - Double Short Handed IPA

$18.00

An imperial version of one of the first IPA's we ever brewed. Pils, wheat, oats, and citra to the max. Does not contain lactose. 8.1% abv

32oz Crowler Spirit Board

$12.00Out of stock

Brown Ale- 6.0% ABV Autumn brown ale. Pairs well with conjuring up spirits.

32oz Crowler Moon Tower

$14.00

An easy drinking Czech style lager fermented with a thiolized yeast from Omegas Yeast. Brewed with Czech Pilsner malt and Czech Saaz hops. The yeast completely transforms this beer into a tropicla delight. Expect heavy notes of juicy fruit gum, Sauvignon blanc, cantaloupe and passion fruit. 4.6% ABV

32 oz Crowler Bright Flight

$16.00

Bright Flight - A 7.4% abv West Coast-style IPA. Another simple malt bill to let these amazing hops shine. Brewed with El Dorado, Strata, and Columbus. A juicy hop profile with notes of candied watermelon, pineapple, strawberry and freshly harvested cannabis. Dry and bitter, just like the weather.

32oz Crowler Blackberry Blonde

$14.00

Brewed with Mosaic, Pils, a touch of wheat and a TON of blackberry. 4.8%

32oz Crowler Sin Bin Stout

$12.00

Oatmeal Stout brewed with 6 different malts and a hefty dose of oats. 5.8% ABV

32oz Crowler - Arch

$13.00

Golden in color, transferred cool into the fermentor with a lager yeast strain. Allowed to free rise in temp, then dry hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. The result is a crisp, crushable beer with notes of light pine, tropical fruit, and freshly baked bread. We seriously cant get enough of this beer and highly recommend enjoying a couple after a brisk winter hike. 5.7% ABV

32oz Crowler Ocular Pat-Down

$16.00

a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Phantasm to bring out all of those delicious thiols and hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, Trident, and Nelson Sauvin. We did an ocular assessment of this IPA, garnered that it’s clear, bitter, delicious, and we cleared it for passage. 😎 6.8% ABV.

32oz Crowler Cocoa Bomb!

$16.00

A decadent session pastry stout. Brewed with cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, and coffee from Hansa in Libertyville. This chocolate stout is exploding with cocoa aroma as soon as it hits the glass. Milk sugar lends a sweeter finish but perfectly balanced by the hops and espresso coffee. 5% ABV

32 oz Crowler Full English

$10.00

An English Pub Ale. 5.1% Abv. This ESB was brewed with Maris Otter and EKG hops. 5.1% ABV

Canned Beer

4pk 16oz (To-Go Only) Spirit Board

$12.99

This Autumn brown ale pairs perfectly with conjuring up spirits in a creaky old attic or sharing ghost stories around a campfire

4-pack 16oz (To Go Only) Still Single

$12.99

2020 GABF Award winning American-Belgo. Hopped with Mosaic and Citra. 5.0% Pairs well with lonesome TV dinners, long walks on the beach with your cat(s), tacos for one, and frozen pizza in bed.

4-pk 16oz (To-go Only) Trail Ale

$12.99

A light drinking Golden ale brewed with Pilsner and Wheat. Dry hopped with a hefty amount of Citra and El Dorado. Slight haze. Full flavor. 5% ABV

Single Cans

Single Can Spirit Board

$7.00

Single Can Still Single

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

Primer - Black Cherry

$5.50Out of stock

Black Cherry hard seltzer with electrolytes! 5% ABV. 12oz can

Primer - Mango

$5.50Out of stock

Mango hard seltzer with electrolytes! 5% ABV. 12oz can

64 Ounce Growler Fill *glass not included*

64oz Growler(To Go Only) Lil Sesh Session IPA

$22.00Out of stock

Meet Lil Sesh. Sure this beer may be small, but it’s full of flavor. At only 4.5% ABV, this session IPA will leave you wanting more. Brewed with a decent amount of pale and flaked wheat for body and a ton of hops. We loaded the fermentor up with Chinook Incognito, Motueka, Galaxy, and Cryopop.

64oz Growler Chain of Events

$22.00

American Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic and Enigma. 5.5% ABV

64oz Growler 1980 Miracle-American Pale Ale 5.7%

$18.00

American Pale Ale- 5.4% ABV A classic pale ale brewed with Cascade and Simcoe Hops.

64oz Growler - Midwest Winter

$18.00

Everyone's favorite sour is back! The flavor this round is FRUIT PUNCH! Cherry, Pineapple, and Tangerine. ***contains lactose and real fruit***

64oz Growler - Mango Lime Sour

$18.00

Brewed with a blend of pilsner malt and pale wheat. Fermented with mango and lime. LACTOSE FREE! 5% ABV

64oz Growler Red Line Ale

$15.00

64oz Growler - Double Short Handed IPA

$28.00

An imperial version of one of the first IPA's we ever brewed. Pils, wheat, oats, and citra to the max. Does not contain lactose. 8.1% abv

64oz Growler Fill (To Go Only) Spirit Board- Autumn Brown Ale 6%

$15.00Out of stock

We are out of new glass growlers. Must provide your own

64oz Growler Bright Flight

$26.00

Bright Flight - A 7.4% abv West Coast-style IPA. Another simple malt bill to let these amazing hops shine. Brewed with El Dorado, Strata, and Columbus. A juicy hop profile with notes of candied watermelon, pineapple, strawberry and freshly harvested cannabis. Dry and bitter, just like the weather.

64oz Growler Blackberry Blonde

$24.00

Brewed with Mosaic, Pils, a touch of wheat and a TON of blackberry. 4.8%

64oz Growler fill Sin Bin Stout

$18.00

Oatmeal Stout brewed with 6 different malts and a hefty dose of oats. 5.8% ABV

64oz Growler Fill - Arch

$19.00

Golden in color, transferred cool into the fermentor with a lager yeast strain. Allowed to free rise in temp, then dry hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. The result is a crisp, crushable beer with notes of light pine, tropical fruit, and freshly baked bread. We seriously cant get enough of this beer and highly recommend enjoying a couple after a brisk winter hike. 5.7% ABV

64oz Growler Fill - Ocular Pat-Down

$26.00

a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Phantasm to bring out all of those delicious thiols and hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, Trident, and Nelson Sauvin. We did an ocular assessment of this IPA, garnered that it’s clear, bitter, delicious, and we cleared it for passage. 😎 6.8% ABV.

64oz Growler Fill - Cocoa Bomb!

$26.00

A decadent session pastry stout. Brewed with cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, and coffee from Hansa in Libertyville. This chocolate stout is exploding with cocoa aroma as soon as it hits the glass. Milk sugar lends a sweeter finish but perfectly balanced by the hops and espresso coffee. 5% ABV

64oz Growler Full English

$18.00

An English Pub Ale. 5.1% Abv. This ESB was brewed with Maris Otter and EKG hops. 5.1% ABV

SUNDAY BUNDAY [V] - Vegetarian | [VG] - Vegan | [GF] - Gluten Free | [DF] - Dairy Free

Sunday Bunday Package

Sunday Bunday!

$28.00

Two LTL Butter Burgers, two sides, and a 32-ounce crowler to take home!

Snacks & Smalls

Cheese Curds [V]

$12.00

Gooey Kaufeld's white cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, tossed in secret spices, served with our chipotle mayo.

Pickle Fries [V]

$12.00

Zesty battered pickle fries with a kick! Tossed in parmesan cheese, served with Ope! sauce. (contains milk, wheat, soy)

Blistered Shishito Peppers [VG, GF, DF]

$10.00

Shishitos are small, mild peppers from Japan. Their ﬂavor is sweet and slightly smokey, not spicy—but careful! One in ten shishito peppers will be hot. We get a pan real hot 'n' sear 'em, serve them over fresno chili puree and lemon. Simple and addicting!

One Pound of Chicken Wings [GF]

$14.00

One pound of traditional bone-in wings seasoned & served naked with your choice of dipping sauces. Served with Ope! or House Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Boneless Wings [DFA]

$13.00

10 boneless crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice and served with our Ope! sauce: Mild, Buffalo, Nashville Hot Honey, Tropical Habanero, BBQ

New Wave Popcorn "Shrimp" Cocktail [VG]

$14.00

New Wave Vegan "Shrimp" fried, lightly seasoned and served simply with house cocktail sauce, lemon and fresh parsley.

Bowls & Plates

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad [VGA, GF, VA]

$14.00

Buffalo-tossed Cauliflower atop a bed of baby spinach and arugula dressed in our Ope! sauce dressing, with toasted sunflower seeds, crumbled bacon, pickled red onion, shredded provolone & parmesan blend.

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Creamy mashed potatoes, warm gravy, cheddar cheese curds, parmesan cheese, scallions, roasted corn, crumbled bacon, and fried boneless chicken wings. Like a warm hug. Choose your style of chicken: Plain, Buffalo, or Nashville Hot Honey

Agave-Chili Brussels Sprouts [GF, VA, VGA, DFA]

$12.00

Brussels sprouts tossed in agave-chili sauce, topped with smoky bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, and cranberries. with ‘sprout chips’.

Lake Street Taco Plates

🌶️ Cactus Jack's Tacos [VGA, V, GFA, DFA]

$15.00

Homemade salsa, roasted jackfruit, sweet bell peppers, mild peppers, tender nopales cactus, cotija cheese and pickled habaneros!

Fish Tacos [GFA, DFA]

$16.00

Marinated, sautee'd fresh Walleye & Rainbow Trout tossed in alabama white sauce, garnished with roasted sweet corn, grated cheese, and carrot/cabbage slaw.

New Wave Vegetarian "Shrimp" Tacos [VGA, V, DFA]

$16.00

New Wave Vegan "Shrimp" tossed in vegan garlic aioli, garnished with roasted sweet corn, grated cotija, and carrot/cabbage slaw. It’s plant-based, sustainable, vegetarian and kosher. newwavefoods.com

Burgers & Buns

LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]

$11.00

A fresh baked buttery bun, two wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, your choice of side. (Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.) (no temps please, these are smashburger style patties!)

Sheboygan Toboggan [VA, GFA, DFA]

$16.00

50/50 blend of fresh ground pork belly and beef chuck roast, smashed on our grill and seasoned with secret spices, topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and tangy beer mustard. Served on a buttery bun.

The Impossible Burger [VG, GFA, DF]

$16.00

The famous vegan burger topped with roasted garlic "aioli", caramelized onion, baby arugula and house roasted tomato sauce. Served on vegan toasted tomato foccacia.

Hunk 'a' Burnin Love Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our nashville hot sauce, served on toasted brioche bun with alabama white sauce, crisp arugula and pickles. with your choice of side.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$17.00

Tender marinated pork loin, pounded out and breaded, then fried until crisp. Served one of three ways: Original: Topped with baby sinach, beer mustard and pickle. Served over mayo on a toasted pretzel bun with lemon. Jagerschnitzel: with rich gravy, mushrooms and caramelized onions on a toasted pretzel bun. Nashville Hot: Tossed in our nashville style hot sauce, topped with pickles and served over mayo on a brioche bun.

Lake Street Reuben Sandwich [DFA]

$18.00

Thick-sliced fresh baked marbled rye, a generous portion of our 12-hour braised corned beef brisket, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and home made 1,000 island dressing.

Flatbreads

Make it Your Own [VGA, DFA, GFA,]

$11.00

Our home-made, naturally leavened, hand-rolled flatbread. You pick your base then your ingredients. We top it with House 3-cheese blend and fire it in our ovens. Garnished with italian herbs. All flatbreads can be made on gluten-free crusts.

Summer in Sicily [VA, GFA, DFA]

$16.00

Garlic aioli base, 4-cheese blend, grated parmesan, prosciutto, arugula, roasted artichoke, and tomato tossed in red wine vinaigrette.

Ope! Didn't See Ya Der, Sorry! [GFA]

$15.00

Ope! sauce base, roasted chicken breast, four-cheese blend, bleu cheese, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buffalo drizzle, scallions.

Fuhgettaboutit! [GFA]

$18.00

House made pork sausage, pepperoni, pickled piquillo peppers, roasted sweet peppers, sautee’d mushrooms, and fresh chopped rosemary.

Where Reuben all my Life? [GFA, DFA]

$17.00

Slow-cooked pulled corned beef, 1,000 island base, swiss cheese, and zesty sauerkraut. Finished with fresh chopped parsley.

Sweets

Churros [V]

$9.00

Crunchy Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled in caramel and served with a caramelized pineapple dipping sauce.

Maple Bacon Donut Holes

$9.00

Fried to order donut holes tossed in bacon salt, bacon bits and maple syrup, served with peanut butter mousse for dippin’.

Buy the Kitchen a Beer!

$5.00

Sweet! Your five bucks buys a cook a beer, puts a smile on their face and makes the world a better place! Cheers! (We get loud about it.)

Sides

Natural Cut Fries [VG, GF*, DF]

$6.00

Skin-on, natural cut fries. With ketchup. *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter

Shoestring Fries [VG, GF*, DF]

$4.00Out of stock

With Heinz Ketchup! *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter.

Sweet Potato Fries [VG, GF*, DF]

$8.00

Tossed in secret seasoning and served with our house BBQ sauce. *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter.

Grilled Asparagus [VG, GF, DF]

$6.00

Grilled fresh asparagus lightly seasoned with s&p&evoo

Hush Puppies & Ope! Sauce [V}

$7.00
Ope! Sauce [V, GF]

$0.95

Our version of the midwest's favorite condiment, and we think it's better. Move aside, Ranch Dressing, "Ope! Didn't see ya Der. Sorry!"

Chipotle Aioli [V, GF, DF]

$0.95

Roasted chipotle, ancho & guajillo chilis, simmered in vinegars and secret spices, thickened with Duke's mayo.

Maple Mustard [VG, GF, DF]

$0.95

Like honey mustard with a Canadian twist of maple syrup. Try it 'eh?'

House BBQ Sauce [VG, GF, DF]

$0.95

Our kitchen's secret recipe smoky BBQ sauce. Classic flavor made from scratch.

Buffalo Sauce [GF]

$0.95

House Buffalo Sauce

Beer Cheese Sauce [V]

$0.95

Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce infused with spices and LTL Beer.

Obatzda Cheese Spread [GF. V]

$1.50

Our homemade german-style cheese & butter spread mixed with spices and herbs.

Ketchup [VG, GF, DF]

Heinz classic.

🌶️🌶️ Sweet Habanero Hot Sauce [VG, GF, DF]

$0.95

Chef likes to whip up sauces that are seriously spicy and delicious. Our current selection is made with pounds of habanero peppers, mango, pineapple agave and orange.

Just for Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips [DFA]

$9.00

Crispy chicken lightly seasoned and fried. Served with bbq sauce and your choice of side.

Kids Butterburger [VGA, VA, GFA, DFA]

$8.00

Hand pattied 80/20 ground beef burger, lightly seasoned, topped with american cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickle. Served on our buttery bun with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese [VGA, V, GFA]

$8.00

Gooey melted american cheese, buttery challah bread, toasted to perfection and served with your choice of side.

Spaetzle Mac & Cheese [V, DFA]

$8.00

Our spaetzle dumplings sautee'd in rich and creamy cheese sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. (Can be made with just olive oil or butter instead of cheese sauce)

Kids Cheese Pizza [VGA, VA, GFA, DFA]

$9.00

A 7" pizza crust topped with marinara and our 4-cheese blend. add kid friendly toppings for 50¢ each: Pepperoni, sausage, shredded chicken

RETAIL (pick-up only)

Apparel

Still Single T

$25.00Out of stock

Still Single printed on Ice Blue "Next Level" brand t-shirt

Women's Tank

$25.00

Next Level Brand Desert Pink Tank with White LTL Badge

Black Badge T

$25.00

Canvas 100% Soft Cotton. Black Heather with White LTL Badge

Pucktoberfest T

$25.00

Canvas Brand Cream T

Misc.

Pucktoberfest Glass Boot!

$15.00

.5 Liter Glass Boot

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Award winning brewpub crafting beers and unique food in downtown Grayslake, IL. Order beer to-go online 24/7, pick up at your convenience. Take out/Order pick up hours: Mon: Closed Tue-Thur: 4pm - 9pm Friday: 4pm to 9pm Saturday: 11am - 9pm Sun: 11am-7pm

Website

Location

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake, IL 60030

Directions

