- Home
- /
- Grayslake
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Light the Lamp Brewery
Light the Lamp Brewery
No reviews yet
2 S. Lake Street
Grayslake, IL 60030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
DRINKS
32 ounce Can Crowlers (To Go Only)
32oz Crowler Lil Sesh Session IPA
Meet Lil Sesh. Sure this beer may be small, but it’s full of flavor. At only 4.5% ABV, this session IPA will leave you wanting more. Brewed with a decent amount of pale and flaked wheat for body and a ton of hops. We loaded the fermentor up with Chinook Incognito, Motueka, Galaxy, and Cryopop.
32oz Crowler Chain of Events
American Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic and Enigma. 5.5% ABV
32oz Crowler 1980 Miracle-American Pale Ale
American Pale Ale- 5.4% ABV A classic pale ale brewed with Cascade and Simcoe Hops.
32oz Crowler Midwest Winter
A Black IPA. Brewed with Azacca and Idaho 7. Dark, bright, crisp, and deceptive. Expect notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and pine. The perfect beer to get through these cold days. 6.6% ABV.
32oz Crowler - Mango Lime Sour
Brewed with a blend of pilsner malt and pale wheat. Fermented with mango and lime. LACTOSE FREE! 5% ABV
32oz Crowler Red Line Ale- Amber Ale
Amber Ale - 5.3% ABV A traditional american amber/red ale.
32oz Crowler - Double Short Handed IPA
An imperial version of one of the first IPA's we ever brewed. Pils, wheat, oats, and citra to the max. Does not contain lactose. 8.1% abv
32oz Crowler Spirit Board
Brown Ale- 6.0% ABV Autumn brown ale. Pairs well with conjuring up spirits.
32oz Crowler Moon Tower
An easy drinking Czech style lager fermented with a thiolized yeast from Omegas Yeast. Brewed with Czech Pilsner malt and Czech Saaz hops. The yeast completely transforms this beer into a tropicla delight. Expect heavy notes of juicy fruit gum, Sauvignon blanc, cantaloupe and passion fruit. 4.6% ABV
32 oz Crowler Bright Flight
Bright Flight - A 7.4% abv West Coast-style IPA. Another simple malt bill to let these amazing hops shine. Brewed with El Dorado, Strata, and Columbus. A juicy hop profile with notes of candied watermelon, pineapple, strawberry and freshly harvested cannabis. Dry and bitter, just like the weather.
32oz Crowler Blackberry Blonde
Brewed with Mosaic, Pils, a touch of wheat and a TON of blackberry. 4.8%
32oz Crowler Sin Bin Stout
Oatmeal Stout brewed with 6 different malts and a hefty dose of oats. 5.8% ABV
32oz Crowler - Arch
Golden in color, transferred cool into the fermentor with a lager yeast strain. Allowed to free rise in temp, then dry hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. The result is a crisp, crushable beer with notes of light pine, tropical fruit, and freshly baked bread. We seriously cant get enough of this beer and highly recommend enjoying a couple after a brisk winter hike. 5.7% ABV
32oz Crowler Ocular Pat-Down
a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Phantasm to bring out all of those delicious thiols and hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, Trident, and Nelson Sauvin. We did an ocular assessment of this IPA, garnered that it’s clear, bitter, delicious, and we cleared it for passage. 😎 6.8% ABV.
32oz Crowler Cocoa Bomb!
A decadent session pastry stout. Brewed with cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, and coffee from Hansa in Libertyville. This chocolate stout is exploding with cocoa aroma as soon as it hits the glass. Milk sugar lends a sweeter finish but perfectly balanced by the hops and espresso coffee. 5% ABV
32 oz Crowler Full English
An English Pub Ale. 5.1% Abv. This ESB was brewed with Maris Otter and EKG hops. 5.1% ABV
Canned Beer
4pk 16oz (To-Go Only) Spirit Board
This Autumn brown ale pairs perfectly with conjuring up spirits in a creaky old attic or sharing ghost stories around a campfire
4-pack 16oz (To Go Only) Still Single
2020 GABF Award winning American-Belgo. Hopped with Mosaic and Citra. 5.0% Pairs well with lonesome TV dinners, long walks on the beach with your cat(s), tacos for one, and frozen pizza in bed.
4-pk 16oz (To-go Only) Trail Ale
A light drinking Golden ale brewed with Pilsner and Wheat. Dry hopped with a hefty amount of Citra and El Dorado. Slight haze. Full flavor. 5% ABV
Hard Seltzer
64 Ounce Growler Fill *glass not included*
64oz Growler(To Go Only) Lil Sesh Session IPA
Meet Lil Sesh. Sure this beer may be small, but it’s full of flavor. At only 4.5% ABV, this session IPA will leave you wanting more. Brewed with a decent amount of pale and flaked wheat for body and a ton of hops. We loaded the fermentor up with Chinook Incognito, Motueka, Galaxy, and Cryopop.
64oz Growler Chain of Events
American Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic and Enigma. 5.5% ABV
64oz Growler 1980 Miracle-American Pale Ale 5.7%
American Pale Ale- 5.4% ABV A classic pale ale brewed with Cascade and Simcoe Hops.
64oz Growler - Midwest Winter
Everyone's favorite sour is back! The flavor this round is FRUIT PUNCH! Cherry, Pineapple, and Tangerine. ***contains lactose and real fruit***
64oz Growler - Mango Lime Sour
Brewed with a blend of pilsner malt and pale wheat. Fermented with mango and lime. LACTOSE FREE! 5% ABV
64oz Growler Red Line Ale
64oz Growler - Double Short Handed IPA
An imperial version of one of the first IPA's we ever brewed. Pils, wheat, oats, and citra to the max. Does not contain lactose. 8.1% abv
64oz Growler Fill (To Go Only) Spirit Board- Autumn Brown Ale 6%
We are out of new glass growlers. Must provide your own
64oz Growler Bright Flight
Bright Flight - A 7.4% abv West Coast-style IPA. Another simple malt bill to let these amazing hops shine. Brewed with El Dorado, Strata, and Columbus. A juicy hop profile with notes of candied watermelon, pineapple, strawberry and freshly harvested cannabis. Dry and bitter, just like the weather.
64oz Growler Blackberry Blonde
Brewed with Mosaic, Pils, a touch of wheat and a TON of blackberry. 4.8%
64oz Growler fill Sin Bin Stout
Oatmeal Stout brewed with 6 different malts and a hefty dose of oats. 5.8% ABV
64oz Growler Fill - Arch
Golden in color, transferred cool into the fermentor with a lager yeast strain. Allowed to free rise in temp, then dry hopped with Citra and Idaho 7. The result is a crisp, crushable beer with notes of light pine, tropical fruit, and freshly baked bread. We seriously cant get enough of this beer and highly recommend enjoying a couple after a brisk winter hike. 5.7% ABV
64oz Growler Fill - Ocular Pat-Down
a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Phantasm to bring out all of those delicious thiols and hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, Trident, and Nelson Sauvin. We did an ocular assessment of this IPA, garnered that it’s clear, bitter, delicious, and we cleared it for passage. 😎 6.8% ABV.
64oz Growler Fill - Cocoa Bomb!
A decadent session pastry stout. Brewed with cocoa, Saigon cinnamon, and coffee from Hansa in Libertyville. This chocolate stout is exploding with cocoa aroma as soon as it hits the glass. Milk sugar lends a sweeter finish but perfectly balanced by the hops and espresso coffee. 5% ABV
64oz Growler Full English
An English Pub Ale. 5.1% Abv. This ESB was brewed with Maris Otter and EKG hops. 5.1% ABV
SUNDAY BUNDAY [V] - Vegetarian | [VG] - Vegan | [GF] - Gluten Free | [DF] - Dairy Free
Sunday Bunday Package
Snacks & Smalls
Cheese Curds [V]
Gooey Kaufeld's white cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried, tossed in secret spices, served with our chipotle mayo.
Pickle Fries [V]
Zesty battered pickle fries with a kick! Tossed in parmesan cheese, served with Ope! sauce. (contains milk, wheat, soy)
Blistered Shishito Peppers [VG, GF, DF]
Shishitos are small, mild peppers from Japan. Their ﬂavor is sweet and slightly smokey, not spicy—but careful! One in ten shishito peppers will be hot. We get a pan real hot 'n' sear 'em, serve them over fresno chili puree and lemon. Simple and addicting!
One Pound of Chicken Wings [GF]
One pound of traditional bone-in wings seasoned & served naked with your choice of dipping sauces. Served with Ope! or House Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Boneless Wings [DFA]
10 boneless crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice and served with our Ope! sauce: Mild, Buffalo, Nashville Hot Honey, Tropical Habanero, BBQ
New Wave Popcorn "Shrimp" Cocktail [VG]
New Wave Vegan "Shrimp" fried, lightly seasoned and served simply with house cocktail sauce, lemon and fresh parsley.
Bowls & Plates
Buffalo Cauliflower Salad [VGA, GF, VA]
Buffalo-tossed Cauliflower atop a bed of baby spinach and arugula dressed in our Ope! sauce dressing, with toasted sunflower seeds, crumbled bacon, pickled red onion, shredded provolone & parmesan blend.
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Creamy mashed potatoes, warm gravy, cheddar cheese curds, parmesan cheese, scallions, roasted corn, crumbled bacon, and fried boneless chicken wings. Like a warm hug. Choose your style of chicken: Plain, Buffalo, or Nashville Hot Honey
Agave-Chili Brussels Sprouts [GF, VA, VGA, DFA]
Brussels sprouts tossed in agave-chili sauce, topped with smoky bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, and cranberries. with ‘sprout chips’.
Lake Street Taco Plates
🌶️ Cactus Jack's Tacos [VGA, V, GFA, DFA]
Homemade salsa, roasted jackfruit, sweet bell peppers, mild peppers, tender nopales cactus, cotija cheese and pickled habaneros!
Fish Tacos [GFA, DFA]
Marinated, sautee'd fresh Walleye & Rainbow Trout tossed in alabama white sauce, garnished with roasted sweet corn, grated cheese, and carrot/cabbage slaw.
New Wave Vegetarian "Shrimp" Tacos [VGA, V, DFA]
New Wave Vegan "Shrimp" tossed in vegan garlic aioli, garnished with roasted sweet corn, grated cotija, and carrot/cabbage slaw. It’s plant-based, sustainable, vegetarian and kosher. newwavefoods.com
Burgers & Buns
LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]
A fresh baked buttery bun, two wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, your choice of side. (Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.) (no temps please, these are smashburger style patties!)
Sheboygan Toboggan [VA, GFA, DFA]
50/50 blend of fresh ground pork belly and beef chuck roast, smashed on our grill and seasoned with secret spices, topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and tangy beer mustard. Served on a buttery bun.
The Impossible Burger [VG, GFA, DF]
The famous vegan burger topped with roasted garlic "aioli", caramelized onion, baby arugula and house roasted tomato sauce. Served on vegan toasted tomato foccacia.
Hunk 'a' Burnin Love Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our nashville hot sauce, served on toasted brioche bun with alabama white sauce, crisp arugula and pickles. with your choice of side.
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Tender marinated pork loin, pounded out and breaded, then fried until crisp. Served one of three ways: Original: Topped with baby sinach, beer mustard and pickle. Served over mayo on a toasted pretzel bun with lemon. Jagerschnitzel: with rich gravy, mushrooms and caramelized onions on a toasted pretzel bun. Nashville Hot: Tossed in our nashville style hot sauce, topped with pickles and served over mayo on a brioche bun.
Lake Street Reuben Sandwich [DFA]
Thick-sliced fresh baked marbled rye, a generous portion of our 12-hour braised corned beef brisket, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and home made 1,000 island dressing.
Flatbreads
Make it Your Own [VGA, DFA, GFA,]
Our home-made, naturally leavened, hand-rolled flatbread. You pick your base then your ingredients. We top it with House 3-cheese blend and fire it in our ovens. Garnished with italian herbs. All flatbreads can be made on gluten-free crusts.
Summer in Sicily [VA, GFA, DFA]
Garlic aioli base, 4-cheese blend, grated parmesan, prosciutto, arugula, roasted artichoke, and tomato tossed in red wine vinaigrette.
Ope! Didn't See Ya Der, Sorry! [GFA]
Ope! sauce base, roasted chicken breast, four-cheese blend, bleu cheese, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, buffalo drizzle, scallions.
Fuhgettaboutit! [GFA]
House made pork sausage, pepperoni, pickled piquillo peppers, roasted sweet peppers, sautee’d mushrooms, and fresh chopped rosemary.
Where Reuben all my Life? [GFA, DFA]
Slow-cooked pulled corned beef, 1,000 island base, swiss cheese, and zesty sauerkraut. Finished with fresh chopped parsley.
Sweets
Churros [V]
Crunchy Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled in caramel and served with a caramelized pineapple dipping sauce.
Maple Bacon Donut Holes
Fried to order donut holes tossed in bacon salt, bacon bits and maple syrup, served with peanut butter mousse for dippin’.
Buy the Kitchen a Beer!
Sweet! Your five bucks buys a cook a beer, puts a smile on their face and makes the world a better place! Cheers! (We get loud about it.)
Sides
Natural Cut Fries [VG, GF*, DF]
Skin-on, natural cut fries. With ketchup. *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter
Shoestring Fries [VG, GF*, DF]
With Heinz Ketchup! *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter.
Sweet Potato Fries [VG, GF*, DF]
Tossed in secret seasoning and served with our house BBQ sauce. *Naturally gluten-free, but shares a fryer with beer batter.
Grilled Asparagus [VG, GF, DF]
Grilled fresh asparagus lightly seasoned with s&p&evoo
Hush Puppies & Ope! Sauce [V}
Ope! Sauce [V, GF]
Our version of the midwest's favorite condiment, and we think it's better. Move aside, Ranch Dressing, "Ope! Didn't see ya Der. Sorry!"
Chipotle Aioli [V, GF, DF]
Roasted chipotle, ancho & guajillo chilis, simmered in vinegars and secret spices, thickened with Duke's mayo.
Maple Mustard [VG, GF, DF]
Like honey mustard with a Canadian twist of maple syrup. Try it 'eh?'
House BBQ Sauce [VG, GF, DF]
Our kitchen's secret recipe smoky BBQ sauce. Classic flavor made from scratch.
Buffalo Sauce [GF]
House Buffalo Sauce
Beer Cheese Sauce [V]
Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce infused with spices and LTL Beer.
Obatzda Cheese Spread [GF. V]
Our homemade german-style cheese & butter spread mixed with spices and herbs.
Ketchup [VG, GF, DF]
Heinz classic.
🌶️🌶️ Sweet Habanero Hot Sauce [VG, GF, DF]
Chef likes to whip up sauces that are seriously spicy and delicious. Our current selection is made with pounds of habanero peppers, mango, pineapple agave and orange.
Just for Kids
Kid's Chicken Strips [DFA]
Crispy chicken lightly seasoned and fried. Served with bbq sauce and your choice of side.
Kids Butterburger [VGA, VA, GFA, DFA]
Hand pattied 80/20 ground beef burger, lightly seasoned, topped with american cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickle. Served on our buttery bun with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese [VGA, V, GFA]
Gooey melted american cheese, buttery challah bread, toasted to perfection and served with your choice of side.
Spaetzle Mac & Cheese [V, DFA]
Our spaetzle dumplings sautee'd in rich and creamy cheese sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. (Can be made with just olive oil or butter instead of cheese sauce)
Kids Cheese Pizza [VGA, VA, GFA, DFA]
A 7" pizza crust topped with marinara and our 4-cheese blend. add kid friendly toppings for 50¢ each: Pepperoni, sausage, shredded chicken
RETAIL (pick-up only)
Apparel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Award winning brewpub crafting beers and unique food in downtown Grayslake, IL. Order beer to-go online 24/7, pick up at your convenience. Take out/Order pick up hours: Mon: Closed Tue-Thur: 4pm - 9pm Friday: 4pm to 9pm Saturday: 11am - 9pm Sun: 11am-7pm
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake, IL 60030